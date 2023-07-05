York City travel to Wealdstone on opening day as Minstermen discover 2023/24 National League fixtures

Following a tumultuous week at the LNER Community Stadium, the first under the new ownership of the Uggla family, York City fans have finally learned their fixtures for the upcoming Vanarama National League season.

There was a chunk of uncertainty about whether the Minstermen would continue to ply their trade in the fifth tier of English football three months ago when they were flirting dangerously with the drop, but a final-day draw at Notts County sealed a spot in the division for a second consecutive season.

And that campaign will begin with a trip down to Wealdstone on Saturday 5th August. A 3pm kickoff at Grosvenor Vale will see City strive to avenge the double defeat against the part-time outfit last term.

City in action at Wealdstone last season during the 3-1 defeat (Photo: Ryan Brookes)

The Minstermen will then go on to host Kidderminster Harriers, a side newly promoted from National League North, seven days later, before a first night under the lights arrives at home to long-standing bogey team Altrincham on the Tuesday.

They will hit the road for two straight away games against Aldershot Town and Dorking Wanderers, who were equally successful in their fight against the drop last season.

Shortly after, Michael Morton's men will have two days of preparation ahead of a home clash with recently-relegated Rochdale, when a bumper Bank Holiday Monday crowd is anticipated.

September kicks off away at Ebbsfleet United, a team promoted from the National League South that the Minstermen have not faced in over a decade.

On Saturday 9th, Boreham Wood and their new-look squad pay a visit to the LNER Community Stadium, as well as Southend United a week later.

Midweek action commences at ex-Premier League club Oldham Athletic, and continues against Barnet on home turf, with a journey to Woking sandwiched in between.

City will look to close the month with a positive result against Solihull Moors before they slide into October. A win over Moors would do much good for morale and momentum leading into a gruelling Tuesday night trip to Dagenham & Redbridge.

Fellow London side Bromley are next up on the fixture list, a home match on this occasion - after doing the double over them last season, York should aim for the same on Saturday 7th.

A break from league action comes around with a chance to rest key players in the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Qualifying Round.

Consecutive away games in the space of four days at Eastleigh and Chesterfield follow, prior to a feisty Yorkshire Derby as FC Halifax Town are welcomed to the walled city.

Manager Michael Morton will be looking to guide his beloved York to an improved position this term (Photo: Kieran Archer/York City FC)

Should Morton's side advance in the cup, they will compete in the First Round Proper on the 4th November, before a trio of new entrants into the league pose as opponents.

First up is AFC Fylde (A), then an interesting hosting of Hartlepool United is next, where popular ex-manager John Askey will return to the LNER, along with former Minstermen hero goalkeeper Pete Jameson.

Oxford City travel up north to try and tackle York, and then the latter head to Berkshire to take on Alan Devonshire's Maidenhead United.

The final month of the year begins at home to manager-owned Dorking, before the Third Round of the Isuzu FA Trophy is drawn. Rochdale (A) and Ebbsfleet (H) offer a chance to pick up a few more points before the break for Christmas.

But football is straight back on Boxing Day, with yet another Gateshead double-header, beginning on Tyneside, then obviously New Years' Day sees City host the Heed.

The first away day of 2024 is down at Boreham Wood, followed by the next stage of the FA Trophy the succeeding Saturday. Fylde rock up in North Yorkshire on the 20th, then three days later arrives a Tuesday night trek to Oxford City.

York City are set to reunite once again with promotion-winning manager Askey when they journey to the Suit Direct Stadium to play Hartlepool at the end of January.

The welcoming of Maidenhead kicks off February, then precisely a year on from York's last trip to Southend, the fixture is replicated on the 10th.

The return fixture against Dagenham is paired with a midweek game vs Oldham before the Minstermen pay a visit to Barnet.

Opening-day opponents Wealdstone are next up at home to start March, followed by trips to Kidderminster and Altrincham.

Teams begin to realise their fate towards the end of this penultimate month, and yet again, it is a difficult run-in for York.

They host Aldershot and hit the road to Bromley. The Easter Weekend begins at home to promotion favourites Chesterfield while Yorkshire rivals Halifax pose as the home side on the Monday.

Eastleigh and Woking will be hoping to solidify a top-seven finish when they visit the LNER in April, but so will Morton's men, who conclude the regular campaign away at Midlands outfit Solihull Moors on Saturday 20th.

The playoff eliminators take place days later with the semi-finals held on Sunday 28th April.

The Promotion Final at Wembley Stadium is scheduled for Saturday 4th May.

Notable Fixtures

Opening Day/Closing Day

Sat 5 Aug: Wealdstone (A)

Sat 20 Apr: Solihull Moors (A)

Yorkshire Derby

Sat 28 Oct: FC Halifax Town (H)

Mon 1 Apr: FC Halifax Town (A)

Festive Double Header

Tue 26 Dec: Gateshead (A)

Mon 1 Jan: Gateshead (H)

V Newly Promoted

Sat 12 Aug: Kiddderminster Harriers (H)

Sat 2 Sep: Ebbsfleet United (A)

Sat 11 Nov: AFC Fylde (A)

Tue 21 Nov: Oxford City (H)

Sat 23 Dec: Ebbsfleet United (H)

Sat 20 Jan: AFC Fylde (H)

Tue 23 Jan: Oxford City (A)

Sat 9 Mar: Kidderminster Harriers (A)

V Recently Relegated

Mon 28 Aug: Rochdale (H)

Sat 18 Nov: Hartlepool United (H)

Sat 16 Dec: Rochdale (A)

Sat 27 Jan: Hartlepool United (A)

Full York City Fixture Calendar

August: Wealdstone (A, 5th), Kidderminster Harriers (H, 12th), Altrincham (H, 15th), Aldershot Town (A, 19th), Dorking Wanderers (A, 26th), Rochdale (H, 28th).

September: Ebbsfleet United (A, 2nd), Boreham Wood (H, 9th), Southend United (H, 16th), Oldham Athletic (A, 19th), Woking (A, 23rd), Barnet (H, 26th), Solihull Moors (H, 30th).

October: Dagenham & Redbridge (A, 3rd), Bromley (H, 7th), Eastleigh (A, 21st), Chesterfield (A, 24th), FC Halifax Town (H, 28th).

November: AFC Fylde (A, 11th), Hartlepool United (H, 18th), Oxford City (H, 21st), Maidenhead United (H, 25th).

December: Dorking Wanderers (H, 2nd), Rochdale (A, 16th), Ebbsfleet United (H, 23rd), Gateshead (A, 26th).

January: Gateshead (H, 1st), Boreham Wood (A, 6th), AFC Fylde (H, 20th), Oxford City (A, 23rd), Hartlepool United (A, 27th).

February: Maidenhead United (H, 3rd), Southend United (A, 10th), Dagenham & Redbridge (H, 17th), Oldham Athletic (H, 20th), Barnet (A, 24th).

March: Wealdstone (H, 2nd), Kidderminster Harriers (A, 9th), Altrincham (A, 12th), Aldershot Town (H, 16th), Bromley (A, 23rd), Chesterfield (H, 29th).

April: FC Halifax Town (A, 1st), Eastleigh (H, 6th), Woking (H, 13th), Solihull Moors (A, 20th).