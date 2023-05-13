Chesterfield 2-2 Notts County (3-4 on pens): Magical Magpies fulfil EFL destiny

Overriding three preceding years of consecutive play-off heartbreak, Notts County were finally successful via that very formula to secure a richly-deserved return to the Football League at the cruel expense of Chesterfield under the fabled Wembley arch.

Despite being some 25 points apart in the regular league campaign, nothing was separating the sides in this one-off occasion upon the conclusion of extra time, with the scoreline at 2-2 after the Magpies twice fought back to send the Promotion Final to the dramatic jeopardy of a penalty shootout.

Luke Williams' masterfully brave decision to bring on keeper Archie Mair specifically for them paid off sensationally, with the youngster saving two spot-kicks before teammate Cedwyn Scott - who notably missed one at Wrexham to effectively kill their title joust - fittingly converted to claim promotion.

Story of the Match

Befitting the enthralling nature of the National League season, its showpiece finale proved a chaotic culmination of all that came before: early penalty drama, goalkeeping ineptitude at both ends, a last-gasp equaliser in normal time and, eventually, all drama coming to a crescendo through the decisive shootout.

The two protagonists both arrived in the capital off the back of a 3-2 victory on home soil last Sunday, each coming from behind. Chesterfield were taken to extra time by the ten men of visiting Bromley, but eventually found the winner via Liam Mandeville.

Notts, meanwhile, scored in the dying seconds of both normal then extra time to overturn a two-goal deficit against Boreham Wood in one of the all-time classic play-off games at fifth tier level, courtesy of unlikely goalscorers - centre half Aden Baldwin bagging a brace, then Jodi Jones supplying the decisive moment.

Though harnessing ferocious spirit from their innermost armoury epitomised their mental fortitude, there was the impression that Notts would not get away with starting so poorly again. Yet, in front of an attendance numbering just over 38 thousand, that's exactly what happened.

The Magpies looked a pale imitation of their systematically fluent selves, immediately leaving space in the right-hand channel which Ryan Colclough exploited inside the first minute by charging at Kyle Cameron then unleashing a rising cross-cum-shot which went over.

Several individuals were struggling to get into a coherent rhythm, especially goalkeeper Sam Slocombe. The sole surviving starter from his side's last visit here, a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Harrogate Town in 2020's Promotional Final, seemed daunted by the magnitude around the afternoon again.

Taking a regulation free kick inside his own box, he seemingly suffered a mental lapse and prodded the ball forwards to run onto for a punt upfield, thus registering a double-touch that incurred the punishment of an foul in indirect territory.

Darren Oldaker teed up Jeff King, whose thumping drive in a packed box brought a stop by Slocombe, somewhat sparing his own blushes. However, he wouldn't be able to do the same after his next mistake, coming in the very subsequent attack.

Incongruous with their status as the division's second sternest defence, County were done with a simple ball over the top that released Andrew Dallas, who was duly floored in a follow-through by the onrushing Slocombe.

The referee did not hesitate in pointing to the spot, and Dallas was equally forthright in firing assuredly through the middle to put Chesterfield ahead after six minutes. Their game plan of counter-attacking against an over-committed Notts on the turnover had worked to perfection.

(Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

A response came at the other end, but the final ball proved uncharacteristically elusive for Notts County. The ever-lively Aaron Nemane came closest to manufacturing something, bypassing Bailey Clements on the right flank before firing across a delivery which Sam Austin was unable to make sufficient connection with.

The same duo combined shortly afterwards, the French winger again having engineered space, crossing for Austin to head over from a reasonable distance.

Soaking up this intermittent pressure, Chesterfield repeatedly sprung a quick manoeuvre on their opponents' dangerously high line, with Mandeville unlucky to have an attempt parried away. Nonetheless, the Magpies exerted significant territory before the interval, albeit without converting it into any tangible opportunities.

They remained firmly on top upon recommencement, except with more of a spark now, most evidently when Nemane intercepted a stray ball to explode down the line unchallenged then pulled across to the edge of the box where familiar recipient Austin fired wastefully over.

Seeking to inject further quality in advanced areas, Notts swiftly introduced the previous weekend's semi-final hero Jodi Jones, who replaced Adam Chicksen. The next change followed shortly, with Austin making way for Cedwyn Scott.

They certainly achieved the enhanced impetus that was desired, soon spurning a huge moment when Connell Rawlinson directed an inswinging free kick narrowly astray.

Despite continuing to dominate possession, the Magpies simply could not provide any end product whatsoever, and soon enough saw the clock ticking away into the final ten minutes.

Their situation could have become even bleaker as keeper Slocombe endured another moment to forget by passing straight to Mandeville whose instant shot cleared the crossbar, much to the County number one's relief.

Demonstrating the fine margins in football, especially this level, Chesterfield went from almost putting an EFL return beyond doubt to then relinquishing the lead altogether just a minute later, as their opponents staged another late show.

Not the finest day for goalkeepers, Ross Fitzsimons emulated his shot-stopping adversary in being culpable for a goal. John Bostock's strike from a free-kick ought to have brought a comfortable stop, but instead trickled underneath his hapless frame.

(Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Notts County, having genuinely appeared bereft of ideas, were suddenly alive again out of nowhere, just like against Boreham Wood. However, instead, the old adage that you are most vulnerable after just scoring would almost strike.

Straight from the ensuing kick-off, Jeff King hooked down the line for Ollie Banks, whose subsequent cross rolled perfectly for Joe Quigley. Rawlinson managed to produce a stunning challenge, sparking a scramble in which Tim Akinola went to ground amid claims for a penalty, but Notts survived.

Notwithstanding this scare, they still held all the momentum as extra time descended over a mutually anxious Wembley, or so it seemed. Instead, mere moments after the additional half-hour got underway, the Spireites went back ahead courtesy of a magnificent bit of majesty by Armando Dobra.

The Albanian was played one-on-one along the far side against Rawlinson, whose failure to get tight enough allowed the tricky attacker to shape inside and bent a sumptuous curler into the far stanchion.

Back chasing the game after waiting so long to get back into it, Luke Williams' troops nonetheless refused to be demoralised, and begun to exude confidence to create a big opening for their previously elusive marksman Macaulay Langstaff, who had not come close to increasing upon his 42 goals this season.

Springing off his marker to latch onto Matt Palmer's disguised pass in behind, though, he had the kind of golden moment that is typically meat and drink for the record-breaking hitman. Not this time, however, as he dragged tantalisingly wide on his left foot.

The opportunities persisted with increasing regularity, Rawlinson nodding across goal when better placed to shoot, before Langstaff found a yard again but saw his low strike repelled at the near post.

All signs were pointing to an imminent Magpies leveller, and sure enough they managed it in the 18th minute of extra time. Rúben Rodrigues had been nowhere near his best throughout the play-off campaign, but delivered the one contribution to render that fact wholly irrelevant.

Though not connecting in particularly clean fashion to a loose ball after Fitzsimons tipped a cross into his path, the Portuguese playmaker managed to hack downwards against the ground then over the Chesterfield keeper.

From then onwards it was a frenetic finale, with both sides stretched to such levels that just a solitary pass could unlock either defence. Ultimately, there would be no further alteration to the scoreline, meaning both sides' gruelling seasons would come down to a penalty shootout against one another.

Notts County took an interesting approach in anticipation, replacing keeper Sam Slocombe with Archie Mair, presumably deemed the better option by manager Luke Williams. The kicks were taken in front of their supporting contingent.

Two tremendous saves from Mair, coupled with conversions by all Notts' takers at that point, gave John Bostock a single kick to win promotion. Ludicrously, the well-travelled midfielder opted to try a panenka, which was struck the crossbar.

Joe Quigley scored to put the pressure on Cedwyn Scott, especially considering he had missed a monumental one in stoppage time at Wrexham just over a month prior. Shrugging off the nerves, the ex-Gateshead man calmly fired home to catalyse a drastic variation of emotions across the iconic stadium.

(Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Player of the Match

Jamie Grimes (Chesterfield) | Until keeper Ross Fitzsimons inexplicably allowed John Bostock's free-kick to squirm clumsily beneath him, Chesterfield were on track to become only the second team to keep a clean sheet against Notts County this season, having restricted their usually free-scoring attack more than anybody else. Jamie Grimes was fundamental to that, repelling absolutely everything within his vicinity while maintaining a tight line, and almost single-handedly held the defence together when his side came under immense pressure during the latter stages of extra time.

Match Details

CHESTERFIELD: Ross Fitzsimons; Bailey Clements, Jamie Grimes 🟨, Ash Palmer, Jeff King; Mike Jones, Darren Oldaker 🟨; Ryan Colclough (Ollie Banks 70'), Armando Dobra ⚽ (Laurence Maguire 105'), Liam Mandeville (Tim Akinola 89'); Andrew Dallas ⚽ (Joe Quigley 78')

NOTTS COUNTY: Sam Slocombe (Archie Mair 90+2'); Adam Chicksen (Jodi Jones 55'), Kyle Cameron, Aden Baldwin, Connell Rawlinson, Aaron Nemane; Matt Palmer, John Bostock 🟨⚽, Sam Austin (Cedwyn Scott 66'); Rúben Rodrigues ⚽, Macaulay Langstaff