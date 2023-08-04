Newcastle United set to sign Tino Livramento from Southampton

Tino Livramento looks set to become Newcastle United’s fourth signing of the summer window, following Harvey Barnes, Yankuba Minteh and Sandro Tonali at Tyneside.

Full-back has been one of the problem areas the club has looked at dealing with in the window. The Magpies boasted the meanest defence in the league alongside champions Manchester City, but depth remained a concern for the North East club last season. Second-choice right-back in the 2021/22 campaign, Emil Krafth, suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the second round of the EFL cup early in the season against Newport County, ruling him out for the duration of the season.

Given Krafth's performances at the back end of the 2021-22, in which he proved himself an able deputy for Kieran Trippier, this was a huge blow and the club moved to bolster its ranks at Right back in January with the signing of Harrison Ashby.

This has left them with 4 right-backs heading into the new campaign: Kieran Trippier (an undisputed starter and captain when Jamaal Lascelles doesn’t play); Javier Manquillo (a player who has found minutes hard to come by and looks set to be moved on this summer); Harrison Ashby (yet to play a senior minute for Newcastle and a player whom the club look set to sanction a loan move for to Swansea) and Emil Krafth (a player still recovering from his aforementioned ACL injury).

Rotation with Trippier

Livramento himself suffered an ACL injury at the end of the 2021/22 season, missing nearly the entire duration of the 2022/23 campaign, but has age on his side. The youngster is 20 years old and matches the age profile for a right-sided defender that Newcastle are looking to bring in as cover for Trippier.

They will be hoping that he can learn from Trippier as well as providing a rotation option. Trippier played in and started all 38 games last season as well as playing a part in every single game en route to the EFL Cup final. Trippier turns 33 in September and Newcastle’s schedule in the Champions League next season will involve playing even more matches, so having a rotation option like Livramento will be very useful for the team.

The England under-21 international, who is also eligible to play for Portugal through his father, has a profile which closely matches that of Trippier’s. Livramento is very competent at defending, as well as having considerable ability and eagerness to get forward. Trippier was hugely influential for Newcastle last season, not just in helping to organise the defence but also in providing a massive threat in the final third.

Having a player of Livramento’s attacking quality on that side will provide Newcastle with great depth in a position where they lacked a player with similar qualities to Trippier. Much has been made of his ability to possibly play left back but the England under-21 international has never played a senior game there, so a more probable outcome would be Trippier moving to left back to accommodate him.

However, given the attacking prowess Trippier has and his utility to the team and how they attack, this option also seems unlikely. A player with several under-age level England caps, the move represents a great opportunity for Newcastle to add home-grown talent to their squad.

Livramento will provide a different attacking threat to the other senior right-backs at the club, with the exception of Trippier. He loves to progress the ball by carrying it down the channels and when looking at his data he ranks very highly in progressive carries and progressive carry distance per 90 minutes.

He was tried in an inverted full-back role by Russell Martin in pre-season this summer, but looked far less effective than when he is operating in wide positions. Eddie Howe will be hoping he can pose a threat from these wide positions with crosses from the right constituting a large part of the Magpies' game next season.

The young right-back is also very quick, allowing him to move quickly down the line on the ball and make quick recovery runs off of it. He adds much-needed pace to a somewhat slow back line and this quality of pace has been seen to be a hallmark of Newcastle’s scouting in the wide positions as evidenced by the signings of Harvey Barnes and Anthony Gordon.

One area of concern for Livramento is his aerial ability. The 20-year-old will be arriving at a team that is dominant in the air and whose full-backs as well as centre half’s win a large majority of their aerial duels. Tino won just 49% of his aerial fuels in the 2021/22 season and it will be hoped that under Howe’s coaching, Livramento’s aerial ability can be much improved.

The final fee looks to be around £35 million + add-ons, which rises to £40 million. Chelsea have a sell-on clause on a sliding scale and will net a huge chunk of this figure. Livramento will miss Southampton’s Championship opener at Hillsborough and will travel up to Newcastle for a medical.