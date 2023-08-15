"We're ready to adapt to anything that is thrown at us" - Millie Bright and Sarina Wiegman prepare for semi-final clash

England Head Coach Sarina Wiegman has a huge weight on her shoulders as her side looks to prepare for the Women's World Cup semi-final against Australia.

During the summer, it's been quite evident that the fierce competition between the two nations remains set in stone.

The Aussies have consistently demonstrated their dominance twice this year, emerging victorious in this year's Ashes and Netball World Cup.

Moreover, the Matildas also proved their superiority in a pre-World Cup friendly match, securing a well-deserved win against a shaky England side.

The Lionesses will also have to face a sold-out 83,500-capacity Stadium Australia, packed with Aussie and English faces alike.

The much-awaited semi-final game between the two countries is generating a lot of buzz and the manager, Wiegman, along with defender, Mille Bright, have expressed their views on the occasion.

David vs Goliath?

Since Wiegman took over the England side, she has installed an impressive track record, having won the European championship and made it to the semi-finals in the last two World Cups, placing the country fourth in the FIFA Rankings.

This is a stark comparison to the Australian team, who are currently ranked tenth and has never advanced beyond the quarter-finals in any major global tournament.

This has established an underdog aspect to the game, paired with Australian manager Tony Gustavsson adding fuel to the fire.

In a pre-match conference, he stated that "England are favourites to win the semi-final based on their ranking".

Wiegman was quick to dismiss the claim in her initial response.

"I don't think they are underdogs. They are playing at home in a full stadium. Both teams are very strong and have grown into the tournament. We approach it the same as any other.

"There’s two teams that are very strong and have grown into the tournament, it’s going to be very tight and competitive.

"We've analysed our opponent really well so hopefully we can take out the strengths and exploit some weaknesses, and take it from there."

Women's Player of the Year on the Bench

Sam Kerr scored her 27th goal in all competitions for the 2022/23 season in the WSL and was crowned Women's Player of the Year.

However, after an injury, she has featured sporadically for the Matildas in the group stages and the knockout games.

Having this threat is well known by Wiegman and her management team, but she is assured that there is more to a team than just one player.

"Of course, she's a threat. She's a very good player.

"There's a lot of respect, but there is more than Sam Kerr because, in the end, it is always a team performance.

"There is a lot of pressure on [Kerr] because everyone expects things from her. Australia is not just Sam Kerr.

"Yes, we have a plan if she starts. She can play and she can start on the bench, so that's the situation.

"We expect a strong Australia tomorrow."

Age-old hyper-competitiveness

When you type into Google, "rivalry between England..." the first country that pops up is Australia.

The origin of this enduring feud dates back to a humorous obituary penned by a young journalist hailing from London. The journalist wrote the obituary where Australia had just won a one-off Test against England by seven runs during the 1882 tour.

This marked the first time England had ever lost a home match.

According to Wiegman, the team rivalry will not have a significant impact on her goal of leading England to yet another final.

"Lots of players from Australia also play in the WSL and know each other really well.

"They want to beat us and of course, we want to beat them, so that’s the main competitiveness we will get tomorrow.

"I asked the players and the staff. For us and for them, we don't feel the rivalry that much. It is more rugby, cricket and netball. We just know it will be very competitive.

“We don’t feel that rivalry that much. There’s a lot of it in rugby on cricket and rugby, and more recently netball. We know it’s going to be competitive."

Stadium Atmosphere from a Player's POV

Fans witnessed the Lionesses beat Columbia in the Quarter-Finals 2-1, with the Las Cafeteras backed by a majority South American crowd.

Throughout the tournament, the Matildas have been gaining momentum and winning the hearts of Australian fans.

The 83,500-capacity Stadium Australia is expected to be completely sold out for the match, and defender Millie Bright is excited to take on the ultimate challenge of facing an incredibly hostile crowd.

"Their fans are always going to want the opposition to lose, that's football. We know that we're going to have fans there, yes, they're going to have more, but we've been in these moments before.

"It's the semi-final of a World Cup, you want that environment, you want it to be tense, you want it to be noisy.

"It's a proud moment in the women's game when people turn on the TV back home and they see what an incredible atmosphere we've created.

"Credit to Australia for selling out the stadium and creating that atmosphere because like we always know, the women's game is still on a journey - but what a place to be.

"We're ready to adapt to anything that is thrown at us."