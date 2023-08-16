England 3-1 Australia: Lauren Hemp shines as Lionesses book place in first-ever World Cup final

England booked their place into a first-ever Women's World Cup final, after beating co-hosts Australia 3-1 in Sydney. A spectacular strike from Ella Toone laid the foundations for victory.

The first half ebbed and flowed throughout, with Australia providing a dangerous threat on the counter-attack. But as England controlled possession, they soon opened the scoring. Toone's sensational, driven shot into the top right corner silenced the home crowd at Stadium Australia.

Australia fought back valiantly and, despite a spell of hope of draining, they struck back through their poster girl, Samantha Kerr. The 29-year-old drove directly at England's defence, before firing a sensational long-range strike into the top left corner.

However, the Matildas were not level for long; Lauren Hemp soon restored England's lead, as the Manchester City winger took advantage of a defensive blunder at the back. Alessia Russo secured England's place in the World Cup final with five minutes remaining, as her composed, low shot rolled past Mackenzie Arnold.

Australia have inspired a generation this summer, but as their journey ends, a World Cup final against Spain awaits England.

Story of the match

England named an unchanged lineup from their narrow 2-1 win against Colombia, with Russo and Hemp leading from the front.

In comparison, Australia made two changes to their starting eleven. Poster girl Sam Kerr replaced Emily van Egmond to make her first starting appearance of the tournament, whilst Clare Polkinghorne came in to replace the illness-affected Alanna Kennedy.

With the pre-match buildup directed towards Kerr, the Chelsea striker came close to opening the scoring early on. The 29-year-old latched onto a through-ball in behind, before forcing Mary Earps into a fine save with her leg. A late offside flag ended Australia's early anticipation.

As the match ebbed and flowed, England soon threatened. Alex Greenwood's looping cross fell perfectly into Georgia Stanway's path, but the energetic midfielder's tame volley was parried out by Arnold or a corner.

With 25 minutes on the clock, the two juggernauts of women's football could not be separated. The Lionesses looked composed with 70% possession, whilst the Matildas offered a quick and dangerous threat on the counter-attack. It was all set up to continue as a thrilling match.

As England continued to control possession, Australia's threat on the counter increased. Mary Flower and Hayley Raso took advantage of a defensive blunder from Jessica Carter, but the Manchester City duo's final product led to Raso's cross missing everyone in the box.

But soon the match shifted, as Toone send the travelling English faithful into bedlam. Hard work from Russo and Hemp down the left flank started the move, before the ball fell kindly to the Manchester United playmaker in the box. Toone took it in her stride to fire a powerful right-footed strike directly into the top-right corner, giving the Lionesses a crucial lead.

Toone has a history of scoring on the biggest stage. Her delightful chip against Germany last summer kickstarted the Lionesses' party at Wembley. Today she showed her quality again, despite a tough year in an England shirt.

When the half-time whistle blew, there was a sense of shock in Sydney. Under the biggest stage, England looked in control, whilst Australia rocked with home pressure.

The start of the second half painted a similar picture to the first. Stanway's partnership with Keira Walsh and Toone provided England with composure in the middle of the park. It was calmness personified.

Lucy Bronze's high press continued to isolate Australia's threat down their left flank, as the Lionesses' dream of a World Cup final edged closer. Millie Bright came close to doubling England's lead on the hour mark, but her powerful header went narrowly wide of the post.

However, out of nowhere, Australia struck back through Sam Kerr. The poster girl of the World Cup drove directly at Bright. The Man City defender sat back, providing the Chelsea striker with time and space to strike a sensational shot into the top left corner. After weeks of frustration, "the wizard of Oz", as the commentary hailed her, had finally landed with one of the goals of the tournament.

The Lionesses looked to strike back immediately as their pressure increased. Russo latched onto a delightful cross from Hemp, but her header narrowly went wide of the post. Yet England did not stop there, as they soon restored their lead.

Hemp, the workhorse in England's attack, restored their lead with 20 minutes remaining. The makeshift striker latched onto a hopeful long ball from Bright, and took advantage of defensive confusion from the Matildas, before poking the ball past a helpless Arnold. England had silenced the home crowd once again, edging closer to a first-ever World Cup final.

England all but confirmed their place in the final, as Russo doubled their lead with five minutes remaining. Hemp, as she had all match, drove directly through Australia's midfielder, before finding Russo with a perfectly-weighted pass. The newly-announced Gunner showed composure in front of goal, casually slotting a low, driven shot past Arnold.

As the full-time whistle blew, the Australian players collapsed to the ground. They fought valiantly, but a masterclass from Sarina Wiegman's team ended their journey. As Sweet Caroline rang around the stadium, England's preparations for a World Cup final against Spain began.

Player of the match - Lauren Hemp

This was one of the World Cup's greatest matches, as two of the sport's greatest rivalries went head to head. Russo shone in England's attack, whilst Stanway and Walsh helped solidify their midfield.

However, Hemp stood out from the pack, with a sensational performance at Stadium Australia. The makeshift striker played a hand in the first goal with fine teamwork alongside Russo.

The 23-year-old then showed composure in front of goal to restore England's lead, before finding Russo with a perfectly-weighted pass to secure their place in the World Cup final. It was one of the best individual performances at this tournament.