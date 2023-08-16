Wiegman: 'Ruthlessness' the key as England beat 'incredible' co-hosts Australia

England beat Australia in emphatic fashion to secure a historic first appearance at a Women's World Cup Final. Moreover, it cemented a first English World Cup Final appearance since 1966. The Lionesses now prepare to face Spain in Sydney.

Despite tournament hosts Matildas being buoyed by hotshot Sam Kerr and a bumper crowd, England blocked out the noise to win their Semi-Final 3-1.

Sydney's Stadium Australia saw the deadlock broken by Ella Toone's superb strike before Sam Kerr cancelled it out with a solo screamer of her own.

Lauren Hemp's deadly run in behind recaptured the lead before Alessia Russo put the result beyond doubt with the game's fourth goal four minutes from time.

An ecstatic Sarina Wiegman who had her own individual plaudits to receive, heaped more praise than ever on her team who had just stunned 75,000 frenzied fans at the home of Australian football.

Getting to grips with the achievement

A vehicle for sheer English delight, the BBC's Jo Currie beamed the interview into life: "Sarina... Wow! Try and find the words for me to sum up what you've just achieved."

The excited sentiment was very much reciprocated by the England boss as she laughed: "Well... we achieved a final!

"It's unbelievable! It feels like we won it! We didn't win it but we won this game in this incredible stadium - an away game!

"The way we played... it was a hard game but again we found a way to win."

The importance of game management and ruthlessness

Just as she did in her first response, Wiegman was comedically blunt with a hint of disbelief when she was asked about what England had that Australia didn't.

Clearly, this strategic mind was whirring while also taking in the spectacular setting.

"Well, we scored three goals! You (the BBC) have been talking a lot about ruthlessness all the time and I think in this team there is ruthlessness.

"Up front, in defence (too) we really want to keep the ball out of the net. We really want to win and we stick together. We stick to the plan and it worked again!"

Wiegman expanded further as questioning turned to Australia.

"I think they (Australia) have done an incredible job. They really grew into the tournament - because they had some setbacks too with that last game. They had to win the last game in the group stage and they started to play better and better.

"Sam Kerr came back. Well you saw today, why she's the star of the team. As a team they're really tough to play against so yeah... what a performance."

Individual honours for Wiegman amidst team victory

Before Sarina Wiegman took the reins as England manager, her resume was already a thing of footballing greatness. However, since taking over, she's emphatically added another European Championship to her Dutch 2017 win.

Additionally, after finishing runner-up in 2019 with Oranje - the infamous coach has become the first to take two different nations to a World Cup Final - men's or women's. When asked how she keeps doing this, Wiegman was humble in her approach.

"I don't know! I just said to Arjen (Veurink, England assistant coach) the chance as a coach and as a player to make it to finals is really special and we've made it to four already!"

After this brilliant showing in front of a widely partisan crowd of 75,784 - the manager ended her thoughts in continuously trademark, modest-yet-cutting, fashion.

“I never take anything for granted but am I hearing a little fairytale or something?"

Weigman's England will now prepare for a highly anticipated World Cup Final against Spain, with both sides having never reached a Women's World Cup Final before. The game takes place at Stadium Australia on Sunday 20 August.