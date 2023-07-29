Sweden 5-0 Italy: Set pieces send Swedes to comfortable victory over miserable Italians

Wellington Regional Stadium hosted two European sides in Sweden and Italy, for what would prove a vital clash in the Group G standings.

Both sides came into this game after late victories over South Africa and Argentina in their opening matches, but thanks to their clear superiority in front of goal and with their set pieces, it would be Blågult putting Le Azzure to the sword and sealing their knockout stage qualification in the process.

Story of the match:

The Italians immediately came out of the blocks with attacking intent, startling the Swedish defence with an effort inside 30 seconds when forward Sofia Cantore cut in from the right-hand side and released a good first effort that troubled goalkeeper Zećora Mušović, leading to a spillage of the ball that was quickly rectified.

Though they had the better of the possession, Italy failed to really test the Sweden goal consistently after that opening chance, a factor that didn’t stop the ambition of their opponents when Erin Rubensson had a shot from miles out on 23 minutes, springing Francesca Durante into action, but dealt with comfortably by the keeper.

Despite looking initially inferior, Blågult continued to grow into the game and the defence did well to limit the chances Le Azzure were having. A tactic that worked wonders when following an attack of their own, a corner from Jonna Andersson in the 39th minute found the head of Amanda Ilestedt in the midst of a crowded box, but rose the highest to head past Durante, giving her country the lead with her second goal of the tournament.

The Swedes’ strong ability with corners would work wonders again just five minutes later when after another superb delivery from Andersson, Fridolina Rolfö would be in the right place at the right time to squeeze the ball over the line and double her nation’s lead.

Things went from bad to worse for Italy in the first half's added time after some great play down the right-hand side and a squared ball from Johanna Kaneryd found lethal striker Stina Blackstenius, who made the most of the open net in front of her to ensure her team were firmly in the driver’s seat, heading into half time with the Italians stunned.



Second Half:

Similarly to their opponents in the first half, Sweden started the second half brightly, once again using their strengths on the wings before sending the ball to Kaneryd, whose effort just two minutes into the half showed promise, but just missed the mark in a real let off for the Italians.

It became clear that Blågult had found their easy goalscoring tactic on 49 minutes when after yet another impressive corner delivery from Andersson, Ilestedt was there again at close range to head the ball past Durante and bag her brace and third goal of the tournament, whilst also giving her teammate a hat-trick of assists in the game as they continued to pile the misery on Le Azzure.

As the half progressed, Italy looked a far cry from the side that opened the game so strongly, quickly losing a level of control in the possession game by the hour mark and aside from a few promising glimpses here and there, they had little in the way of a response to Sweden’s transformed performance and at times unwavering pressure on their defence.

The latter stages of the game saw the Swedes largely convert to a tactic of consolidation whilst also creating the odd chance here and there, an approach that gave Italy some breathing room to try and produce a miracle in a desperate situation, but they would struggle to break down a strong and powerful back line.

Despite looking to consolidate, this didn’t stop Sweden from getting one more goal in added time after a superb counter left Rebecca Blomqvist one on one with Durante, easily slotting the ball home to further cement a dominant victory.

This allowed Blågult to secure knockout stage qualification in style, whilst also leaving Le Azzure heavily deflated once again, an all too common sight after their disappointing Euro 2022 campaign last year, though a victory over South Africa could still seal their own place in the last 16.

Player of the match:

Thanks to her stellar set pieces alongside helping her fellow defenders keep a clean sheet, Jonna Andersson deserves the Player of the Match accolade.

Her corners were simply stunning to watch and made fools of the Italians, whilst her composure at the back and ability to create other chances made her perhaps the most vital cog in an impressive victory for her country.