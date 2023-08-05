Switzerland 1-5 Spain: Brilliant Bonmati leaves fans purring as scintilating Spain seal quarter final place

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - AUGUST 05: Aitana Bonmati of Spain scores her team's first goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between Switzerland and Spain at Eden Park on August 05, 2023 in Auckland / Tāmaki Makaurau, New Zealand. (Photo by Jan Kruger - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

The Round of 16 got underway on Saturday Morning as an Aitana Bonmati masterclass was the order of the day, with the Barcelona star grabbing two goals and two assists in a 5-1 victory for Spain at Eden Park.

Two goals for Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati, who set up Alba Redondo and Jenifer Hermoso also, alongside a goal from Laia Codina, sealed their quarter final place in style.

Spain were looking to erase the memories of the 4-0 humiliation by Japan, which saw them finish second place and set up this tie with the Swiss.

Switzerland came into this having not conceded a goal yet this tournament, off the back of two 0-0 draws and a 2-0 win over the Philippines to advance to this stage.

Story of the match:

After the aforementioned defeat to Japan, Spain manager Jorge Vilda rung the changes, with five being made to the lineup from the Japan defeat, including Alexia Putellas dropping to the bench in place of Esther Gonzalez, and bringing in 22 year old, Cata Coll in goal for her World Cup Debut.

Switzerland remained unchanged from their final group match, meaning Arsenal duo Lia Walti and Noelle Maritz started in New Zealand.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - AUGUST 05: Switzerland players huddle during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between Switzerland and Spain at Eden Park on August 05, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

It took little more than five minutes for the Spanish to diminish the demons of the Japan defeat by drawing first blood. The ball was worked into the box and Switzerland keeper, Gaelle Thalmann somehow kept out Alba Redondo's effort tipping it onto the post but Spain kept the ball alive, with it falling to Aitana Bonmati who swivelled and bent a lovely left footed finish to wrong foot Thalmann and give them the perfect start.

You could argue Spain should've had a second pretty much instantly afterwards, as Esther Gonzalez met a corner from very close range but somehow her header ended up clipping the bar and bouncing over.

Spain were relatively comfortable as the clock ticked over onto 12 minutes witb Switzerland not threatening, but that was about to change. The ball was worked back to Laia Codina, with the 23 year old who was making her World Cup Debut under some pressure from the Swiss press, as a result, Codina opts to pass it back to Cata Coll in goal, but simply doesn't lift her head up, smashes the ball back towards goal, which flies past her own goalkeeper and brings the Swiss level, despite them not even having an attempt on goal yet!

Thankfully for Codina, her embarrassment was only to last six minutes, which in truth should've been even less after Irene Paredes somehow sent a header over the bar from a corner when it looked easier to score. Thankfully for Vilde and Spain, they did have their lead restored, Ona Batlle swung a delicious ball into the box which landed at the feet of Bonmati, who's effort met the clever Alba Redondo, who managed to redirect the ball on target and past Thalmann in the Swiss goal to restore the Spain lead.

PSG forward Ramona Bachmann was key outlet for the Swiss, showing that very rarely at points during the first half, prodding the ball through for Coumba Sow but the latter's cross-shot flashes wide of the goal.

Four time Spanish title winner Bonmati was revelling today in midfield, seeing another effort deflected wide and then one saved by Bachmann. Her performance led to Gilly Flaherty on commentary on BBC say. "Bonmati has another goal in her this game", and well, guess what happened next.

Ten minutes before half time, the ball was once again worked into the Swiss box with them not clearing their lines, the ball fell to the imperious Bonmati who shifted her feet perfectly, sent two defenders the wrong way and bent in a superb effort to give the Spanish some breathing space.

If the first half performance couldn't get any more dominant, Switzerland failed to deal with yet another Spanish corner, which set to Laia Codina prodding the ball home to leave the demons of her earlier own goal firmly behind her, to give Spain a stunning 4-1 halftime lead.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - AUGUST 05: Laia Codina of Spain celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's fourth goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between Switzerland and Spain at Eden Park on August 05, 2023 in Auckland / Tāmaki Makaurau, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Second Half:

The stats at half time were all absolutely storming in Spain's favour, 74% to 26%, seven corners to none for the Swiss, with the most important one aside from goals. 19 shots for Spain, six on target to not a single effort, on or off target for Switzerland, showing just how utterly dominant the Spanish were in the first half.

Inka Grings clearly had some thinking to do after the first 45, opting to make three changes at half time, with Sandrine Mauron, Viola Calligaris and Meriame Terchoun all entering the frey, in place of Coumba Sow, Eseoea Aigbogun and Geraldine Reuteler.

Spain certainly picked up where they left off, with Salma Paralluelo cutting in off the right hand side with her dipping, curling effort being pawed wide by Thalmann.

The Swiss did finally have their first attempt on goal in the game as it approached the hour mark, with half time substitute, Meriame Terchoun's effort too close to Cata Coll in the Spain goal when she really should've done a lot better.

Another brilliant Spanish statistic came after Redondo struck an effort over the bar, with said effort being Spain's 100th of this World Cup, scoring twelve goals in the process.

Jorge Vilda saw this as the perfect time to rest key players and freshen things up, bringing on Eva Navarro for Esther Gonzalez and giving a competitive, World Cup Debut to Maria Perez, her fourth appearance in total for Spain, replacing Teresa Abelleira.

More lacklustre defending from Switzerland saw them give the ball away, to Bonmati who fed the ball through to Jenifer Hermoso, who made no mistake, smashing the ball past Thalmann to score her 51st international goal and see Spain hit five in a game for the second time this tournament. This proved to be Bonmati's last action, as she was withdrawn with 16 minutes left to play, with Irene Guerrero taking her place, alongsidde two time Ballon d'Or winner, Alexia Putellas coming on for the final stages in place of Jennifer Hermoso.

Eva Navarro almost added her name to the scoresheet, sending a dipping, swerving effort goal-wards which Thalmann eventually palmed away.

Whilst most of the work had been done by Spain in the first 45, Switzerland were able to come out of the second half with a lot more credit, having sured up the midfield and made it a lot harder for Spain to score than they had in the opening 45.

Switzerland did actually have one final, audacious attempt to get one back, with second half substitute, Fabienne Humm looking to catch Cata Coll off her line, but the effort spun harmlessly wide, which just about summed Switzerland up.

The final whistle at Eden Park confirmed Spain's place in the Quarter Final, where they will face either Netherlands or South Africa, proving that the result against Japan was nothing more than a blip.

Player of the Match: Aitana Bonmati

This was a pretty easy choice after her stunning first half performance in this Round of 16 tie, Bonmati left fans, the BBC Studio pundits and Social Media purring with her display.

Her two goals in the first half were just brilliant, the first cutting inside and wrong footing the goalkeeper to give Spain their 1-0 lead, with her second and the third for her country just peak Bonmati, she cut inside, leaving two defenders and the goalkeeper for dead before passing the ball into an empty net. Also grabbing an assist, which owed a lot to Alba Redondo's quick thinking to redirect the Barcelona stars' effort goalward.

With 89& of her passes being accurate too as well as covering practically every blade of grass in the attacking and midfield thirds, Bonmati's performance will certainly have alerted people to just how good she is, with Fantasy Football managers rushing to captain her and get her in their teams for the remainder of the tournament, as she is the one set to carry the Spain charge to the Quarter Finals.

She even managed to grab another assist in the second half, setting up Jenifer Hermoso for Spain's fifth goal, to cap off a scintillating performance from the two time UEFA Women's Champions League Winner.