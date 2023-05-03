Liverpool 1-0 Fulham: Salah smashes home penalty to maintain Reds top four push

Mohamed Salah smashed home his second penalty is as many matches as Liverpool held on to beat Fulham 1-0.

The Reds have won their last five in the Premier League, as they seek to mount a late charge for Champions League qualification.

The result leaves Jurgen Klopp's side four points behind Manchester United, who occupy fourth spot, although Erik Ten Hag's team have two games in hand.

Meanwhile, Marco Silva's side sit 10th, five points behind Brentford in ninth-place.

Story of the Match

Liverpool made three changes from the dramatic 4-3 victory over Tottenham, with Darwin Nunez, Kostas Tsmikas and Jordan Henderson replacing Cody Gakpo, Andy Robertson and Harvey Elliott.

Fulham made five changes to the side that suffered defeat to Manchester City on Sunday, Cedric, Issa Diop, Saša Lukić, Willian and Tom Cairney replacing Kenny Tete, Tim Ream, Harrison Reed, Bobby Decordova-Reid and Andreas Pereira.

The hosts had a penalty claim turned down within the first minute as Luis Diaz went down and nothing came from the resulting corner.

Fulham threatened a couple of times after that, Harry Wilson's cross put out of play by Virgil Van Dijk after the former Reds winger had found himself in-behind.

Carlos Vinicius had the next real opportunity in the contest, Alisson having to turn his strike wide, Willian then curled an effort far wide of the opposite post.

Salah fired over after dribbling through the Fulham defence as the hosts scrambled to find the opener.

Nunez then found Diaz, who cut inside but his shot deflected off of his own foot then Diop for a corner.

Slick play from the visitors put Lukic in a position to threaten the hosts net but Ibrahima Konate's challenge ensured that it went nowhere near.

The Frenchman then beat his man in the air before Joao Palhinha blasted over from just outside the penalty box.

The Londoners' resistance was broken when Diop clipped Nunez in the area when trying to clear the ball, and Salah stepped up to the spot and smashed it down the middle.

Roles were nearly reversed as Salah tried to slip Nunez in, but Diop reacted perfectly this time to intercept.

The last notable action of the first-half was when Diaz ran from the half-way line and eventually the ball fell to Henderson, who curled an effort miles off target.

After the interval, the first chance went to the hosts, Henderson fed Nunez but Tosin Adarabioyo forced the Uruguayan too wide to get a shot on target.

Diaz then found Salah but the Egyptian blasted over from a tight angle.

The hosts were let off the hook when Fulham failed to capitalise on a Curtis Jones error, the pass to Vinicius lacked precision.

The young midfielder then gave away a dangerous free-kick as he felled Palhinha, Cairney played the ball in, Adarabioyo headed across the box but Alexander-Arnold cleared.

The hosts then attempted to add fresh impetus to the contest, Diaz and Tsmikas making way for Gakpo and Robertson on the 65 minute mark.

Robertson was straight into the action, winning a corner just seconds after coming on, but his corner led to nothing.

The visitors would then make changes of their own with 70 minutes gone, Neeskens Kebano, Decordova-Reid and Reed joining the action in place of Wilson, Lukic and Cairney.

Henderson and Salah combined effectively on the right-side before the skipper clipped a ball to the back-post, which Gakpo nearly connected with in the air.

The Dutchman was then fouled by Palhinha, but the free-kick failed to result in a chance for the Reds.

Fulham then found themselves with the perfect chance to equalise, Willian finding Vinicius but Alisson closed him down and made a fantastic right-hand save from point-blank range.

The duo were then replaced by Dan James and Manor Solomon with approximately 10 minutes left in the game, and the Reds responded with James Milner, Jota and Elliott in the place of Salah, Nunez and Jones.

The hosts had a chance to tighten their grip on victory when Henderson fired a long-range effort narrowly wide of Bernd Leno's post.

Elliott sprung Gakpo with a fine ball over the top, but the Dutchman's volley was poor under pressure.

Henderson went down in the first minute of the three added on, after a misplaced back-heel to Elliott, but he rejoined the action.

He then fouled Palhinha to set-up a tense finish but the hosts won the ball back and the England midfielder would fire a volley well over.

There was one final chance, Anfield holding its breath, as Decordova-Reid fired over under pressure from Van Dijk.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

The 24-year-old is enjoying his switch to a new role in this revitalised Liverpool team.

Tonight was arguably his best performance in his new position, he was excellent defensively and offensively.

His confidence was best shown by a stunning pirouette past two Fulham players in the first-half, it looks like he loves the game again after a tough campaign on a personal and team level.

Offensively, he recorded 122 touches, made 23 passes into the final third, created one big chance and had three shots.

Defensively, he made 15 recoveries, two interceptions, two clearances, one block and won five of eight ground duels that he attempted.

A superb display.