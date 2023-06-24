Dwight Yorke; Declan Rice should snub Arsenal and Man Utd for Man City

Declan Rice holds the trophy during the West Ham United trophy parade on June 8, 2023 in London, England. West Ham defeated ACF Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League Final on June 7th. (Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

With the club confirming the midfielders departure at the end of this season, Declan Rice will now be looking for his next venture as a European champion.

Sparking interest from a few Premier League clubs, Arsenal have seemed to be winning the race with a £100m bid believed to be imminent. The north London club have already had two offers rejected, with West Ham looking for a three figure payment.

Other clubs interested include Chelsea, Man Utd and Man City, with discussion over whether the midfielder would benefit more from a club with a recent history of silverware.

Ex-Man Utd forward, Dwight Yorke, believes that if he was Rice, he would choose City over Arsenal or even his former club.

"Declan Rice will have to sit down and decide what is the best choice for him in the summer. I don't think money will be an issue, but you're leaving West Ham to go win trophies and to play in the Champions League."

Yorke holds a similar opinion to many, who believe that for Rice to move forward in his career as such a successful young player, he needs to choose a club who are likely to obtain silverware. With City winning the treble this season, there is no doubt that they will be top contenders next season.

"Does Rice want to leave London? He could stay and play for Arsenal who have a project full of young guys there who are trending in the right direction. Chelsea are going through a transition, would he want to go into an uncertain period at the club? Manchester United are the biggest club in England, but would he want the pressure of playing for such a big club? It will be a personal choice."

As for Arsenal, as mentioned above Rice would be joining a young and upcoming team and arguably could be gaining more certainty to be a starting player. This is compared to City who have an unbelievably strong bench, however with Ilkay Gundogan's departure he could be more likely to join the starting eleven.

"If it was me and Manchester City were interested, then they would be the first choice because of how they play and the trophies they win. I wouldn't rule Manchester United out because they're on an upwards trajectory and want to get better. I wouldn't go to Chelsea at the moment because of the disgruntled team. Arsenal would be a good choice if I wanted to stay in London, but Manchester City would be my first choice and Manchester United second."

With the main contenders looking like Arsenal and City at the moment, and both teams in top flight European football, it will be a difficult decision for the midfielder to decide his fate for the future of his career.

A positive for Arsenal in the past 24 hours, however, is City's strong interest and apparent 'world-record' bid for Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig. This money move could be great news for Arsenal to boost their hopes of beating City to the West Ham midfielder.

If Rice does choose to go to Arsenal, he will be the north London clubs most expensive signing, or if he chooses City then he will be the second highest following fellow English international Jack Grealish.



It will be interesting to follow the West Ham midfielders moves over the summer and see which club he priorities; City for silverware certainty or the Gunners for starting eleven certainty.

