York City's 2017 FA Trophy winning team: Where are they now?

York City tasted the heartbreak of a double relegation in 2017, dropping out of the National League to their lowest-ever point only a year after they lost their Football League status.

However just weeks later, the blow was slightly softened for City fans as they watched their side win at Wembley for the fourth time in the club's history.

Goals from Jon Parkin, Vadaine Oliver and Aidan Connolly would allow the Minstermen to crack open the champagne following a 3-2 victory over Macclesfield Town.

Here is a look at the side that started the final, plus the used substitutes and how they have got on since then.

Kyle Letheren - Hartlepool United

After battling to be Gary Mills’ number-one ‘keeper after the popular gaffer rejoined York in October, Kyle Letheren soon got a starting spot when Scott Flinders departed by mutual consent, only for Flinders to go on and sign for Macclesfield - he would come up against Letheren and York in the FA Trophy final but on the losing side.

Following the Wembley triumph, the shot-stopper was released and has since plied his trade at Plymouth, Salford, Chesterfield, and Morecambe before joining Hartlepool United last summer in a dual role as goalkeeping coach.

The 35-year-old is yet to be required between the sticks but made the bench on 21 occasions last season, as the Pools were relegated back to the National League - that means Letheren could be revisiting the City of York in the forthcoming campaign.

Daniel Parslow - Retired

A fans’ favourite in the City backline, Daniel Parslow’s inclusion in the 2017 FA Trophy Final squad where he played all ninety minutes earned him an impressive third win at the national stadium with the Minstermen, having been part of the ‘Wembley Twice’ side in 2012.

Tallying up over 300 appearances for the North Yorkshire outfit, Parslow remained with the club until 2019 - a head injury caused him to retire in July, and his ‘benefit match’ was held later that year as a send-off to the defensive stalwart.

Yan Klukowski - Hereford

Another man who was named as a starter in the final showpiece, Yan Klukowski was signed at the beginning of the season, but despite having a year left on his contract, departed the Minstermen for Torquay barely a month after the trip to the capital.

Of all the moments in a red shirt, the midfielder will probably be remembered most for his last-gasp free-kick away at Sutton United, which secured a dramatic point.

After parting ways with the club, Klukowski did not really get his chance elsewhere, recording minimal appearances for the Gulls and with his hometown club Chippenham.

He spent a year at Hungerford before finding a temporary home at National League North club Hereford - although unable to tally more than 40 appearances in the three years he has been there, the 36-year-old got a taste of management when he was made interim boss earlier this year.

Hamza Bencherif - Worksop Town

Impressively for defender Hamza Bencherif, he started and finished both the 2016 and 2017 FA Trophy Finals, emerging on the winning side in both, Halifax and York respectively, the only member of the Minstermen team to do so.

And he will forever cherish the memories in each of them, especially the second, after getting the beating of former club Macclesfield and playing a key part in the late winner.

The Frenchman would switch from a loan deal to a permanent one in the summer, and remained with the club until the conclusion of the 2018/19 season before signing for fellow National League North side Guiseley, where he was later appointed captain.

After three years with the Lions, it was finally time to move on, and it was down a division to Worksop Town, where he has resided since.

Simon Heslop - Scarborough Athletic

It does not get much better than captaining your hometown club to Wembley glory, and that is exactly what midfield veteran Simon Heslop did.

Brought back to North Yorkshire by then-manager Jackie McNamara following York City’s drop from the Football League, the new recruit knew he had a job on his hands to take the Minstermen back where they belong.

Unfortunately, he did not succeed in that, tasting City’s second straight relegation which took them to their lowest-ever point, however, he did manage to soften the blow in May, guiding his team to that 3-2 final win.

The remainder of Heslop’s York career was not a particularly favourable one, and a preferred move away from the club soon became a reality - Boston took a chance on him but he managed only three appearances and travelled back north to sign for sixth-tier rivals Blyth Spartans instead.

Things took a slightly better turn, grabbing a few important goals for the Green Army, but the 36-year-old was soon on his way again, to Scarborough.

Still very much a Boro man, Heslop finally found the silverware prize for playoff final victory last season in addition to a North Riding Senior Cup win too.

Sean Newton - Ashton United

The return of 2012 hero manager Mills from Wrexham was welcomed warmly and equally was loanee Sean Newton, who Mills brought along with him.

The addition proved useful, as the versatile left-back went on to win the Clubman of the Year award a record three times, rewarding him for his efforts in red and blue.

An injury to fellow full-back Alex Whittle, who currently plies his trade with the Minstermen, earlier in the campaign had ruled him out, and so Newton stepped in and put in a real shift, claiming the assist for Vadaine Oliver’s goal - he was named Man of the Match following the impressive performance.

Despite once being a popular figure in North Yorkshire, 2021/22 saw things suddenly turn sour resulting in a one-way ticket to Buxton, whom he earnt promotion with.

Newton also began his coaching journey with the Bucks, taking on the temporary job of player/manager - currently at Northern Premier League outfit Ashton United, he joined them in the same role earlier this year.

Asa Hall - Torquay United

Prior to the FA Trophy final, Asa Hall had only previously appeared 12 times for York having initially joined on a one-month loan, which was extended until the end of the term.

His time on the field only lasted 70 minutes, replaced by eventual match-winner Connolly after a solid shift in the midfield department.

Hall might not exactly have set the world alight during his spell with the Minstermen but has since gone on to play for Barrow and star for recently-relegated Torquay United, named skipper and making over 150 appearances while chipping in with 35 goals for the Gulls too.

Danny Holmes - Connah’s Quay Nomads

A product of Tranmere Rovers’ academy, Danny Holmes made his way to York in 2016 and quickly became a key part of the side.

Mills’ gamble to play him from the off in the final really did pay off.

Holmes in fact provided the cross for Parkin’s opener, before he was substituted with 15 minutes to play.

That was the last game that the 34-year-old would play for City.

He linked up with Bangor City shortly after his release, and since 2017, he has played for fellow Welsh side Connah’s Quay Nomads.

Amari Morgan-Smith - Kidderminster Harriers

Like many of this relegated York City side, Amari Morgan-Smith joined them in the 2016/17 season in a bid to save the season, but he narrowly missed out on achieving that despite scoring four goals along the way.

The attacker went on to spend a year with both Telford and Alfreton, before moving to Kidderminster in 2020.

He has become a legend in some form there, scoring in the famous FA Cup victory over Reading and assisting Russell Penn’s team to promotion back to the National League.

One of the longest-serving players in the Minstermen squad at the time, Oliver’s stay in North Yorkshire had begun in 2015 and was retained even though he was part of the team that relegated City to non-league.

Fans will have been grateful to see the striker remain in town but his seven goals were just not enough to keep York City in the division, a second straight relegation for him.

He missed a gilt-edged open goal chance on the final day of the season, but redeemed himself at Wembley, helping City to FA Trophy glory with his goal inside 25 minutes.

It was no shock to see Oliver released after the conclusion of the 2016/17 campaign, as he had better aspirations to move to Morecambe.

The 31-year-old spent two years at the Globe Arena before he was again named on the released list, and staged a short stint at Northampton.

Gillingham was Oliver’s next port of call, and the statistics seem to suggest he enjoyed his time there, scoring shy of thirty goals over 80+ matches.

The striker switched back to Yorkshire at the beginning of last season with a move to League Two side Bradford City, who just missed out on a Wembley trip in the playoffs on Saturday.

Jon Parkin - Retired

Vastly experienced forward Parkin will go down in York City history, not just for his contribution in the FA Trophy Final but for his goalscoring record throughout his time at the club.

His first spell with the Minstermen came between 2002 and 2004, as manager at the time Terry Dolan brought him to the club, a move that more than paid off.

Unbelievably, the majority of his 69 appearances then were played as a central defender, albeit he did score 15 times.

Before re-signing for York in 2016, Parkin had found his feet as a striker, banging in goals for the likes of Preston North End, Hull City, and Forest Green Rovers.

The now-retired striker arrived back at Bootham Crescent on loan at the back end of the year, before his contract was made permanent following the heartbreak of relegation.

It took just two games for Parkin to get on the scoresheet, netting against Worcester on the road to Wembley.

He went on to score 16 times that season, including the opener in the Trophy final, and he also managed to assist the winner too.

Staying on with City for another couple of years before his eventual retirement, he scored another 28 goals for them but that was not enough to escape the dreads of National League North.

Shaun Rooney - Fleetwood Town

While most football fans will remember Shaun Rooney for his St Johnstone heroics, becoming the fifth player in the 21st century to score in both cup finals in the same season (Scottish League Cup final and Scottish Cup final), he also made a mark at York City.

A strong choice at right-back, Rooney came on for the final 15 minutes in the final to help secure the win.

Since leaving the Minstermen, the defender has played for a variety of clubs in his home country, Scotland, including Queen of the South, Inverness Caledonian Thistle, and of course, St Johnstone prior to moving back to England for Fleetwood last year, where he remains.

Adriano Moke - Darlington

Another of Mills’ used subs in the final, Adriano Moke had actually been involved under the gaffer at the national stadium on a couple of occasions, making the bench when they completed the Wembley double back in 2012.

He was allowed a little more game-time on the latest visit, coming on at half time in a roll of a dice at 2-2.

After stepping in to help his side to victory, supporters would enjoy three more years of the tricky midfielder, before he left to sign for Spennymoor in 2020; remaining in the National League North.

He later signed for rival club Darlington, and is set to enter a third season with the Quakers in August.

Aidan Connolly - Raith Rovers

A first and only Wembley appearance for Connolly came from the bench in 2017, and he will certainly never forget his 21 minutes on the hallowed turf.

On 86 minutes, a ball over the top found Parkin, who sent a deflected effort bouncing towards goal.

Connolly was rapid to rush in and stab home to confirm the winner and hand York City the trophy.

Aiming to fire City to extra glory, he stayed put in Yorkshire for the first ever season in National League North, but a shocking mid-table finish left the Scotsman no choice other than to depart.

He resorted to Scotland and used his experience at Dunfermline and Falkirk before returning to Raith Rovers.