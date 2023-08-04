'It's a really good rehearsal': Newcastle United boss Howe looks ahead to Sela Cup

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 04: Newcastle United Head Coach Eddie Howe during the Newcastle United Press Conference at The Newcastle United Training Centre on August 04, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)

Newcastle United will come up against some stern competition this weekend when they play host to the inaugural Sela Cup, presented by VisitMalta.

The Magpies will battle it out for the right to be the first winners of the trophy when OGC Nice, Villarreal CF and ACF Fiorentina arrive on Tyneside to contest the four-team tournament.

The tournament will be played out across two days. Saturday's action will see Spanish side Villarreal CF take on French club OGC Nice before Newcastle United face ACF Fiorentina later in the day. OGC Nice and ACF Fiorentina will then open the action at St James' Park on Sunday before Newcastle United and Villarreal CF go head-to-head in the final tournament match.

Teams will be awarded three points for a win and one point for a draw in the Sela Cup, presented by VisitMalta. Additionally, a bonus point will be awarded for every goal scored in the tournament, an incentive for teams to play an attacking brand of football.

There is an added bonus for fans attending the first day of action on Saturday. Newcastle United Women will take to the St James' Park turf in the final game of the day as they face West Bromwich Albion Women in a pre-season friendly. The FA Women's National League Northern Premier Division club have attracted huge crowds for their previous matches played at St James' Park.

Sela Cup a great dress rehearsal for Newcastle United

When speaking to the media in the pre-tournament press conference, Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe said that his side's Sela Cup, presented by VisitMalta, opponents will provide excellent competition ahead of next weekend's Premier League opener against Aston Villa at St James' Park.

"I always enjoy it in pre-season when you play teams that you wouldn’t normally play," Howe said. "This year has been slightly different because we’ve had the three games against Premier League opponents. Reflecting on those games, they were really good tests for us and gave us a marker of where we are and where we need to improve.

"The European tests are slightly different; different styles and we are playing two teams from different leagues, so it’s a really good rehearsal for us."

Absentees confirmed by Howe

Going on to discuss team news, Howe said that The Magpies will not have a full squad of players available for selection this weekend. He will carefully manage minutes with some players carrying niggles.

He said "We don’t have a totally fit squad. We will make a late decision on Fabian Schär on whether he will be involved in either of the games this weekend. He is certainly very close which is a positive thing.

"Joe Willock won’t be involved in either game as he is still working his way back to full fitness and Emil Krafth won’t be involved. I think that’s where we are."

Tough Sela Cup examinations perfect for Magpies

Newcastle United's first opponents ACF Fiorentina were UEFA Europa Conference League finalists last season while second opponents Villarreal CF also played in European competition in 2022/2023. Howe is looking forward to seeing his side severely tested ahead of the new season.

"We are expecting tough opposition," Howe said. "Fiorentina got to the final of the Europa Conference League last season, performed really well and were well-placed in Serie A. We know we are playing good teams.

"That’s what we wanted in both games; we wanted tough examinations. If you look at our pre-season fixtures, they are probably as hard as they can get with the purpose of preparing ourselves for the tough start that we have.

"I’m looking forward to both games. They will have slightly different styles but the general theme of play will be quite similar."