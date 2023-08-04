Japan vs Norway: 2023 Women's World Cup Round of 16 Preview

As two previous World Cup winners, Japan and Norway, go to battle in Wellington in the Round of 16 on Saturday, ordinarily, the rendering should depict a tantalizing contest between two countries looking to stitch an extra star onto their crest come August.

Before the start of the tournament, it wouldn't have been out of the question for the two nations to meet in the final. While Norway has long been a talent factory for Europe's elite, the land of the rising sun time after time proves a fascinating prospect on the world stage.

Footballing empires between the two have been built before peaking and later emaciating, often in a clockwork rotation. But through the years, their revere has never laid dormant. Nonetheless, similarly to their polarising hemispheres, each side traversed differing group stages to make it here.

While Nadeshiko availed themselves of their painstaking balance between tournament know-how and the next generation of budding bright sparks to top Group C, scoring eleven goals, and conceding none, foretokening a coveted second Hoshi - their opponents still show symptoms of a hangover from their golden generation.

Hege Riise has been criticised in the early stages of the tournament, seemingly for her inability to turn great individual talents into a well-moulded team. Even after the 6-0 statement victory over the Philippines, earlier hiccups suggest Norway are far from competing with the competition's favourites.

In their other two Group A fixtures, they lost to co-hosts New Zealand 1-0 before being held to a goalless draw with Switzerland. The two results - paired with goal-starved performances - were underwhelming for a country of Norway's stature.

Unlike Saturday's opponents, who have looked onwards and upwards except from 2019's stumble since their 2011 glory, Gresshoppene appears stagnant, with the return of Ada Hegerberg failing to see the best of a team locked and loaded with Guro Reiten, Ingrid Engen, Frida Maanum and Caroline Graham Hansen bear fruits.

But if there was ever a time to prove their worth, this weekend is the perfect opportunity. Their second-placed finish in the group stages failed to earn them stamps of approval. However, everything written about Norway's campaign so far could be ripped up should they claim victory against Japan on Saturday.

To eclipse Futoshi Ikeda's flourishing squad, though, could yet prove to be the least enviable task for any nation in this World Cup, particularly in the knockout phases.

The last team to try their luck against Japan were Spain. But although they boasted 73% possession, with a majority of attacks going in their favour, humble but ruthless Nadeshiko sent shockwaves through the rest of the competition with a 4-0 victory.

It was then that the attention on USA, Germany, England, and whoever else, shifted to the only country to have won every FIFA competition. As things stand, the land of the rising sun cannot rise any higher as their goal difference, goals scored, goals conceded, and all-around performance quality has outmatched every nation in Australia and New Zealand.

Team news

The good news for all is that neither team have any fitness problems ahead of Saturday, paving the way for a full-tilted affair.

Norway, looking to keep their third consecutive clean sheet, are expected to name Maren Mjelde and Mathilde Harviken as their central defensive partnership.

Owing much to Riise's peculiar positional mismanagement in the eyes of the Norwegian population, it is expected that Guro Reiten will slot into midfield again alongside Vilde Boe Risa and Frida Maanum, despite finding unprecedented joy on the wings for Chelsea last season.

Seemingly, the only question mark in Norway's team selection will be in the centre forward department. Whereas Hegerberg is the country's finest-ever product, she has struggled down under. Meanwhile, Roman Haug marked her first start of the tournament with a hat trick last time against the Philippines.

For Japan, selection headaches await Ikeda in all areas of the pitch, with depth in his ranks a key area of strength in Nadeshiko's bid for another World Cup title.

After being brought into the side for the win over Spain, Hana Takahashi is set to retain her place in the backline alongside Saki Kumagai and Moeka Minami.

Yui Hasegawa and Tanaka dropped down to the bench for Monday's victory, but they are both expected to be recalled for the last-16 tie.

Miyazawa is the joint-highest scorer at the tournament, and she will be looking to add to her three-goal tally when she features in the forward line on Saturday.

Predicted lineups

Norway: Mikalsen; Bjelde, Mjelde, Harviken, Hansen; Maanum, Boe Risa, Reiten; Hansen, Haavi, Haug

Japan: Yamashita; Takahashi, Kumagai, Minami; Shimizu, Hayashi, Hasegawa, Endo; Miyazawa, Naomoto, Tanaka

Key players

Norway - Caroline Graham Hansen

To surpass an industrious Japanese squad, the key to success is scoring. Nobody is yet to achieve this, but if Barcelona's Graham Hansen can find her true form on Saturday, that deadlock could finally be broken.

After speaking up about her unhappiness earlier in the tournament, Graham Hansen, who contributed immensely to her club's Champions League triumph last season, has only found the net once in Australia.

However, at her best, her goal-getting instincts, which often see the winger penetrate defences almost entirely by herself, can be a welcome difference-maker for Gresshoppene.

First, she must sweep her discontent aside. If she does so effectively, Norway might just find a thorn in their opposition's side.

Japan - Hinata Miyazawa

In a team as talented as Japan's this summer, it would take a tremendous amount of mastery for anyone to stand out as the shining light. But that is exactly what 23-year-old Hinata Miyazawa is.

Norway will have to be at their very best if they are to keep her quiet. The midfielder has contributed to five goals in three games down under so far, never giving defences a moment's rest.

Alongside players like Jun Endo, Mina Tanaki, and Yui Hasegawa, Miyazawa is set to continue her hot streak in a tournament of a lifetime for the next generation of Japanese livewires.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The match is being played at the Wellington Regional Stadium in New Zealand. It has a capacity of 34,500.

What time is kick-off?

It kicks off at 09:00 AM BST on Saturday the 5th of August.

How can I watch?

For UK viewers, the match will be available to watch on ITV1. Coverage begins at 08:30 AM BST.