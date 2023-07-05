Can the Swiss Spoil the Homecoming Party? - Switzerland's 2023 World Cup preview

Having been chosen to host the next European Championships in 2025, this World Cup represents a good chance for Switzerland to showcase the quality they possess.

Looking at the men’s side in particular, Switzerland is always seen as a nation that is stable and solid who will always be there or thereabouts when qualifying for major tournaments.

The same can’t be said for the women’s team who have struggled to appear on the international stage.

However, since appointing German Inka Grings as their manager, this Swiss side feel rejuvenated.

Grings was a successful player herself. With Germany she won the European Championships twice, scored 64 goals in 96 appearances and been named German Player of the Year on three occasions.

With a squad that plays across Europe’s big leagues, Grings has instilled a style of play that is easy on the eye and guided Switzerland to their second World Cup.

Going to Australia and New Zealand ranked 20th in the FIFA Rankings, there is a sense that the Swiss are in the midst of a real golden generation.

Placed in a group alongside New Zealand, the Philippines and Norway, not many will predict that Switzerland will go all the way.

However, if you’re looking for a dark horse that has the potential to shock people, Switzerland could well be the team to look out for.

Qualification Campaign

It is fair to say that the Swiss have taken the scenic route to the World Cup.

In qualifying, they were placed in Group G alongside Italy, Romania, Croatia, Lithuania, and Moldova.

A straight shootout between themselves and the Italians was predicted, and it’s certainly how it went.

The fight for first place and direct qualification to the World Cup went down to the final matchday, but it was Italy who clinched the automatic spot.

Switzerland were drawn into the dreaded playoffs, but due to finishing as one of the top three second placed teams, they would only need to win one game to make it to the World Cup.

The team they would have to navigate past was to be Wales, who themselves were looking to make it to their first ever major championship.

A Rhiannon Roberts header gave the Welsh a shock lead in Zürich, but the Swiss built their way back into the game and found their equaliser through Ramona Bachmann.

Wales were resolute and stood firm to take the game into extra time, and just when the game looked destined for penalties, Fabienne Humm snuck the ball in at the near post to send the Swiss through.

While the Wales game won’t go down as a classic, one thing certainly stood out during Switzerland’s qualifying campaign, and that was their goalscoring abilities.

A 5-0 win over Croatia, a 7-0 win over Lithuania and a 15-0 thumping of Moldova (the biggest win in their history) proved La Nati can score goals at will, a good thing to possess going into a World Cup.

World Cup History

Switzerland’s history in the World Cup isn’t rich, and this will only be their second ever World Cup.

Their first came in Canada in 2015. Placed in a group alongside Japan, Cameroon, and Ecuador, they picked up only one win, but what a win it was. A 10-1 hammering of Ecuador, including hattricks for Bachmann and Humm.

That win meant they went through as one of the best third placed teams, and their round of 16 opponents would be hosts Canada.

The Swiss put up a good fight, but Josée Bélanger’s sole goal meant Canada went through, but the Swiss could leave North America with their heads held high.

Since then, they’ve qualified for back-to-back European Championships, but failed to make it out the group stages on both occasions.

Player to Watch – Ramona Bachmann

Her name has been mentioned a fair few times, but there’s no dressing up just how important Bachmann is to this side.

A natural goalscorer, in this new system under Grings, she plays in a number ten role, and she looks like she’s played there for years.

Bachmann’s persona and danger means defenders will naturally gravitate towards her to make sure she doesn’t use her magic.

However, this allows others around to roam into space, and Bachmann has the vision and the knowhow to play them in. She is a magician on the pitch.

Expected Lineup

Gaëlle Thalmann (Real Betis); Eseosa Aigbogun (Roma), Luana Bühler (Hoffenheim), Julia Stierli (Zürich), Noelle Maritz (Arsenal); Lia Wälti (Arsenal); Géraldine Reuteler (Eintracht Frankfurt), Ana Maria Crnogorčević (Barcelona); Ramona Bachmann (PSG); Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa), Fabienne Humm (Zürich) (4-1-2-1-2)

Switzerland find themselves in Group A in this World Cup, and it is perhaps one of the most intriguing groups in the whole tournament.

There’s perhaps no team going to Oceania with as many questions lingering over them as Norway.

We obviously know how they can play, and if their forward players click, they are an irresistible force that not many can stop.

But as we saw during Euro 2022, when it goes wrong, they can capitulate quickly.

With New Zealand, being hosts brings its own pressures, and it’s a question of whether they will rise to the challenge or wilt under the spotlight.

The advantage the Swiss have is that they have the talent and the lack of expectation that means they can really surprise teams in their group.

Names like Alisha Lehmann, Lia Wälti, Ana Maria Crnogorčević, Noelle Maritz have all played well this season and for numerous campaigns previously.

They’ve also played in the national system long enough to know how each other work and how they can all get the best out of each other.

As a result, I would expect Switzerland to go through in second place in this group.

The only doubt for the Swiss that could derail their push for second place is their recent form.

Since beating Wales, they haven't won a game.

Granted they've played some good teams, but draws to Zambia, Poland and China isn't exactly the pre tournament form that the manager would be looking for.

Second place would mean they would face the winner of Group C, which is most likely to be Spain.

The Spanish have far less questions about them than the Norwegians, so I would expect them to defeat Switzerland.

Nevertheless, heading into a tournament that they are hosting, this is a Switzerland team who will want to show the world they are continuing their upward trend.