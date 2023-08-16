Four things we learnt as hosts Australia dumped out of the World Cup by England

England managed to see off the tournament hosts after a tight game. In the first half, Australia had chances but England took theirs, with Lionesses midfielder Ella Toone putting England up in the 36th minute with a rocket.

Despite being behind at the break the Matildas were the better side at the start of the second half and had good chances to level the scoring. They eventually took one as Sam Kerr levelled the game with a stunning strike from outside the box in the 63rd minute.

The Aussies were not level for long as Lauren Hemp scored England's second goal eight minutes later to regain their lead.

Alessia Russo buried Australia's chances for another comeback, netting England's third goal of the game to send them through to the World Cup Final in the 86th minute.

Sam Kerr is a game-changer for Australia.

Sam Kerr was the Matildas light at the end of the tunnel today. England's defence could not handle her, their only way of stopping the Chelsea striker was making fouls on the forward to stop her from progressing towards England's goal.

Kerr hasn't really featured for Australia this tournament due to injury but in the semi final, for the first time this tournament, a place in the starting XI was made for her.

She was a nuisance from the whistle, in the first minute of the match she won a foul, showing the English defence that she was going to be a handful throughout this game.

Kerr has played 10 games against England goalkeeper Mary Earps and has scored 10 goals, Earps will be hoping not to run into her anytime soon.

In the 63rd minute Kerr scored a wonder goal after running through the England defence, eventually shooting from long-range that beat England keeper Mary Earps which levelled the score 1-1.

Kerr could have equalised late on in the match with the tie poised at 2-2 when a corner came in and the ball was found at her feet but she put it wide of the post.

Although Australia have been knocked out, Sam Kerr put a man-of-the-match performance in.

England had, and took their chances.

England had nine shots on target against Australia with five of them on target and three of those five going in.

In the eighth minute, England left-back Alex Greenwood played a ball over the top of the Australian defense to Lauren Hemp who was denied by Australian keeper Mackenzie Arnold with a good low save.

Ten minutes before half-time, Ella Toone put England up 1-0 with a screamer of a goal. After Hemp bust a gut to keep it from going for a goal kick, Russo picked the ball up who laid it off to Toone and she finished it in the top right-hand corner.

Hemp's goal for England was nearing after she was denied in the 52nd minute by Arnold again after she shot from outside the box.

After Kerr's equaliser, England had another chance that came to Russo where she just had a header that just went wide just after the hour mark but she shouldn't have worried too much about that.

Hemp finally got herself a goal in the 70th minute when she stole the ball from the Aussie defence in their own box and she slotted the ball away to put England 2-1 up.

In the 86th minute, England once again took their chances and Russo extended England's lead to 3-1, confirming their World Cup Final spot, waking up Australia from their dreams in the process.

Australia looked dangerous with their long balls.

Embed from Getty Images

In the first half, Australia were making plenty of chances through long balls over the top of the English defence.

In the first ten minutes of the game, Kerr was played through over the top and had a chance one-on-one against the keeper, Earps saved the chance but play was brought back for offside.

When Australia played like this England were always scrambling back towards their own goal and even though Australia did not get a chance on goal they still had the front foot during these moments with England looking vulnerable with high balls.

During the second half, Australia switched their style up did not play with many long balls but had their best chances in the first half with this kind of gameplay.

Lauren Hemp is vital for England.