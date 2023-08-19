“Tomorrow is not the day to change, tomorrow is the day to be us”: Jorge Vilda on Spain’s World Cup Final

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 19: Irene Paredes and Jorge Vilda in Spain's press conference ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Final (Photo by Andy Cheung/Getty Images)

Spainish centre-back Irene Paredes and Head Coach, Jorge Vilda spoke to the media with their sights very much on the coveted World Cup trophy.

“It was not our Space”

Spain have historically underperformed at major tournaments. In the 2019 World Cup, the Spanish side departed during the Round of 16 and were knocked out by England in the quarterfinals at Euro 2022.

Paredes, who has almost accumulated 100 caps, reflected on the challenges Spain have faced in previous tournaments.

"Spain has always been a football loving country but it was not our space, or at least that's how they made us feel".

"We want to play football and [those who came before us] pushed so they invested more in women's football” she added.

Despite not having an impressive tournament record, Spain have benefitted from huge investment into their domestic structures. Liga F has become a very attractive league for top players to join - the likes of England's Lucy Bronze and Keira Walsh, signing for Barcelona last summer.

"We have the opportunity to play in a final of a World Cup. It is the time to enjoy it and do what we've been doing up to now which is to play football."

The Basque native has featured for Spain at every World Cup they have played, knowing well what tournament disappointment feels like.

Vilda silences allegations

The agenda seemed slightly different to the usual pre-World Cup final questions in the press conference. A few journalists were willing to question Vilda about the ongoing disputes within the Spanish federation which caused key players to strike and miss the World Cup.

In September 2022, 15 members of the Spanish side signed a letter making them unavailable for international selection for the foreseeable future until there was change within the federation. Some of Spain’s most valuable players such as Barcelona trio Mapi Leon, Patri Guijarro and Claudia Pina have missed the World Cup due to this.

Although the likes of Aitana Bonmati, Ona Batlle and Mariona Caldantey have returned to the side, the players seem to be performing and succeeding in spite of the federation.

It’s is clear that there is unrest within the current side, Alexia Putellas, for example, dismissing numerous coaching and backroom staff after a game. However, Vilda was quick to shut down any questions or comments about the mood inside the camp.

“Next question, please”, he simply replied.

"From the very beginning, the players have been united and they’ve been working hard,” he said.

Interestingly, Paredes, who joined him in the press conference, was stripped of the captaincy in October 2022 due to disagreements with the RFEF over unfavourable conditions in the dressing room.

Focus on the Final

Focusing on the match ahead, Vilda said he expected a "tactical match" against England. "It's a final. We will fight with everything. I think it will be the match that everyone is waiting for," he said.

Spain have scars against England, their Euros journey coming to an end last summer when England beat them 2-0, taking it to extra time. It is a likely scenario that tomorrow’s game will produce a similarly tight 120 minutes.

Unlike Spain, who have impressed from the start, England have grown into this tournament and seem to be peaking at the right time. The Spanish have cruised to the final with only a 4-0 loss to Japan, ruining their impressive run.

Heading into the final, Spain can be confident in what they have proved over the last few weeks. Vilda echoed this idea while speaking to the press.

“Tomorrow is not the day to change, tomorrow is the day to be us. We will press, attack, and play as a united team. Our game is already being played.”