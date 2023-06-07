Moyes reflects on the "biggest moment of his career" ahead of the Europa Conference League Final

The Hammers are set to conquer Prague's Fortuna Arena on Wednesday evening to clinch their second major European trophy in the remarkable 128 years of their club's existence.

David Moyes, the leader at the helm, is getting ready for his first European final in 25 years as a manager.

Speaking to the media, Moyes expressed his feelings about the momentous occasion:

"It's great to be sitting here in the first place. Whether you're an experienced manager or a young one, sitting here for a final is the pinnacle.

"Hopefully, this is just the start for us. I'm enjoying this one and enjoying the moment with everybody. It is the start. I am enjoying being here and I have always said the best is to come.

"This is the biggest moment of my career. To be a football coach for as long as I have been must mean I'm doing something right.

"There are a lot of very good coaches out there but, for those young coaches, they have to see if they can do 20 or 25 years in the business.

David Moyes, Manager of West Ham United, thanks the support after the Premier League match between West Ham United and Leeds United at London Stadium on May 21, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

There is no doubt that the Premier League Veteran has received a fair share of controversy this season after it was looking like West Ham was going to face the drop.

Despite the success in the European Conference League, some fans believe even if they win, Moyes should move on from East London.

However, the manager has a year left on his contract with the club and still cares for the longevity of the club rather than the end of his tenure.

Talking about the reaction from the fans, Moyes said:

"There are too many good things about what we have done to stop now,"

"When people continually question you though, it drains you. I've got to say it wasn't a good time.

"I think if we said this at the start of the season, people wouldn’t have believed it.

"It’s a big achievement to get through to a European final. It’s not easy to get all the way through and we’ve been competitive. It’s a great achievement for all the players and the next part is to see if we can go on and win it.”

This is what it means. pic.twitter.com/4MOOWokI4O — West Ham United (@WestHam) June 7, 2023

The Players' View

Tomáš Souček and Declan Rice have shared their thoughts on the event in Prague.

Souček's deep roots in the Czech capital are well-documented, as he spent a significant portion of his career playing for his hometown team, Slavia Prague. With 150 matches under his belt, the former midfielder's connection to the club is undeniable.

“Jarrod Bowen and I came to this Club at the same time. It’s been three-and-a-half years and it’s been a good portion of our careers.

“When I realised a year ago that the UEFA Europa Conference League final was going to be in Prague, I was telling the rest of the squad that we had to be here.

“It was a big goal for this year and now we are here in Prague, and I can connect together the two teams that I love. This game is the chance to lift the trophy here.

"We will do everything to do it and, for me, it would be so special to lift the trophy in Prague.”

Tomas Soucek of West Ham United talks to the media during a Press Conference prior to the UEFA Europa Conference League 2022/23 final match between ACF Fiorentina and West Ham United FC on June 06, 2023 at Eden Arena in Prague, Czech Republic. (Photo by Thomas Eisenhuth - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Declan Rice has generated a lot of buzz in Europe this summer after impressive performances, proving he is a highly sought-after commodity, with top clubs such as Arsenal, Manchester United, and Bayern Munich vying for his signature.

Nevertheless, the West Ham captain is ready to face the upcoming challenge in Prague with confidence, even after the defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt last year.

“Every time I put on the shirt, I know how big it is. This will be the biggest match that the Club has had in so long, so it’s going to be an honour to be part of and hopefully, we can create some history on the night for the fans to cheer about.

“I think the feeling of the defeat we had last year against Eintracht Frankfurt, and the way the two legs went – conceding in the first minute in the first game at home, coming back, but then them scoring again, then we went to their place and had a man sent off.

"It was just how it went for the whole tie – it lives with you.

“We’ve already created history by getting to the final, but now there’s a chance to go and create a legacy where every single player, the manager, and everyone involved will be remembered forever.

“I think it’s a unique opportunity that we’ve got, that we really want to take.”

David Moyes, Manager of West Ham United, speaks with Declan Rice of West Ham United prior to the UEFA Europa Conference League 2022/23 final match between ACF Fiorentina and West Ham United FC on June 06, 2023 at Eden Arena in Prague, Czech Republic. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

The team will have the support of their devoted fans, as the stadium with a capacity of 20,000 is completely sold out.

Additionally, BT has revealed that the upcoming match, along with the Champions League final this weekend, can be viewed for free on their website and YouTube channel.