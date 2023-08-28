Newcastle 1-2 Liverpool: Darwin Núñez proves a thorn in Newcastle’s side with last-minute winner

Newcastle United continued their long winless run against Liverpool, after a last-minute winner from Darwin Nunez at St James' Park.

Their last victory against this opponent came under Steve McClaren in 2015. The Magpies are now winless in their last 14 games against the Merseyside outfit.

Story of the match

The game started off at a high tempo. Within eleven seconds, Liverpool had a sight of goal, Joel Matip heading over from a corner that Nick Pope failed to claim.

In the opening minutes, a key battle was established as Trent Alexander-Arnold got a yellow card for an altercation with Newcastle's Merseyside-born left winger and former Evertonian Anthony Gordon. Alexander-Arnold was perhaps unlucky to be carded but within minutes, another coming together between the two players left many questioning Liverpool's England full-back still being on the pitch.

It was a nervy first-half display from Alexander-Arnold from there on in, and Newcastle were able to exploit this on several occasions, the first of which saw Gordon getting on the score sheet. An awkward back pass from Mohamed Salah was miscontrolled by Alexander-Arnold and then pounced on by Gordon, who coolly slotted home underneath Liverpool's Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson in the 25th minute.

Then, on 27 minutes, Newcastle capitalised on another Trent Alexander-Arnold mistake. The right-back shirked a challenge and Virgil Van Dijk strongly tackled Alexander Isak on the edge of the box, with Newcastle’s Swedish international striker Isak bearing down on goal.

Van Dijk was adjudged to be the last man back and to have denied a clear goalscoring opportunity. The Liverpool bench felt aggrieved by the decision, and a few Liverpool players were seen deep in conversation with the referee at half-time. Jürgen Klopp, in his post-match press conference, confirmed this sentiment, stating that he felt Van Dijk barely made contact with the player.

From there in on, Newcastle managed the game poorly. They did have their moments, however, especially through Miguel Almirón who threatened the Liverpool goal on a number of occasions. Towards the end of the first half, the Paraguayan saw his shot incredibly stopped by Allison, and in the second saw his curling shot strike the post in the 75th minute.

Liverpool, in spite of not having dominated in terms of possession or shots on goal in the second half, had periods where they looked the more likely team to score, despite the man difference between the two teams.

The substitution of Uruguayan, Darwin Núñez, who has shown flashes of brilliance in his spell at Anfield, albeit without having shown the consistency expected of a player of his price tag, marked the turning point in the match.

The South American striker was able to profit from a moment of misfortune from Dutch defender, Sven Botman, in which the ball took a couple of unfortunate deflections of the Dutchman before the former Benfica man was able to coolly dispatch past Nick Pope.

Prolificacy in front of goal has disrupted the Uruguayan thus far in his Anfield stint. Jürgen Klopp in his post-match press conference suggested Núñez was upset not to be starting for the Reds, but the coolness in the key moments again aided Núñez and the striker again provided the sucker punch at St James’ Park. Salah played a great ball through to the striker, and the striker again dispatched expertly to silence the home crowd, and send the Liverpool faithful up in the heavens into raptures.



For Jürgen Klopp’s men, it was an incredible victory, the German describing it as having surpassed the Barcelona game in terms of the turnaround and in terms of the result whilst up against it and in duress. The Reds rode their luck at times, Alisson having made the most saves in any Premier League game he has played thus far. It was a stern test for the scousers and they were up to the task, taking a hugely important 3 points back to Anfield.



For Newcastle, it will have been thoroughly disappointing. Newcastle’s lack of killer instinct and final ball meant that Liverpool were still in the game going into the final ten minutes, and the game should have been put to bed long before.

The loss extends Howe’s record of losses against Klopp to ten consecutive losses. It was a game that was there for the taking, with a centre-back partnership of Matip and Gomez ending the game, and a midfield three combination that hadn’t played together prior to the game.

The team had a man advantage for over an hour and had nothing to show for it. The substitutions of key players at a time when the team were chasing the game look to have been poorly judged. Isak, Gordon and Tonali had all put in fantastic performances, and the withdrawal of such key players ought to be questioned.

Ultimately, it was the game plan in which the Toon Army looked blunt in attack, though, that ought to be looked at. Howe had enough creativity and talent on the pitch to have seen off Liverpool tonight.



Next, the Magpies will face a stern test against a Brighton team, looking to get over their own disappointment of having lost last time out against West Ham. They may be without a key defender in Sven Botman, who looked to have come off with a nasty-looking injury minutes from time.



As for Liverpool, they will face a revitalised Aston Villa side, who, having been well-beaten by Newcastle in the first week, have had very different fortunes to the Magpies in the weeks since.

Player of the match - Darwin Nunez

Despite only featuring for the closing minutes, the Uruguayan finished two spectacular strikes to send Liverpool away with three points.

Nunez has staked his claim for the starting position at Anfield.