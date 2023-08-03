Cash-strapped Chelsea?

Barely a year after taking control of Chelsea, Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital have decided to seek additional investment for their high-spending project in West London. They are said to be eying investment of up to £395m in exchange for a stake in the club.

Based on the value that they purchased the club for, an investment of this size would represent a roughly 9% stake in the club, though there will undoubtedly be a different valuation, for better or for worse, 14 months on.

But for an ownership group who have spent more than £600m on transfers in the short time since taking the reins at Stamford Bridge, why do they need to source additional cash? Well, the answer may lie in that very question.

Scrap The Bridge?

They certainly are not crowdfunding to fuel their long-lasting, fruitless pursuit of Moisés Caicedo. But it has been widely reported that Boehly and co are seeking improvements regarding their stadium situation.

With a capacity of just 40,341, Stamford Bridge has only the 9th highest capacity in the Premier League. There has been some discussion of a redevelopment of their current home, though building an entirely new stadium seems the more likely option for numerous reasons, including the size of the land and also planning permission.

A new stadium would likely represent a project costing well in excess of £1b, which is a difficult thing to undertake for almost every club owner in world football. We also often see a drop-off in the spending capabilities of clubs after building mega-money new stadiums - like with Arsenal and to a lesser degree Tottenham.

So with that in mind, getting a lump sum of cash immediately to be able to put towards the stadium or redevelopment, would make it a much easier process for the club, and allow for more investment during this period.

How any potential investment would, or could, be structured remains to be seen - and could yet prove to be a stumbling block for the owners. This is because, when they took over last summer, the deal included a clause that banned the sale of any Chelsea shares for 10 years - a period which we are very much still within.

But Boehly has shown that he is very fond of loopholes, for better or for worse, and wouldn't have begun the investment process if he wasn't confident of finding an amicable solution.

A lack of commitment?

Some fans online have used this news to question the American billionaire's commitment to succeeding at Chelsea. But while selling shares this early obviously looks bad, he is absolutely doing so with the club's best interests at heart.

If he and Clearlake Capital had to front the entire cost of the new or redeveloped stadium by themselves, it would have almost certainly limited how much could be invested into the club in other areas - thus limiting their growth and potential success both on and off the pitch.

And to any fan worried that he is giving up on the project, ask yourself this: why would any businessman purchase an asset for £4.25 billion, further invest more than £600 million and then simply give up after a tough first year? The answer - they would not.

Does Boehly get it?

Unlike many new owners, players and managers, Boehly has not experienced much, if any, joy since being at the club (footballing-wise, of course) - with the club having slumped to a lowly 12th-place finish in the Premier League last season.

Not only did the results on the pitch disappoint, but so did the fact that they went through three different managers during the campaign.

With Thomas Tuchel failing to survive beyond the start of September after allegations of disagreements with the owner during pre-season, they then paid a world-record fee of £21.5m to hire Graham Potter from Brighton - only to sack him 8 months later. The side then reunited with club legend Frank Lampard who had a torrid time, before leaving at the end of the season.

Amidst all of this, questions over Boehly's competence were asked, not least because he suggested playing in a '4-4-3' formation to the aforementioned Tuchel.

The owners have now hired former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino, and you cannot help but feel as though this one has to work, if not for the club, for Boehly.

Chelsea fans have become accustomed to winning and, while big spending may subdue any unrest in the short term, another season of mediocrity will not suffice.

The key takeaways

So with all of that in mind, where do Boehly and Clearlake Capital stand at Chelsea? As we've seen, getting extra income now should, theoretically, make the running of the club easier over the next 5-10 years. But it is obviously a gamble.

If transfers don't work out, or the club falls on hard times for any reason, the American will undoubtedly feel the brunt of The Blues fans - who are no stranger to making their feelings heard.

Chelsea fans protesting against the European Super League in 2021 (Photo by Rob Pinney/Getty Images)

With the quality of player, and continued investment that Chelsea are blessed with, it feels like only a matter of time before the good times get rolling again.

It is clear, however, that Todd Boehly is not a footballing man and, while he is more than welcome to learn about it, he should stop pretending that he is an expert, and let those whom he employs make the big footballing decisions. He has done this to a greater extent more recently, but really needs to ensure that he maintains such a distance, to avoid a repeat of the issues that occurred towards the end of Tuchel's time at the club.

He also seems to be somewhat learning as he goes with regards to keeping fans onside. It was only a few weeks ago that the club pulled out of a new shirt sponsorship deal with gambling firm Stake, due to backlash from fans. This, as well as another sponsorship that was blocked by the Premier League - leaves The Blues without a shirt sponsor just 9 days before their first league outing of the 2023/24 season - a real mess for all involved.

So will Chelsea have funds to spend for years to come? Will they successfully build a new stadium, or upgrade Stamford Bridge? And can Todd Boehly bring success back to Chelsea? Only time will tell, but all of the ingredients point towards a positive future.