Eastleigh 2023/2024 National League fixtures revealed

Eastleigh will be looking to make improvements to last season's 9th place in the National League as they attempt to chase promotion to the EFL.



Lee Bradbury's side will begin that task on Saturday, August 5th away to Solihull Moors - the Moors’ own off-the-field problems have seen a change of management.

Lee Bradbury the former Portsmouth and AFC Bournemouth striker who has been in charge of Eastleigh since 2022 Photo By Pete Norton/Getty Images

Lee Hodson who has joined Eastleigh from Kilmarnock FC on a free transfer Photo by MB media



In the off-season, Eastleigh have been making moves in the transfer window including the signings of Lee Hodson from SPFL side Kilmarnock, Aidan Barlow from Doncaster Rovers of League 2, and former Exeter and Stevenage central Midfielder Jake Taylor all on free transfers.



The opening month of fixtures will see them travel to former EFL sides Rochdale and Southend United who are themselves having off-the-field issues before a local derby with Aldershot Town on Bank Holiday Monday.



In September they welcome Dorking Wanderers, Oxford City who themselves were promoted from the National League South last season.



The festive fixtures will see them travel to Dagenham and Redbridge on Tuesday, December 26th.



The new year will see them host Dagenham and Redbridge in the reverse of the Boxing Day clash before traveling for back-to-back away games against Boreham Wood and Altrincham respectfully.



April will see the final 4 fixtures of the league with a home game against Maidenhead United followed by away games against York City and Kidderminster Harriers before ending the season on Saturday, April 20th, 2024 with a home tie against FC Halifax Town.

Key Dates.

Opening Day Saturday, August 5th 2023 Solihull Moors (A)

First home fixture Saturday August 12th Wealdstone (H)

Boxing Day Tuesday 26th December 2023 Dagenham & Redbridge (A)

New Years day Monday 1st January 2024 Dageham & Redbridge (H)

Final Day Saturday April 20th 2024 FC Halifax Town (H)

Eastleigh FC Full fixture list.

August

5th Solihull Moors (A)

12th Wealdstone (H)

15th Barnet (H)

19th Rochdale (A)

26th Southend United(A)

28th Aldershot Town(H)

September

2nd Dorking Wanderers (A)

9th Gateshead (H)

16th AFC Flyde (A)

19th Oxford City (A)

23rd Kidderminster (A)

26th Bromley (A)

30th FC Halifax Town (H)

October

3rd Ebbsfleet United (H)

7th Hartlepool United (A)

21st York City (H)

24th Woking (H)

28th Maidenhead United (A)

November

11th Oldham Athletic (A)

18th Altrincham (H)

21st Boreham Wood (H)

25th Chesterfield (A)

December

2nd Southend United (H)

16th Aldershot Town (A)

23rd Dorking Wanderers (H)

26th Dagenham & Redbridge (A)

January

1st Dagenham & Redbridge (H)

6th Gateshead (A)

20th Oldham Athletic (H)

24th Boreham Wood (A)

27th Altrincham (A)

February

3rd Chesterfield (H)

10th AFC Fylde (H)

17th Ebbsfleet United (A)

20th Oxford City (A)

24th Bromley (H)

March

2nd Solihull Moors (H)

9th Wealdstone (A)

12th Barnet (A)

16th Rochdale (H)

23rd Hartlepool United (H)

29th Woking (A)

April

1st Maidenhead United (H)

6th York City (A)

13th Kidderminster Harriers (A)

20th FC Halifax Town (H)