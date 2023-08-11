Mauricio Pochettino believes his side are 'ready to win' against Liverpool

Although the Premier League season is just days away for Mauricio Pochettino and his Chelsea side, the biggest talking point during his press conference today surrounded the Moises Caicedo transfer saga.

The Blues have been tracking the Ecuadorian midfielder ever since the transfer window opened, with Brighton already knocking back two bids from the West London club as they both fell short of their £100m valuation.

Moises Caicedo representing Ecuador at the World Cup - (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

It then looked like Liverpool were going to hijack the move after agreeing a British-record fee of £110m with the Seagulls, with Jurgen Klopp confirming these rumours in his press conference this morning.

However, the player himself has since told Liverpool that he only wants to move to Chelsea, adding another twist to this fast-paced story.

Obviously, this was one of the first questions asked this afternoon to the new Chelsea boss, with the Argentine refusing to elaborate on these rumours.

He said: "I never talk about players who don't belong to us, I like to be respectful. We are working hard to add more players to the squad and if we have an update to make for you, the club will do. At the moment I will not talk about players who do not play for us. Like any club, we are trying to add more quality to reinforce our squad.

"It's obvious when you look at the squad and when you compare to last season that too many midfielders have left. We are trying hard but being respectful. It is so important to be very respectful, it is the way I love to work and the way we need to work.

"It looks like a drama but it is football. We need to enjoy what we are doing but of course, when money is involved, it sometimes looks like a drama. The players need to play with their talent and we need to be responsible to protect that talent and create a good spectacle for the fans."

On facing Jurgen Klopp

Pochettino and Klopp have met many times before, with the Liverpool manager coming out on top in their last meeting back in October 2019.

Of course, their most famous meeting came in the Champions League final of the same year, with Klopp and his side again getting the better of Pochettino's Tottenham team to win their sixth European trophy.

Klopp and Pochettino before the 2019 Champions League Final - (Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Despite this, the Chelsea boss spoke highly of his opposing manager and the job he has done on Merseyside, but also made it clear to what he expects from his own players.

"He [Klopp] is one of the best, he was so nice when I left Tottenham and gave me one of the best messages. He's doing a great job with Liverpool. There's been good and bad periods but they really believe in him and give him the best tools to create a good team to fight for every title.

"I think we are more in transition than Liverpool. I am new here and Klopp has been there how long? 7 years? You can anticipate a transition, you can see what is going to come and you can be ahead of the problems. I think it's being clever in how you anticipate the situation.

"Of course, we are Chelsea, the history of the club is to win. We cannot give the message that we are in transition, we need to be ready to win and we are going to be ready to win versus Liverpool, even if they are a really good team.

"I'm not going to accept a different way to think. No excuses for us because we need to be strong and we have very good players who can fight in the best way. The process is to improve and we need to set our principles."

Team News

With another flurry of arrivals at Chelsea this summer, Pochettino certainly isn't short of options to choose from.

However, one man he would have likely relied upon is new signing Christopher Nkunku, with it announced this week that he will be out for an extensive period of time after requiring knee surgery.

Nkunku down injured during Pre season - (Photo by Matthew Ashton/AMA/Getty Images)

His new manager said: "We feel very sorry for him. He was very important for us. Now it's about not to think too much about the injuries and to be positive about when he can be back with us as soon as possible.

"We are working in the market also, trying to find a solution, maybe short term, medium and long term to find the right profile for the team."

Another arrival that has caused a few talking points is the signing of goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Brighton.

This move suggests that Kepa Arrizabalaga's job between the sticks isn't guaranteed, with Pochettino admitting they will fight for the number one spot.

"It's going to be very good competition, we needed to sign another keeper. The club followed him for a long period and it was a good opportunity for the club to sign him, and a good challenge for Kepa also.

"Chelsea have two very good keepers and excellent keepers to fight for the position.They are clever enough, they are very mature. They know they are going to fight to be number one and time we will see if Robert is there and can challenge Kepa."