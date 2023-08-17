Aldershot Town vs York City: National League Preview, Gameweek 4, 2023

Two sides that were down there fighting the drop in the National League last season, and haven't had the most ideal start to the current one, clash this Saturday as Aldershot Town take on York City.

Shots fans will probably be questioning what on earth has gone wrong following their 5-1 opening-day thrashing of Oxford City just under two weeks ago.

Such an unexpected positive start to the term was brought on by a host of goalscorers - Jack Barham, Haji Mnoga, Lorent Tolaj, and Josh Stokes all chipped in, but none have since managed to add to their tallies.

Since then, they have gone on to ship five goals against Oldham Athletic, before a 2-0 defeat at newly-promoted Ebbsfleet United.

That is all while York City are wondering what hasn't gone wrong yet - a solid summer transfer window has been followed up with just a single point from their first three games.

New signings Dipo Akinyemi and Callum Harriott were both on the scoresheet for the North Yorkshire outfit against Altrincham, but on both occasions, the hosts were pegged back and were eventually made to settle for a point.

While the Minstermen showed some improvement in the 2-2 draw in midweek, it appears there is still a lot of work to be done to get the team to their best, but a win on Saturday could be a must, with a tough run of fixtures coming up next month.

City centre-back Tyler Cordner will particularly be relishing this fixture, hoping his side can get off the mark with a victory back at the club he captained just a few months ago.

Team News

Aldershot Town

For the Shots, it looks to be a full squad that is available for selection - manager Tommy Widdrington told club media prior to the Ebbsfleet defeat that every player trained barring Coby Rowe, who in fact made the matchday eleven.

Shots boss Tommy Widdrington is hopeful of having his full squad available for selection this Saturday (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

York City

Off-field issues in the lead-up to York's clash with Altrincham on Tuesday saw Dan Pybus allegedly refuse to play, and then drop out of the substitutes before kickoff.

Manager Michael Morton has since told press that all will be sorted before the upcoming match.

There is a bit of a boost at right-back as Ryan Fallowfield returns following suspension.

Minor knocks in midweek haven't affected the duo of Olly Dyson and Thierry Latty-Fairweather, so they will be available, while Alex Woodyard could be out for over a month after an injury in the pre-game warmup.

Adam Crookes missed it with a dead leg, while Michael Duckworth's injury is longer term.

Likely Lineups

Aldershot Town

Van Stappershoef, Mnoga, Harfield, Harries, Rowe, Widdrington, O’Keefe, Frost, Tolaj, Jones, Barham

York City

Stockdale, Fallowfield, Cordner, Howe, Latty-Fairweather, Pybus, Dyson, Castro, Harriott, Akinyemi, Kouhyar

Key Players

Josh Stokes (Aldershot Town)

Perhaps a summer signing that has gone under the radar in the National League recently, Josh Stokes arrived from lower league AFC Sudbury as a highly-rated youngster.

He has already begun to prove his worth, netting on his debut against Oxford City in a 5-1 win, and although he has been unable to help prevent disappointing defeats against Oldham and Ebbsfleet, there have been real glimpses of promise and quality shown.

Dipo Akinyemi (York City)

A proven goalscorer over in the Scottish Championship with Ayr, but can York City's new record signing replicate his 20-goal campaign in the fifth tier of English football?

Two goals in three games isn't a bad start at all, and there is little doubt that he will be up there come the end of the season if he keeps getting the supply he needs.

Dipo Akinyemi is already off the mark for the Minstermen with two goals and counting... (Photo by Craig Brown/SNS Group via Getty Images)

Previous Meetings

Here are the last five meetings between Aldershot Town and York City, where the Minstermen have failed to beat the Shots.

22/04/2023: York City 2-2 Aldershot Town (National League)

22/10/2022: Aldershot Town 2-1 York City (National League)

28/01/2017: Aldershot Town 0-0 York City (National League)

01/10/2016: York City 0-1 Aldershot Town (National League)

19/01/2013: York City 0-0 Aldershot Town (League Two)

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game will be hosted by Aldershot's EBB Stadium, also known as the Recreation Ground.

Aldershot's nearly 100-year-old Recreation Ground will welcome York City on Saturday in the Vanarama National League (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

With a total capacity of 7,100, the home of the Shots was opened back in 1927.

What time is kick-off?

The game is scheduled to kick off at 3pm BST on Saturday, along with the vast majority of National League fixtures.

The only exception is the lunchtime clash between promotion favourites Chesterfield and Oldham Athletic - kicking off at 12:30pm BST, the match will be broadcast live by TNT Sports.

How can I watch?

Tickets are available to purchase, and although it is not an all-ticket fixture, it is recommended to buy online and in advance.

For away fans, the only option is to purchase online, with no tickets sold at the ground on the day for visiting supporters.

The game will be streamed live on National League TV for just £9.50 but for international fans only.

You can also get live commentary from BBC Radio York, while both clubs and Jorvik Radio will provide match updates via their social media channels.