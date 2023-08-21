Pride in defeat: English Football reacts to Lionesses falter at Final stage

Unfortunately, England's World Cup journey ended on Sunday with a 1-0 defeat to a Spain team deep in turmoil.

Yet, instead of this loss being a mockable low, or even a footnote to this summer's preseason activity, the Lionesses have clearly continued to scorch their mark on the face of world football. This tournament wasn't just a bit of footy on the side to keep people occupied on otherwise dull mornings.

It was more a testament to the players, staff and fans of England's female football entity; an entity that despite being thrown decades behind in comparison to male counterparts, has grappled back some serious steps of progression.

Wipe the tears away, take a breath - because it feels the mutual feeling among many is that the European Championship trophy won't sit alone in it's cabinet for many more years. There is so much to digest, and so much to be proud of.

Here's how manager Sarina Wiegman reacted post-match and the ripples this game projected as other English names in the game showed how this tournament had impacted them.

Immense pride in the wake of heartbreak

Monday afternoon. It's still fresh in the minds of many, but Sarina Wiegman (as ever) is a beacon of strategic coolness as her interview with England's team media hits the online space. There's a glint in her eye, a tear of what could've been. Or, is it a shine of fresh hope?

"Of course, I'm very disappointed we didn't win but most of all I'm proud of the team; how we have done during the tournament, the challenges we had before the tournament, and how we grew into this tournament and how we stuck together. We tried to play our best game. I think we've done really well so I'm proud of the team."

"Spain were really good too, they were just... you know (gestures) little fine margins. They had a better game."

The day after a harsh defeat, especially of this calibre, is hard to truly register. Especially for the players, of which, Wiegman spoke of their morning-after mood.

"I've seen some of them, they're still waking up and of course, last night we came together with family and friends. Now we're going home and yeah - they're disappointed but also proud."

The team's journey: overcoming challenges, losing to fine margins, and the squad's true potential

Of course, Olga Carmona's strike was the difference in Sunday's heart-breaking outing - yet it seems that this one game doesn't last as a summary of how far England have progressed.

"Well I said, before the tournament we had a lot of challenges and in the tournament we had challenges. The team adapted all the time and showed resilience. It's just such a pleasure to work with this group. There's so much commitment, so much eagerness to improve and grow, and do better every single game."

While ever-emphatically praising her team, Wiegman left a moment for the final's victors, Spain.

"They played a very good tournament, they'd deserved the win although after the penalty (save) I thought this is our moment. I was convinced we were going to score. But overall, Spain's possession game was really good. Congratulations for Spain."

As this article has no doubt made clear so far, it should be said that England have all the tools to bounce back from this defeat. With a squad that is elevated by experience, as well as a number of exciting players going through their first tournament - Wiegman outlined a certain potential for future successes.

"We've shown that there is a lot of talent. We have also shown that we still have things to grow. Of course, we had some injuries and players stepped up and I think this tournament, when it's the first time for players - it's such a big thing to have in your bag to move forward hopefully to the next tournament."

"You try to play at your best and we had the challenges. I think we had very hard games. We also played a country from every continent in the world and they all have their own philosophy and we found a way to win all the time. So I'm just really proud we made it to the final."

Impact of this tournament in the global football sphere

The World Cup in Australia and New Zealand brought more eyes than ever to Women's football. Viewing totals in various countries were broken easily.

None was more evident for the live crowds - as the hosts Australia found. Back in 2019's final Matilda's home game, a meagre 6,000 people came to watch. On the eve of the 2023 edition, 50,000 were in attendance. Over a magic month, 403,000 Australians turned out to watch the side - setting an attendance record en-route to the country's best finish at a World Cup with 75, 784.

"This tournament indeed broke all records. We had such a warm welcome. Everything was so well organised. The people here were so nice to us and tried to facilitate us the best way they could. What you saw in the games, first of all the crowds: were very impressive and very exciting too. You see the level of the game has improved so much."

"In physicality, a technical way and every country needs to step up to stay at the top. I just hope that worldwide, everyone has seen it and that people are responsible say "Ok, the Women's game - we have to take it to the next level.""

(To the fans) "We've had such incredible support. We have felt the support and that's so incredible, here but also from the UK and thank you so much for that support it really helped us. I hope that people keep supporting us and we'll give our best to keep performing."

The FA, the players - the nation reacts

Following one of Sarina Wiegman's last remarks about national football bodies recognising the importance of Women's football - fittingly comes the thoughts of FA CEO Mark Bullingham. The FA, for one, have quickly learned just how important a strong female side can be. Out in Australia, he wrote of the evening's defeat:

"Tonight didn’t go our way, but to reach our first World Cup Final since 1966, and our first ever away from home is a huge achievement. Everyone is hurting this evening, but we are so proud of the Lionesses, Sarina and the whole support team. We thank them all for everything they have delivered in these very special few weeks."

Embed from Getty Images

"We send our congratulations to Spain and we would also like to thank England fans here in Sydney, at home, and all over the world for their fantastic support. Australia and New Zealand have hosted a wonderful World Cup which will live long in the memory and has showcased everything which is special about the women’s game."

For Mary Earps, a player who's personal achievement of goalkeeper of the tournament was a bright glimmer in dull shades of melancholy; the result was simply so hard to take.

"I feel like they had a chance and took it, and we didn't. I felt like we weren't really in the game."

Embed from Getty Images

If the picture above wasn't a clear enough indication of how the WSL stopper was feeling:

"In a couple of weeks, when the emotion has settled down, we will probably be able to look back and feel proud – it is no small feat to get to a World Cup final. But we are very competitive people, we came here to win the game and get a gold medal, not a silver one.

"At the same time you need to try and be as present as possible. These moments don't come around very often. I will probably look back on this as up there as one of my career highlights but right now it just doesn't feel like it.”

Captain Millie Bright mirrored her GK's thoughts:

"[There is a] massive amount [of pride]. The girls were unbelievable. We had a lot of critics at the start of the tournament, probably a few lost a little bit of belief in us. But we never stopped believing in us and even today we had full belief.

Embed from Getty Images

“It's hard to take, but it's football. It's tough to take, we're heartbroken, but we can hand on heart say we gave everything. Unfortunately, we just weren't there today.”

To end, it seems right to leave on a positive and one of Bright's earlier quotes. A statement of intent? England will be back.

“We're winners, we want to be winners. It is what it is."