Four things we learnt as Spain overcame England to win World Cup

Spain emerged 1-0 victors at Stadium Australia to inflict heartbreak for England and claim a place in history as only the fifth nation to win the Women's World Cup.

Despite an open game where both sides had chances, La Roja dominated possession and looked the better of the two sides on the day.

Olga Carmona made the difference for Spain, firing across the box to the left of the goal she was able to slot home at the far post to give her team a 1-0 lead in the 29th minute.

Spain had the opportunity to double their advantage as they were awarded a penalty in the 69th minute after a handball from Keira Walsh but Jenni Hermoso could not convert form the spot.

Despite the best efforts of the Lionesses, they never looked likely to equalise in the second-half. Spain emerged victorious and deservedly were crowned World Cup champions.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 20: Olga Carmona of Spain celebrates a goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Final football match between Spain and England at Accor Stadium on August 20, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo By Jose Breton/Europa Press via Getty Images)

It's not coming home

Despite the pre-match expectations that prove inevitable on the eve of a final which involves England, on this occasion Spain put a dent in the hopes of a nation.

In the lottery of performance that a major final can prove to be, La Roja emerged the better of the two teams on the day.

As expected, Spain set out to dominate possession which largely suffocated the effectiveness of the Lionesses' midfield. Paired with the electrifying pace of Salma Paralleulo upfront, Spain were a force too strong for England to deal with today.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 20: Beth England of England shows dejection as Spain players celebrate following the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Final match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia on August 20, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

The goal itself resulted from a mistake by Lucy Bronze which saw her take the ball into contact to lose possession in a dangerous area, allowing Spain to break.

Even in the closing stages of the match when you might expect a resurgence from the trailing team and for Spain to sit back, it was the central European outfit that had the better of the chances.

It proved the case that as events unfolded in Sydney, England could not match the intensity of Spain and looked tired in the face of Spanish domination. La Roja's victory cannot be begrudged.

Mary Earps is the best goalkeeper in the world

Despite being on the losing team in Sydney, the England goalkeeper was a standout performer once more in the World Cup final.

The Lionesses goalkeeper was called upon to make world-beating stops from Alba Redondo, Mariona Caldentey and ex-Manchester United teammate, Ona Batlle to keep English hopes alive.

Having entered the tournament as the FIFA Best Goalkeeper, Earps once more lived up to the title and proved just why she as so many admirers on the international stage.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 20: Mary Earps of England reacts after saving a penalty taken by Jennifer Hermoso of Spain (not pictured) during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Final match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia on August 20, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images )

Her most memorable moment of the match was, however, her penalty save. Facing one of the world's most experienced forwards on the world's biggest stage, the Nottingham-born keeper came out on top.

Hermoso's penalty may not have been world-beating but Earps guessed the correct way to dive down to her right and not only save but catch the ball from the net.

In that moment she had won the battle of nerves and reignited England's hopes in the World Cup final.

Duly awarded the Golden Glove for her efforts, she is a building a legacy as one of the greatest ever keepers in the women's game.

'La Reina' clings on to her crown

Alexia Putellas came in to this World Cup still recovering from an ACL injury which had ruled her out of the European Championships last summer.

Such is the timing in her recovery that her involvement has been limited, often to substitute appearances or early exits from the field of play to manage her minutes accordingly.

Despite starting in the semi-final, 'La Reina' was a surprise omission from the Spanish starting XI heading into the game today.

Her performances have not set the tournament alight in the way one would anticipate the twice Ballon D'Or winner to, though understandable in the circumstances.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 20: Alexia Putellas of Spain celebrates the victory as World Champion during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Final football match between Spain and England at Accor Stadium on August 20, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo By Jose Breton/Europa Press via Getty Images)

The mantle of Spain's standout performer instead fell to the feet of Aitana Bonmati, and what feet to fall to.

The Barcelona midfield offered creativity and skill in bucket loads throughout the tournament and today was no different. She regularly threatened the English defence with surging runs that left dangling legs in her wake.

Her efforts were rewarded with the Golden Ball award, the Barcelona midfielder is certainly mounting a challenge to the throne of her teammate, Putellas.

But for now, as a World Cup winner, twice Ballon D'Or winner and UWCL winner, Alexia Putellas affirms her place in women's football history with this victory.

The US will always find a way to get involved in World Cup final action

Whilst the job of the referee is never easy, as is the case at any major sporting occasion, referee, Tori Penso came in for a fair level of scrutiny.

The American referee will perhaps remain unpopular with Lionesses fans as a scapegoat of their failure to win, though Spain were deserved winners.

Penso had the contentious job of judging a soft penalty which she awarded against England, deciding Walsh had her hand in an unnatural position to affect the play.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 20: Lucy Bronze of England reacts after referee Tori Penso awards Spain a penalty kick during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Final match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia on August 20, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Other incidents, such as waving play-on as Lauren James was brought down on the edge of the box in the second-half and failing to deliver Paralluelo a second yellow for blatantly kicking the ball away in the closing stages, perhaps blotted her copy book.

Whilst her actions had little impact on the overall outcome of the match, it was a referee from the USA who found herself at the centre of the post-match talking points.