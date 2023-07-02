Are the Dutch an unknown quantity? - The Netherlands' 2023 World Cup preview

For a team that finished runners-up to the USA in the last World Cup, there are certainly a lot of questions lingering over the Netherlands.

Their Euro 2022 campaign certainly didn’t ignite a sense of excitement or belief in the lowlands, and as a result, changes were made.

After just one major tournament, Englishman Mark Parsons was given his marching orders and Andries Jonker was appointed as the new head coach.

Jonker, who was once interim coach of the Oranje in 2001, safely guided the Dutch to the World Cup, but are they heading into it as an unknown quantity?

Superstar forward Viv Miedema is ruled out of the tournament with injury, while veteran goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal has retired.

You would normally think that this would mean that places are up for grabs, especially for some of the young talent coming through.

However, the squad still boasts some veteran players who still play a crucial role in the team; Sherida Spitse, Daniëlle van de Donk, and Lieke Martens.

In addition to this, the way that the Dutch will play is also one that causes many to ponder.

In their friendly against Poland, Jonker chose to lineup in a 3-5-2 formation, a far more attacking style of play than many pundits would have ever predicted.

With key players out, formations undecided, and positions to be filled, it would take a brave individual to place a bet on the Dutch to reach the final again, especially when looking at their group.

With women’s football overlords the USA placed in their group, it already feels like it’s going to be a battle for second place.

Looking at the world rankings, the Netherlands rank far higher than their other Group E opponents, Portugal and Vietnam.

Yet, Portugal’s performance against England may serve as a warning sign to the Dutch that they will have to work hard to earn all three points.

Whatever happens in Australia and New Zealand, this tournament will be pivotal in the development of this side.

Qualification campaign

The Netherlands did finish top of their qualifying group, but it wasn’t a walk in the park for them.

They needed to win their final game of the campaign at home to Iceland to guarantee themselves a spot at the World Cup.

With the game looking like it would end in a draw, a 93rd-minute winner by Esmee Brugts sealed top spot in the group.

Of course, some games were a stroll in the park for de Leeuwinnen. 12-0 and 8-0 wins over Cyprus served as a reminder of what they are capable of from an attacking point of view.

But on the other hand, two draws against the Czech Republic, a team not challenging the upper echelons of the rankings, shows that they are vulnerable against teams they should be beating.

World Cup history

For all the success the men’s side have had in getting to World Cups, for the women, it has been a recent phenomenon.

They qualified for their first World Cup in 2015, and after finishing as one of the best third-placed teams, sealed a spot in the round of 16.

It was there that their adventure would end, as they were beaten 2-1 by eventual finalists Japan.

2019 saw the Dutch take a major step in their development.

After winning Euro 2017 in their own country, Sarina Wiegman took her side to the final, beating the likes of Japan, Italy, and Sweden.

But alas, their dream run ended in the final with a narrow defeat to the USA.

Of course, they would love another run to the final, but the path to the big dance could be harder than ever before.

Player to Watch – Jill Roord

There are talented players across the field to choose from, but Roord is certainly the player who can take this Netherlands squad to the next level.

Roord has been a vital staple in the Wolfsburg team that reached the Champions League final and challenged Bayern Munich all the way in the Frauen Bundesliga.

What makes Roord such a key player is her versatility. When needed to defend, Roord can sit back with Spitse and create a formidable barrier.

But she can also maraud forward and create opportunities. With seven goals in qualification, only Miedema scored more goals than her.

If the Netherlands are to go far, Roord will be the key cog.

Expected Lineup

Daphne van Domselaar (Aston Villa); Sherida Spitse (Ajax), Stefanie van der Gragt (Unattached), Dominique Janssen (Wolfsburg); Victoria Pelova (Arsenal), Jill Roord (Wolfsburg), Danielle van de Donk (Lyon), Jackie Groenen (PSG), Esmee Brugts (Unattached), Lineth Beerensteyn (Juventus), Lieke Martens (PSG) (3-5-2)

Being in the same group as the Americans will put the Dutch at a disadvantage straight away.

With the road they are currently on, it’s going to be very difficult for anyone to stop them, making it a race to finish second in the group.

If the Netherlands play to their potential, they should be able to get enough points to take second place.

However, in recent games, they have been defeated by Austria and drawn twice with the Czechs, and if it’s that Dutch team that turns up, then Portugal and Vietnam are in with a chance.

If all goes to plan, the Dutch should finish second, and that would set up a likely round-of-16 game against Sweden.

The Swedes and the Dutch met in the group stages of Euro 2022 and played out a 1-1 draw, a game that certainly didn’t live up to the billing, and that game could go either way this time around.

If the Lionesses do prevail against Sweden, it would set up a likely quarter-final against Spain.

The lack of an X-Factor like Viv Miedema up front is such a damaging blow for the Netherlands, but players can step up and take the lead.

We know what the likes of Martens and Lineth Beerensteyn can do, but for some of the younger players in the team, this could be a real coming-of-age tournament.

Brugts and Damaris Eggurola, in particular, could really prove their talents on the world stage and drive this team forward.

Nonetheless, I would expect the Dutch to exit Australia and New Zealand in the round of 16.