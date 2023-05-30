Pritchard pens a perfect long-term deal for Barnet

Barnet have announced the contract extension of Harry Pritchard today, who had an 'option exercised' after the season's conclusion, but a new two-year deal has been signed providing clarity on his future in North London.

The central midfielder has been a revelation since arriving as a free agent after being let go from Eastleigh. The 30-year-old scored 16 goals in all competitions for the Bees, and was a leader in the middle commanding Barnet into a playoff position.

The current Players and Manager's Player of the Season was signed as a winger when released, but has since adapted into a more central role alongside Ryan De Havilland and Dale Gorman.

There is uncertainty whether De Havilland will adorn the black and amber shirt come the end of the summer transfer window, so it may be the case that Pritchard will return to a more attacking right-sided spot, but there's no doubt that manager Dean Brennan would have options to find a similar cover to De Havilland if he is able to make the step up to the Football League.

Pritchard has made 45 appearances in his debut season at Barnet, providing 16 goal contributions in the league alone.

Notable Pritchard appearances this season include his goal against Wealdstone with a beautiful low-driven finish before wheeling away to celebrate in front of the outraged Wealdstone 'stands' at Grosvenor Vale.

The brief moments of jubilation at the Gateshead International Stadium in the FA Trophy Semi Final was memorable; Pritchard scored a brace including an outstanding 90+12' equaliser to restore a 3-0 deficit, only to lose on penalties and missing out on a long-awaited Wembley appearance.

Barnet FC's Harry Pritchard celebrates his 2nd goal of the match in the 102nd minute at the Gateshead International Stadium in the FA Trophy Semi Final clash between Barnet FC and Gateshead FC on the 1st April 2023. (Credit: Kieran Falcon - @BarnetFC)

It's a testament to the trust that Brennan has in his midfield that Pritchard is up there on the goalscoring charts. He ranked 15th on the overall tally and 2nd at the Bees due to Nicke Kabamba's efforts at the front of the line with 19 goals.

The former Blackpool and Bradford City man also secured a spot in one of the various National League Teams of the Season, although with Wrexham and Notts County achieving astonishing feats in the past campaign, it is understandable why most of the team is taken up by them.

The two-year deal will be confirmed subject to regulatory processes and will be set into stone as of the 1st July 2023. Pritchard spoke to the club's media, stating, "I’m absolutely delighted to get this new deal done. I feel like I have settled here last season, so for me to extend my contract was a no brainer."

Undeniably manager Dean Brennan is also delighted to secure the services of his vote for player of the season, highlighting his importance for the future of the football club.

He also spoke to the club's media team, mentioning that, “He was an instrumental part of the team last season and will continue to be a key player at the Club across the coming seasons.”

Concerns that other clubs with larger budgets coming in to swoop on Barnet's impressive talent is not fully eliminated just yet with the likes of De Havilland, Idris Kanu and Danny Collinge all having impressive seasons and all under the age of 26. However the announcement of Pritchard is a sign that there is a positive atmosphere and the players are happy to be at the club, drawing a stark comparison to this time of the season in the last few years.

The good news for Bees fans comes just a few weeks after the club confirmed its first signing, tying Chelmsford City defender Ade Oluwo down to a contract which will provide some added reassurance at the back.

It's set to be a busy month at the Hive, with Brennan identifying that there are areas to improve and recruit on after the loss in the playoff eliminator to Boreham Wood, and this piece of news is not going to be the last of what will be a busy June & July period for the club.