France 4-0 Morocco: French march into the last eight

France booked their place in the quarter finals of the 2023 Women’s World Cup with an emphatic 4-0 win over Morocco.

Herve Renard’s side scored three goals in the space of nine first half minutes, as they really put their pedal to the metal.

The second half was a far quieter affair, but Eugenie le Sommer did score her second goal of the game and take her overall international tally to 92 goals.

The win means France will now face Australia in the next round, in what will be a mouthwatering tie.

Story of the Game

As soon as the referee blew her whistle to start the game, France went for the jugular.

Every 50/50 was won by a blue shirt, and down the wings, France were looking imperious.

Therefore, it was no surprise that it was down the flanks that the French took the lead.

Lovely combination play led to Sakina Karchaoui being released down the wing, and her cross was cushioned in by the head of Kadi Diani, her fourth goal of this World Cup.

With one goal under the belt, France were on the prowl for another, and five minutes after the opener, they had it.

Kenza Dali flicked the ball into the path of Diani, who was able to run into acres of space. This time the forward became provider, cutting the ball back to Dali, who’s effort deflected off the inside of the post and in.

Les Bleus were motoring, and they had their third nine minutes after scoring their first.

Diani once again the main protagonist in the build-up, as she hustled and harried Nesryne El Chad, and managed to nick the ball from her and into the path of Eugenie le Sommer, who had the simple task of tapping the ball home.

Having conceded three quick goals, it would have been easy for the Moroccans to wilt and completely capitulate, but to their credit, they did respond.

They restricted France down the wing, and while Sandie Toletti and Selma Bacha did have half chances, they didn’t trouble Khadija Er-Rmichi in goal.

Attacking wise, Morocco failed to have any sustained period of possession in the French half, and heading into the break, it looked impossible for the African side to get anything out of the game.

The second half certainly lacked the vim and vigour that existed in the first half.

France certainly were on top but opted to bide their time on the edge of the box and wait for an opening, rather than go for the throat straight away.

Morocco meanwhile were having more flurries into the French half, but there was nothing to note in terms of chances.

It was difficult to get excited for much of the second half, but le Sommer was able to add one more to her record goals tally.

No surprise that once again the goal came from the wing. This time substitute Vicki Becho was able to sweep the ball to the far post, where the mercurial forward rose to nod the ball down into the goal.

Chances were at a premium towards the end of the contest, but Diani did have a chance to add to her tally, but she missed a guilt edged chance from six yards out.

Regardless of the miss, it was a France performance that showed they can score goals and create chances at will. Yes, it may not have been the hardest opposition, but it was still a performance that they can take a lot of heart from.

For the Lionesses of Atlas, they will remember this competition for years to come. A breakout tournament and one that will hopefully be the springboard for more successes in the future.

But it’s France who will take on co-hosts Australia in the quarter finals.

Player of the Match: Kadi Diani

After a quiet first two games this World Cup, Diani has really picked up in her last two, and she put in another great performance today.

Her goal showed her guile and intelligence to get away from her marker and put away a good French move.

Her two assists showed her work rate and her unselfishness, and heading into a clash with Australia, she is France’s main danger.