Switzerland 0-0 Norway: Norway's qualification hopes hang by a thread

Norway’s chances of qualifying for the round of 16 hang by a thread, as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Switzerland.

The Norwegians left out many of their big stars for this one, and lost their star player, Ada Hegerberg in the warmup.

Nonetheless, Swiss keeper Gaelle Thalmann was in inspired form as Switzerland gained a vital point as they try and top the group.

Switzerland remain top of the group with four points, while Norway stick rooted to the bottom of the table with a point to their name.

Story of the match

In terms of team news, Switzerland made one change from the one that started against the Philippines. Nadine Riesen came in to replace Luana Buhler.

For Norway, there were widespread changes. Ingrid Engen, Caroline Graham Hansen, and Julie Blakstad were replaced by Vilde Boa Risa, Amalie Eikeland and Emilie Haavi.

There was also a Norwegian change just before kick-off. Influential striker Ada Hegerberg injured herself in the final warmup routine, meaning she was replaced in the line-up by Sophie Roman Haug.

The wet and windy weather in this game more resembled a match being played at Hamilton Academical rather than Hamilton, New Zealand. But both sides didn’t let the elements hamper their style of play.

Early on, Switzerland applied themselves onto the Norwegians and had a flurry of shots on goal, but Norway dealt with it well with a plethora of saves and blocks.

After being penned in for the early stages, Norway produced their best chance midway through the half.

A floated cross found the head of Roman Haug, but Gaelle Thalmann’s quick reactions meant she could push the ball away. A good save, but the forward will see it as a chance wasted.

Switzerland’s best chance came after the half hour mark.

Coumba Sow’s perfectly weighted through ball found the run of Ana Maria Crnogorcevic, but following a good first touch, she blazed her effort high and wide.

Towards the end of the half Norway were having more of the ball, but the Swiss never looked threatened, and going into the break it was goalless.

Clearly, Hege Riise demanded more from her team at half time, especially with their precarious position in Group A.

Therefore, it was no surprise that they came out the traps quicker than their Swiss counterparts, but luckily for them, Thalmann was in fine form.

She first saved from a Maren Mjelde header, before pushing away a first-time effort from Roman Haug.

Switzerland hardly ventured into the Norwegian half in the second period.

Their best chance fell to midfielder Geraldine Reuteler, who’s dipping shot from distance looked like it could end up in the back of the net, but keeper Aurora Mikalsen made a comfortable save.

After being left out of the starting eleven, Graham Hansen did eventually enter the pitch, and she was next to chance her arm at the Swiss goal, but once again, Thalmann pushed her effort away.

She could only parry, however, straight to the feet of Frida Maanum, but the Real Betis goalkeeper got up well and made a tremendous double save. If Switzerland were going to get anything from the game, they would have Thalmann to thank.

Engen was finally bought on two minutes from time, but this was a Norway performance that was uninspiring at best.

In many ways, it’s sad to see a once great footballing nation falter and limp their way through a major tournament.

For Switzerland, it’s a job done. It may not have been pretty at times, but they got what they needed in their quest to top the group.

Switzerland end their campaign against New Zealand, while the Norway entertain the Philippines.

Player of the Match – Gaelle Thalmann

Player of the Match was a pretty easy one to pick in this game. Thalmann was exceptional.

While some of Norway’s best attacking threats were absent or playing out of position, it would be easy for a player to think they were in for a comfortable afternoon.

But Thalmann was switched on and alert to everything thrown at her. In what is her final tournament in a Swiss shirt, she is proving to be a vital member of this team.