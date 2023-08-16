Australia 1-3 England: Post-Match Player Ratings

England marched into the 2023 Women’s World Cup final with a 3-1 win over co-hosts Australia.

Wonder goals from Ella Toone and Sam Kerr made it a tight contest but finishes from Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo booked the Lionesses’ place in another final.

Here’s how the players rated in the match in Sydney.

Australia

Mackenzie Arnold (5/10)

Did look commanding in her area early on. Couldn’t do much about the Toone goal but could have done better for the second and third goals.

Ellie Carpenter (5/10)

Didn’t do much going forward and was majorly at fault for Hemp’s goal. Not a great performance from the full back.

Clare Hunt (5/10)

Just looked slightly out of sorts today. Perhaps the absence of Alanna Kennedy had a big effect on her, especially in a game as big as a semi-final.

Clare Palkinghorne (5/10)

Never really managed to get up to the pace of the game and looked a little lost up against England’s pacey attack.

Steph Catley (5/10)

Just could never get going. Really struggled to impose herself and she lacked the spark that we’ve seen so often from her this tournament.

Hayley Raso (5/10)

Really quiet. Impossible for her to run at the opposition and like most of the Australian team, was really off it.

Katrina Gorry (6/10)

Was above average for Australia today. Worked really hard in the midfield and the battle in the middle of the park was evenly contested.

Kyra Cooney-Cross (6/10)

Similar to Gorry. Put a really good shift in midfield and it certainly wasn’t the engine room that let the hosts down today.

Caitlin Foord (5/10)

Really struggled to get past Bronze. Couldn’t be her creative self and that really affected her side today.

Sam Kerr (6/10)

Really channelled her main character energy with her goal. Tried really hard to make things happen, but also missed a clutch of good chances.

Mary Fowler (6/10)

Thought Fowler was good today. She looked lively and one of the only players in a gold shirt that wanted to create and get into space. Unfortunately, just nothing came off.

Substitutes

Cortnee Vine (6/10)

Looked far more in the game than Raso did and looked to play a more direct style. Really tested Greenwood and Daly.

Emily van Egmond (N/A)

Wasn’t on long enough to make an impact.

Alex Chidiac (N/A)

Game was already long gone by the time she came on.

England

Mary Earps (5/10)

Didn’t make many saves, but there will be questions over her in regard to the goal. Can she be trusted in the final?

Jess Carter (7/10)

England’s best defender today. She covers the space that Bronze vacated very well and really is England’s unsung player this tournament

Millie Bright (5/10)

Long ball over the top led to Hemp’s goal but could’ve done a lot better with Kerr’s goal. With Spain’s pacey forwards running at her, how will she cope?

Alex Greenwood (6/10)

Another solid outing for Greenwood. Maybe not as prominent as she has been in previous games, but you can see how important she is to this team.

Lucy Bronze (7/10)

Did fantastically to disrupt Catley and Foord’s partnership and that allowed her to support the forwards more.

Georgia Stanway (6/10)

Didn’t do much wrong. Was a very well contested midfield and it was a joy to watch all of them perform at a high level.

Keira Walsh (6/10)

Was given a lot of space today, but don’t feel like she affected much of the play with her playmaking. But her ability to disrupt play and win the ball back were great again.

Rachel Daly (6/10)

Still criminal how she’s playing as a wing back. Didn’t do as much as Bronze this game and will be interesting to see how she’s deployed against Spain.

Ella Toone (7/10)

A stunning first goal and it felt like she’s finally turned up at this tournament. Big call between her and Lauren James for the final.

Alessia Russo (7/10)

A good poacher’s finish for the goal and she ran in behind all day, and in the process, opened up space for her teammates.

Lauren Hemp (9/10)

England’s best player by a country mile. Kept the ball alive, ran for everything and anything, and was an absolute warrior.

Substitutes

Chloe Kelly (N/A)

Wasn’t on the field long enough to make an impact.

Niamh Charles (N/A)

Not on long enough but helped seal the victory.