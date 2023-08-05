Four things we learnt from Japan 3-1 win over Norway in the Women's World Cup Round of 16

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - AUGUST 05: Japan players warm up ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between Japan and Norway at Wellington Regional Stadium on August 05, 2023 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Wellington was the venue for the second Round of 16 clash at the World Cup, with Norway falling 3-1 to Japan, to set up a quarter final tie with either Sweden or the USA.

Japans front foot approach:

Something we haven't really seen from Futoshi Ikeda's side so far this tournament is this front foot, aggressive play that they displayed in Wellington this morning.

Mina Tanaka, Hinata Miyazawa and Aoba Fujino were set at the Norway defence from the off, hustling and harrying, with the inclusion of Yui Hasegawa in the middle of the park bringing coolness and control to proceedings.

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - AUGUST 05: Yui Hasegawa of Japan controls the ball against Guro Reiten of Norway during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between Japan and Norway at Wellington Regional Stadium on August 05, 2023 in Wellington / Te Whanganui-a-Tar, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

The only downside for Japan, is that Norway were as ruthless as the Japanese themselves were against Spain. It was total control for the Asian side until Chelsea's magician Guro Reiten thumped a header home, the 100th World Cup goal Norway have scored, with their first and only effort on target, from either side during the first half.

Although they couldn't muster up an on-target effort in the first half, Japan were forcing their opponents to sit in and rely on breaks like they did for the Reiten goal, which was a way we hadn't seem Japan really play this tournament.

Norway's defensive woes:

If there was one thing you could take away from the clash in Wellington, it's that every single time Japan went forward, you sensed panic in the Norway backline, which struck fear into the heart of everyone with a Norway persuasion and left Japan smelling blood.

Even as early as the first minute, there was a defensive mix-up between goalkeeper Aurora Mikalsen and Tuva Hansen, with the former coming out to collect a lose ball which the latter didn't get a shout for, who then put it into touch for a corner.

The own goal of course, by Ingrid Engen is a massive flashpoint, Japan cut inside from the left channel, whipped the ball inwards, and Engen stuck out a leg, to deflect the ball past Mikalsen who was left sprawling to try and prevent the effort from going in, to no avail.

Having worked so hard to get back in the game thanks to Guro Reiten, Norway were the architect of their own downfall with the second Japan goal.

Having seemingly dealt with the latest Japanese forward flurry, Manchester United's Vilde Boe Rise attempted a backpass to her left back, Tuva Hansen, but under hit the ball which Risa Shimizu nipped in to steal and slot an effort, via a deflection past Mikalsen. Rise looked up to the sky with her head in her hands, knowing it was her mistake, to add to the list of defensive frailties from Hege Riise's side, that contributed to sending the Norwegians home.

Whilst there was nothing the defence could do about Japan's third goal in the game, the damage had already been done, therefore the inquest as a result of the elimination of a very talented squad, will no doubt be a long one.

Japan's defender #02 Risa Shimizu (2nd L) celebrates scoring her team's second goal during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup round of 16 football match between Japan and Norway at Wellington Regional Stadium in Wellington on August 5, 2023. (Photo by Grant Down / AFP) (Photo by GRANT DOWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Reiten showcases World Class talent:

Whilst getting the accolade of the scorer of the first goal Japan had conceded at this year's World Cup, Chelsea's Guro Reiten further strengthened her magician-like status, dragging Norway kicking and screaming back into the tie.

After her stellar season at Chelsea, scoring ten goals and grabbing 11 assists whilst winning the Women's Super League title and The Women's FA Cup.

The Norway number 11 added to her goal against the Phillippines with a towering header, planting the ball into the top corner, past Japan goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita early in the first half. Despite ending up on the losing side, there can be no qualms about Reiten's ability.

There had been a few question marks over Hege Riise's decision to play Reiten on the left of a midfield 3, instead of her typical, left winger position in which she revels in so often for Chelsea.

Whether or not she is content in this role for her country remains to be seen, but it'll certainly be a big talking point for Chelsea and Norway fans alike after their elimination.

Guro Reiten of Norway and Chelsea celebrates after scoring her sides first goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between Japan and Norway at Wellington Regional Stadium on August 5, 2023 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The Japan steam train rolls on:

As eluded to earlier, this front-foot approach from Japan in the win over Norway is something we haven't seen before from Futoshi Ikeda's side but adds another string to their very strong bow.

Having dismantled Spain in their final group game in a masterclass of Counter Attacking football, they were faced with a totally different proposition against Norway, one which they passed with flying colours.

There were periods when Japan had to sit in during the second half when Norway pressed on for an equaliser, but they even passed that with very little qualms.

With the tournament's top scorer, Hinata Miyazawa in sparkling form, having grabbed her fifth goal of the tournament in the win, a frightening ability to counterattack and almost the cohesion of a club side. Not forgetting a defence that has only conceded one goal in the entire tournament.

Their pending quarter-final against one of Sweden or USA will certainly not be approached with fear as the 2011 Winners look to write history again.

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - AUGUST 05: Hinata Miyazawa (3rd R) of Japan celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's third goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between Japan and Norway at Wellington Regional Stadium on August 05, 2023 in Wellington / Te Whanganui-a-Tar, New Zealand. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Player of the Match - Hinata Miyazawa

Scoring a goal and being a constant threat makes Miyazawa an easy pick for Player of the Match, with the Japanese bright spark going one step closer to a coveted Golden Boot.