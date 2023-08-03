Manchester United have a potential superstar in Rasmus Hojlund

For the first time since 2015 Manchester United have signed a striker under the age of 30, and in Rasmus Hojlund they've signed someone for whom they've heaped a heavy investment into, as the price United paid for the Danish international was an initial 64 million pounds with a further 8 million in add ons.

Ironically, Hojlund's transfer to United does harbour some similarities to United signing a 19-year-old Anthony Martial back in 2015 for 45 million pounds. Martial came into United off the back of an impressive season with Monaco in Ligue 1, as well as a Golden Boy award to his name, and it's worth noting that the economic climate in football transfers eight years ago was quite different as compared to now.

The main difference between Martial and Hojlund's transfers however, was that Martial had more of a basis to be considered a future superstar, as evidenced by his quantitative output in the season before his move to Manchester, his Golden Boy award, and the fact that a Ballon D'or clause was included in his deal, reflecting the confidence that both United and Monaco had in the Frenchman.

Hojlund arrives at United however with his only real basis and indicator for success being his impressive goal to game ratio and the qualities he possesses to become one of the world's most lethal strikers in just a few years time. So in this vein, Hojlund's transfer to United and Erik ten Hag's reported willingness to bring in the Dane represents United's effort to exude patience as they hope that Hojlund can develop into the marksman that they paid for.

Hojlund's physical and technical qualities

One of the reasons why Hojlund was highly sought after by ten Hag was due to his rare profile, athletically and technically. Standing at 6ft3 and weighing an estimated 79kg, he is naturally an imposing physical figure. The Dane is also a proficient sprinter, and is able to clock under 11 seconds over 100 metres, as claimed by his former manager Gian Piero Gasperini.

Hojlund played in a system under Gasperini at Atalanta in which one of his main roles was to run the channels as often as he could so he could receive and retain the ball in the final third. In a league like the Premier League where it seems like more teams are becoming braver with how high they push their defensive lines, this will only benefit a willing runner like Hojlund, as well as the main creators in the team like Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen.

Last season it became evident that the work Marcus Rashford had put in with Benni McCarthy, a United forward coach, had paid dividends in excess as Rashford became much more confident and effective in attacking space, especially half-spaces. Hojlund may be a willing runner, which is what ten Hag obviously wants, but the difference between Hojlund and Rashford when attacking space in behind is that Rashford's runs are often premeditated, meaning he often assesses how likely it is that a run he makes will lead to a chance.

This skill is something McCarthy will surely work with Hojlund on, as Hojlund is still quite raw in this aspect.

Regardless, even at his young age Hojlund is still quite adept with his back-to-goal-play, already proving capable of using his strong physical frame to pin defenders when balls are played into him - his linkup play in these situations is already quite mature for someone who has only spent a year in a top 5 European league.

Hojlund's passing range is also notable. He often excels in his long passing, which is important as this allows the striker to be able to make the pitch bigger when his teammates are surrounding the box. As per FBREF, Hojlund ranks in the 99th percentile for long pass completion per 90, as well as the 71st percentile for key passes per 90 - taking into consideration the fact that last season he only played an equivalent of 20 full 90s, this is rather impressive.

Why does Hojlund have such a high ceiling as a goalscorer?

When assessing Hojlund's transfer to United, it is easy to look at his quantitative output in the Serie A and figuratively shake your head - he only scored 9 goals last season and registered a measly 2 assists. However, this is simultaneously why context is of the utmost importance when studying his goalscoring.

The truth is that Hojlund is, quite frankly, a very efficient goalscorer for his age. Hojlund last season only played the equivalent of 20 full 90s in the league, and registered 9 goals from 9.5 expected goals, as per Opta, and in every season he's had since turning pro in 2020, he has steadily outperformed his expected goals, which is all the more impressive when you take into account the system he played in at Atalanta.

He is also very adept at showing for the ball in and around the penaty area, making himself constantly available to help in linkup play. This is evidenced by Hojlund being in yet again the highest possible percentile for progressive passes recieved, same as Kylian Mbappe. Hojlund is also just as willing a dribbler as he is a runner, often finding ways to carry the ball into the final third and the penalty area himself.

Arguably the most telling indicator of Hojlund's future success as a goalscorer however is his intelligence in attacking scenarios, especially in and around the box where most of his attacking actions are centred. Hojlund has instinctive movement in the box that cannot be taught, as this attacking intelligence coupled with his freakish athleticism makes him painstakingly difficult to mark. Hojlund wants to make chances out of situations where chances seem near impossible to be made.

All in all, Hojlund's transfer to United represents a willingness on United's part to take a leap of faith with someone who in the general view may appear unproven, or simply not ready to lead the line for ten Hag's reds. There will inevitably be a transition period and Hojlund will have to take time to develop a synergy with his teammates (especially the primary creators in the team). What is near certain however, is that Hojlund indisputable potential to become an absolute superstar.