Japan 4-0 Spain: Ruthless Japan stun Spain to secure top spot

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - JULY 31: Hinata Miyazawa (4th L) of Japan scores her team's first goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group C match between Japan and Spain at Wellington Regional Stadium on July 31, 2023 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Group C reached its conclusion on Monday morning as Japan thrashed Spain 4-0 in Wellington.

With both sides having sealed their qualification to the knockout stages after wins against Zambia and Costa Rica respectively, this game was to decide the order of first and second in the group.

Hinata Miyazawa fired Japan ahead with her third goal of the tournament, with their counterattacking prowess on display again, Miyazawa linking up with Riko Ukewi to double the lead on 29 minutes.

Miyazawa added her second of the game just before half time, with Mina Tanaka rounding off the scoring, to seal a historic and mightily impressive with for Futoshi Ikeda's side to set up a Round of 16 tie with Norway,

Story of the match:

Japan had opted to make three changes for this final Group Stage match, with Liverpool's Fuka Nagano and West Ham's Risa Shimizu and Honoka Hayashi all coming into the starting XI.

Spain started with Alexia Putellas upfront, as the two time Balon D'or Winner still worked her way back up to full fitness.

Futoshi Ikeda's side seemed to have their ideal game plan laid out from the off, sit in and let Spain have the ball, then counter as soon as they get the chance.

It was actually Spain who had the first opportunity, but Aitana Bonmati perhaps could've thrown herself at a fizzing ball early on, which would have troubled Japan goalkeeper, Ayaka Yamashita.

Japan made their first stride forward in the 12th minute and it paid dividends immediately, Jun Endo sprayed the ball upfield and the Japanese players were all on their bike instantly, Hinata Miyazawa won the race to latch onto the ball, took a couple of touches and calmly slotted past Misa Rodriguez to give Japan their dream start and put them in pole position to secure top spot in Group C.

Ikeda's side looked to exploit the lack of pace in the Spanish centre halves, Irene Paredes and Rocio Galvez, with Miyazawa and Co causing plenty of issues with their direct running and lightning pace.

When Spain did venture forward, they were restricted to 'pot shots' and speculative efforts thanks to the well set up Japan defence, Salma Paralluteo's effort from 25 yards out was more of a daisy cutter, which Yamashita watched all the way as it bobbled towards her goal.

Their game plan was in the spotlight again with half an hour gone as they won the ball on the halfway line and then bang, that was it, Japan were gone.

Miyazawa this time led the charge to be provider, prodding it out to Riko Ueki who cut inside onto her right foot with her effort taking a deflection off Paredes to loop over Rodriguez, it was a slice of good fortune to double their lead, but it was a slice Japan definitely deserved.

It was once again a mere half chance in response from Spain, with ex-Manchester United star, Ona Batlle getting forward down the right channel, dinking a cross in towards CF Pachuca's Jenifer Hermoso, but the lattters effort bobbled onto the roof of the net.

Jorge Vilda's side registered 77% possession to Japan's 22% and had completed 470 passes to Japan's 144, but as always, there is only one stat that mattered, the ones on the scoreboard and just before half time, another Japanese sucker punch.

It was their star, Miyazawa again who raced onto a through ball, smashing a right-footed effort past Rodriguez, to score Japan's third goal with their third attempt in the match and leave Spain utterly shellshocked going into the halftime break.

With her second goal of the game giving her, her fourth goal of the tournament already, the dazzling performance also put her name on top spot for the Top Scorer award at this World Cup.

Riko Ueki (C) of Japan celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's second goal in the first half of a Women's World Cup Group C football match against Spain at Wellington Regional Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand, on July 31, 2023. (Photo by Kyodo News via Getty Images)

Second Half:

You could've forgiven Miyazawa for feeling hard done by after being withdrawn at half time when she sat on two goals and one assist, but in hindsight, the damage had already been done so the introduction of Aoba Fujino was warranted after all.

Ikeda's counterpart also gave the dice a roll in an attempt to pull off one of the greatest comebacks we'd have ever seen, introducing Oihane Hernandez into the frey, in place of Olga Carmona.

Spain did look more solid in the opening exchanges of the second 45, but their approach play remained very slow, with former England international Eni Aluko saying on ITV at half time, that Athenea Del Castillo is needed to change the pace of the game for the Spanish.

Japan freshened up proceedings yet again, bringing on Manchester City star Yui Hasegawa and Miyabi Moriya in place of Fuka Nagano and Risa Shimizu.

There was a hairy moment for Yamashita in the Spain goal, opting to punch Alexia Putellas' poor effort rather than catching, in what proved to be the Barcelona star's last action in her journey back to full fitness.

It was part of a double Spain change in an attempt to switch the fortunes, with Putellas and Mariona Caldentey being replaced by Alba Redondo and Eva Marie Navarro.

It was Riko Ueki's turn to depart next, with the scorer of Japan's second goal being withdrawn in place of Momoko Tanaka.

It was a case of huffing and puffing for Spain but often to no avail. Working the ball from side to side, left channel to inside and back again, it eventually drifted to Teresa Abelleira but her right-footed shot was well over the bar and didn't trouble Yamashita.

Pretty soon after the aforementioned shot, Abelleira was replaced by Claudia Zorzona Sanchez.

For all the possession and passing Spain had, their shooting really left a lot to be desired, with only one effort from their nine shots on target, which was the Bonmatti grass cutter in the first half.

In the 83rd minute, there was still time for history though. Mina Tanaka led the charge forward again down the right channel, cut inside onto her left foot and sent an arrowed effort into the top left corner to not only seal the win, but destroy an eleven year record for Spain.

The Tanaka goal was the first time Spain had conceded four goals in 11 years, highlighting the impressivness of the whole Japanese performance and scoreline.

The final whilst blew to cause absolute Japanese bedlam, they had just inflicted Spain's heaviest defeat in 11 years and set up a Round of 16 tie with Norway, no wonder they were buoyant!

Player of the Match: Hinata Miyazawa

Despite being withdrawn at half time, Hinata Miyazawa had an absolutely storming performance which would've left everyone purring.

Her overall tournament tally now sits at four goals thanks in no small part to her brilliant brace, which now leaves her outright in first place in the top scorer stakes.

Her first goal epitomised what the Japan game plan was all about, racing through and beating the Spain defence to a through ball, she slotted calmly beyond Rodriguez in the Spanish goal.

She then turned provider, setting up Riko Ueki as the latter sent a deflected effort beyond the keeper to stun Spain.

Miyazawa then helped herself to her second goal, getting in down the right hand side and smashing the ball past Rodriguez leaving her with no chance, to cap a stunning individual display.