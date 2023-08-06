Sweden (5)0-0(4) USA: Reigning champions eliminated in penalty shootout drama

Off the back of a nervy 0-0 draw with Portugal, the USA had a similarly awkward start to this knockout game, failing to net in the opening 45 minutes despite being dominant throughout.

Their impotence in front of goal continued to be a recurring factor in their 2023 edition of the Women's World Cup - of the chances that evolved down by the Swedish goal, the best of the bunch was Lindsey Horan's header that crashed off the crossbar.

Horan struck close again shortly after the break, firing a shot from inside the box but denied crucially by an excellent save from Zećira Mušović.

There wasn't much talk to about in the second half, other than a series of more fine saves from the Swedish stopper, forcing a further thirty minutes.

The Stars and Stripes remained on top, but it was a case of close, but no cigar, as they had to settle for a dreaded penalty shootout against the resilient Blågul.

It all came down to Lina Hurtig's spot-kick, the 14th penalty, and having been initially denied by Alyssa Naeher, VAR judged the ball to have crossed the line at the second stage, resulting in Swedish elation and American tears.

Story of the match

For the Swedes, it was a much-changed starting eleven, as only Amanda Ilestedt and Magda Eriksson retained their places from the final group game, a 2-0 win over Argentina.

After narrowly edging through to the round of 16 by the skin of their teeth, USA boss Vlatko Andonovski opted to make two changes to the team that fired blanks with Portugal - with Rose Lavelle suspended, Emily Sonnett returned to the lineup, alongside Trinity Rodman, replacing Lynn Williams.

The Stars and Stripes started brightest, coming close through Andi Sullivan, but her strike from the edge of the 'D' was dragged just wide of the target.

Rodman was next to pose a threat just before the 20-minute mark, bursting forward and finding space near the perimeter of the box, before fiercely striking goalwards and stinging the palms of the 'keeper.

The closest that Sweden would come to scoring inside the opening half-hour was a corner, what they are known to be best at, swung right onto the goalkeeper on the goalline, who managed to get a hand on it and punch clear.

That was enough of a warning sign for the Americans, who continued to pile back on the pressure, with Rodman finding opportunity to shoot, her hopeful attempt having to be turned wide by Zećira Mušović.

A few minutes later came the best chance of the match so far, as a Stars and Stripes corner found the head of Lindsay Horan, who nodded towards the target, watching the ball agonizingly bounce off the upper side of the crossbar and over the top.

Sophia Smith then looked to create something, playing through Rodman on the right-hand side, with the latter then playing a dangerous first-time low ball into the box, which was in fact almost turned home by a yellow shirt, but luckily for Sweden, it resulted in a corner.

As the first half drew to a close with surprisingly minimal injury time for a change, Peter Gerhardsson will probably have been pleased with his side holding the pre-tournament favourites at the break.

The only thing that Blågult really lacked was their goal threat, which had been proven in the previous games, but not really so evident in this crucial knockout fixture.

Goalkeeper Mušović was called back into action not too long after the restart, and so importantly did she react quickly to magnificently tip a Horan strike around the post, denying the World Champions an almost certain goal.

What had been a disappointing campaign for star striker Alex Morgan, she looked to brighten things up with a late winner for the USA, latching onto a perfect pass through the middle, but misguiding her eventual effort into the side-netting, with her blushes saved by the late offside flag.

Less than a minute later, Sweden notched their first effort on target, through substitute Sofia Jakobsson - the chance opened up, she cut inside, and fired one at goal, finally forcing a stop out of Alyssa Naeher.

Then it was all eyes on the opposite end, with the Swedish 'keeper again single-handedly keeping her side in the competition, diving to parry a downward header from Morgan.

That would end up being the final real chance of the ninety, requiring a further half-hour to see if either team can find a goal.

A predictably inspiring team talk from Gerhardsson looked to fire up the hopeful Swedes, who were quick out the blocks for the first half of extra time.

But the reigning champions weren't having any of that. Morgan used her strength and experience to break through and get a shot off towards the near post, parried out well by the goalkeeper.

Drama in the 100th minute saw the Stars and Stripes close yet again, with Lynn Williams receiving the ball on the right and trying to place it home, but not for Mušović, who was there to push it wide once again, and the following scramble was equally defended by yellow shirts.

Second half of extra time, and still the same story - Mušović to the rescue, denying Smith's high strike at the near post this time.

Even after 120 of football, the deadlock would not be broken, meaning a dreaded penalty shootout would be the decider.

The most dramatic of penalty shootouts

Stepping up first was Sullivan for the United States, and she remained calm to set the tone and find the bottom left corner.

Fridolina Rolfö went for the opposite corner and succeeded for Sweden, while Horan was next and kept up the 100% record in the shootout.

Elin Rubensson put the pressure back on the Stars and Stripes with an excellent spot-kick, before Kristie Mews followed up for the American outfit, placing into the top corner.

A Swedish slip-up saw Nathalie Björn agonizingly strike over the bar to hand Megan Rapinoe a chance to make it 4-2 to the USA.

But Rapinoe's experience wasn't enough to help her from the spot - with likely her last ever touch on the world stage, she missed a huge opportunity, blasting over the bar.

However, the pendulum was swung again, as Rebecka Blomqvist couldn't put an end to the run of missed penalties, seeing hers well-saved by Naeher.

With the chance to win it for the USA, Smith stepped up, and she too failed to score, dragging wide from 12 yards.

Hanna Bennison ended the rotten run with a great penalty down the middle, and then all eyes were on goalkeeper Naeher, who dramatically dispatched her spot-kick.

It was Swedish skipper Magdalena Eriksson to take next, and she made no mistake in keeping her nation's hopes alive.

Late USA substitute Kelley O'Hara had the chance to put her country on the brink, but failed to do so, hitting the woodwork.

You couldn't write the events that followed - Lina Hurtig's penalty was miraculously saved on the line by Naeher, but after a quick check of the goalline technology, the goal was in fact given, having crossed the line by the tightest of margins, knocking the reigning champions out of the World Cup.

You would have to say that Sweden certainly didn't deserve to win throughout 120 minutes of football, but when it came to spot-kicks, it is a lottery as we know, and they will on to face Japan in the quarter-final.

Player of the match: Zećira Mušović (Sweden)

Despite not saving a single spot-kick in the shootout, the heroics of Mušović have to be hugely credited with securing the shock victory.

She made multiple stops throughout both normal and extra time, single-handedly taking the game the distance.

If the Chelsea 'keeper can replicate her performance in the quarter-final against Japan, Sweden are certainly not to be written off just yet.