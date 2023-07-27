Football finance expert tips Kylian Mbappe to sign for Man United under Qatari ownership

There are few players in world football - other than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo - for whom the word 'superstar' genuinely seems appropriate.

It signifies a level above even those at the very top of the sport, a standard to which so few can aspire to ever reach that the list of those on there is likely still in single figures.

But if there is one man who does deserve to have his name added to such a list, it is that of Kylian Mbappe - the French winger who, still only 24 years old, has been lighting up European football for some time already.

Originally being noticed at AS Monaco, he has plied his trade at Paris Saint-Germain since 2017 but in recent years has been under intense scrutiny as to where his future may lie.

Real Madrid have always appeared the most likely suitors, though with a year left on his current deal Mbappe now seems to be in a state of limbo, as Madrid appear content to wait a year before signing him on a free.

That has opened the door to other clubs to take an interest this summer, with one of those being mentioned as Manchester United - something football finance expert Dr Rob Wilson does not think is beyond the realms of possibility.

"Kylian Mbappe does make financial sense for Man Utd," Wilson explained. "He’s young enough, still. He’s an iconic sportsman playing at a second-tier French club. PSG generally speaking are second-tier."

​ Mbappe played at Old Trafford in 2020 when PSG and Man United met in the Champions League group stages (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

"It’s an opportunity to deliver huge brand leverage which I don’t think has been optimised for PSG. You have Nike and the Jordan brand but he’s in the Messi-Ronaldo bracket, or David Beckham in years before."

It is arguably that commercial value which would interest clubs more than anything else, given the potential for lucrative sponsorship deals that come with signing a player of such fame.

However, as much as the player would bring his own stardom, Wilson believes it is just as important that the club Mbappe arrives at be suitably notable internationally already, so that the transfer makes sense for both sides.

He continued: "I think moving to a club with the sort of global reach of Man Utd or Real Madrid would be game-changing for him. But the acquisition value means there’s a lot of pressure for him to perform on the pitch.

"He’s built his brand on being in the French national team and then a little bit of success for PSG. He makes absolute sense to Real, Man Utd or Barcelona.

"You’re always looking for these superstars for brand alignment, and I think you get that with Man Utd or Real."

"It would be realistic if the Qataris took over Man Utd and the clear involvement they have with PSG."

The Harry Kane Problem

Another player who could be on the move this summer is that of England and Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane.

The 29-year-old has been at Spurs for almost the entirety of his career, and whilst he has made a name for himself as a goalscoring machine, smashing records with every season that goes by, he is still yet to win a major piece of silverware.

Discussions over a move away have become a feature of virtually every transfer window, as pundits debate whether he ought to move away from North London in order to try something new as he approaches the latter stages of his playing time.

Now though, with one year until his contract expires, the rumours are louder than ever that Kane may choose to depart from White Hart Lane - albeit dependent on whether the club want to sell him or not.

That decision is down to chairman Daniel Levy, who has a tough choice to make: either cash in on the striker now while money can still be made, or risk letting him go for free next summer.

Dr Wilson admitted it was a tough situation to be in, but also revealed that he believed Spurs were indeed following the right strategy, given the present conditions.

"If I’m Daniel Levy, I’m probably doing exactly what he’s doing," he said. "I’m making him sufficiently expensive so that if someone wants him I’d probably say, fine, if someone wants to be silly and pay £120m for him then fair enough.

"But you always get the indirect outcome of that, so if Spurs bring in £120m, when they go out to buy their striker and replace him that striker value goes up because everyone knows Spurs have change in their pocket.

"The danger is that he leaves for nothing next summer, but if he helps them qualify for the Champions League then that is around £100m so it offsets itself.

"Or he leaves in January for a much reduced fee, which I think is the biggest risk really because it becomes much more difficult in January to shop for that replacement striker."

Part of the issue for Tottenham is just how integral Kane has become to their team, perhaps more so than any other player at any other club in the Premier League.

That, Wilson explains, is making an already difficult transfer saga even tougher to deal with, as valuations balloon beyond what would ordinarily be expected.

"I think there’s a level of stubbornness about the whole thing," admitted Wilson. "The reality is he’s probably worth £60m to £80m in a fair market, but because the clubs that are involved are slightly wealthier, the value goes up, and of course his value to Spurs.

"Without Kane’s goals, Spurs haven’t produced on the field. It’s a tricky one especially if Kane says that’s me, I’m finished, and I really deserve to win a bit of silverware and I don’t think any neutral would disagree.

"If I’m thinking about it on a purely transactional basis, I’m selling him this year for £80m. And I’m putting that into the squad and moving onto the next phase for the football club.

"Because whoever buys him has a massively depreciating asset. They are never making the money back on him through transfers. The only thing they can hope for is he helps them to a level of sporting success they would have otherwise not reached, therefore generating prize money.

"He’s almost untransferable, in my opinion."

