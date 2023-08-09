England vs Colombia: 2023 Women’s World Cup Quarter-Final Preview

This is Colombia’s third time competing in this competition and their first time reaching the last eight of the Women’s World Cup, with them only going as far as the Group Stage in 2011 and the Round of 16 in 2015.

This will be England’s sixth time playing in the quarter-final of the World Cup and they have progressed from their recent two.

They will face European Champions, England, who won 4-2 on penalties against Nigeria after the game finished 0-0 after extra time, Lauren James got sent off in the 87th minute making England's game much harder to hold on through extra time.

In the 2019 World Cup, the Lionesses progressed to the Semi-Final of the tournament but got knocked out by the USA who won 1-2 with Alex Morgan scoring the winner in the 31st minute. The USA are currently the reigning champions.

Team News:

England:

Lauren James will not be featuring for England in the quarter-finals or the semi-finals if England make it through. James was sent off for a challenge against Jamaica in the 87th minute of the Round of 16 and FIFA has handed her a two-game ban.

A positive for the Lionesses is that Keira Walsh is back and fully fit after going off injured in the first half of their group game against Denmark. After suspecting an ACL injury, England were pleased it was not as serious as they first thought and Walsh only missed the last group game against China but was back for the Round of 16 game against Nigeria and played the full 120 minutes, much to the delight of the England camp and fans.

Colombia:

Colombia will have their defender, Manuela Vanegas back after she served a one-game suspension in their game against Jamaica after picking up two yellow cards in their group games.

Other than this news there are no fresh injury concerns or suspensions for Columbia boss, Nelson Abadia to worry about.

After winning against Jamaica will Abadia put Vanegas straight back into the starting line-up or will he make an unchanged team - why change when you have a winning team?

Likely lineups:

England: Earps; Carter, Greenwood, Bright, Bronze; Stanway, Walsh, Toone; Daly, Russo, Hemp. (4-3-3)

Colombia: Perez; C. Arias, Carabali, D. Arias, Vanegas; Bedoya, Montoya; Caicedo, Usme, Santos; Ramierez. (4-2-3-1)

Key Players:

England – Lucy Bronze

Lucy Bronze has been one of the Lionesses key players over the years. In June she won the Champions League with Barcelona, making it her fourth Champions League of her career - no other English player has done this.

The 31-year-old has won 37 duels this World Cup and is in the top five players for this stat, keeping England tight at the back and helping the Lionesses only concede just the one goal in this tournament.

Columbia – Catalina Usme

This is Catalina Usme’s second World Cup and she has taken the opportunity to be a stand-out player for Las Cafeteras.

The forward scored two goals in four matches, and her goal against Jamaica proved to be the difference for Colombia after they snatched a 1-0 win to progress through to the quarter-finals.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The game will be played at Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney, Australia. The 45,000-seater stadium is mainly used for football and rugby matches.

What time is kick-off?

The action will be kicked off at 20:30 PM AEST and 11:30 AM BST on Saturday 12th August.

Where can I watch the game?

The coverage and game will be shown on ITV1.