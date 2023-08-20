Liverpool 3-1 Bournemouth: Player ratings

An entertaining affair at Anfield saw Liverpool overcome Bournemouth 3-1, despite an early scare, and a red card for new signing Alexis Mac Allister.

Antoine Semenyo gave the cherries the lead in the third minute, but goals from Luis Diaz, Mohammed Salah and Diogo Jota meant the hosts took all three points.

Here are how the players rated from the game.

Liverpool

Alisson- 7/10

It was a very up-and-down game for the Liverpool 'keeper, who made some brilliant saves to prevent Bournemouth getting back into the game at 3-1, but he was also booked for a poor tackle on Jaidon Anthony after losing the ball, and was very fortunate Anthony was offside after a mix up between him and van Dijk gave the Bournemouth man an easy goal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold- 6/10

At fault for Bournemouth's early goal when Philip robbed him of possession in midfield, but he recovered well and posed a constant threat whenever he got forward. Nearly scored but was denied by a good save from Neto.

Ibrahima Konate- 7/10

Did well whenever called upon, but overall did not have a lot to do. Made some vital interceptions after the red card, and between him and van Dijk managed to keep Dominic Solanke quiet.

Virgil van Dijk- 8/10

A typical, classy performance from the Dutch defender, who mopped up all the danger that came his way. It was his first home game as Liverpool captain, and he led by example, helping to keep danger man Solanke relatively quiet. Unfortunate not to score when his header hit the underside of the crossbar in the first half. ​​​​​

Andrew Robertson- 7/10

Tidy performance, had a lot to do against Semenyo, and generally performed well. Looked threatening with his crosses every time he attacked down the left-hand side.

Alexis Mac Allister- 5/10

Steady first-half performance, then sent off early in the second. Although the red card was arguably a little harsh, not the ideal home debut for the World Cup winner.

Dominik Szoboszlai- 9/10

Best player on the pitch. Controlled the midfield, and was a big threat every time he burst forward. The Hungarian performed well defensively too, helping out Alexander-Arnold whenever he needed, and stopping Bournemouth counter attacks. Won the penalty for Liverpool's second goal, although he did appear to go down under very little contact.

Cody Gakpo- 7/10

A fairly quiet afternoon for the Dutchman, who was unable to create much, playing in midfield. He could not get a real grip on the game, but still had a few nice moments. Was taken off after the red card early in the second half.

Mohammed Salah- 7/10

Missed a penalty, but scored the rebound for his first goal of the season. It was a good performance from the Egyptian down the right-hand side, always looking to run at the full-back, and was denied a second goal by multiple saves from Neto.

Diogo Jota- 7/10

A goal and an assist for the Portuguese forward, but it was not his best overall performance, misplacing a few passes and not being involved in a lot of the game. His goal, to make it 3-1 was vital as it stopped Bournemouth gaining any sort of momentum following the red card.

Luis Diaz- 8/10

Scored his second goal of the season with a very nicely taken goal, flicking it up and volleying past Neto to bring Liverpool level. Was electric down the left-hand side, and caused a lot of problems for the Bournemouth defence.

Substitues

Wataru Endo- 7/10

Came on just after Mac Allister's red card to make his Liverpool debut, but handled it well and looked solid in the middle of the park.

Joe Gomez- 7/10

Replaced Alexander Arnold after 76 minutes and did well every time he was called upon.

Harvey Elliott- 5/10

Lost the ball a couple of times in the short amount of time he was on the pitch, and didn't get into the game.

Darwin Nunez and Kostas Tsimikas- N/A

Not on the pitch long enough to have an impact.

Bournemouth

Neto- 7/10

Made a great save from Salah's penalty, very unfortunate he scored the rebound. Prevented the scoreline being a lot more as he made a number of good saves, particularly from Jota and Alexander-Arnold. Probably should have done better with the third Liverpool goal, pushing the ball straight into Jota's path for an easy goal.

Max Aarons- 6/10

Had a tough afternoon against Diaz, was able to make a few strong bursts forward, but had to defend for the majority. Diaz will give a lot of full backs difficult afternoons this season, so it is not a surprise Aarons found it hard today.

Illia Zabarnyi- 6/10

Made numerous good blocks and tackles, but was also caused a lot of problems by the movement of Liverpool's front three. Had to be fully focused at all times against Jota.

Marcos Senesi- 6/10

Similar to his centre back partner, it was a tough afternoon for the Argentine against the Liverpool attack, but he was able to make a lot of tackles and interceptions throughout. He also had a few good runs into midfield to set up attacks for the Cherries.

Milos Kerkez- 6/10

Difficult afternoon for the young left-back against Salah, but he generally did well to stop him. Was unable to create anything going forward as he had to keep an eye on the winger at all times.

Joe Rothwell- 6/10

Much quieter this week compared with his all-action performance against West Ham, unfortunate to give away a penalty after minimal contact on Szoboszlai. Was slightly overrun by the energetic Liverpool midfield.

Philip- 6/10

Was not able to be any sort of threat going forward, but did well trying to stop Mac Allister in the first half. Created the Bournemouth goal after winning the ball back off Alexander Arnold high up the pitch.

Ryan Christie- 5/10

Unable to really get into the game, worked hard as ever but not much of a threat when he received the ball. Always had to have one eye on the Liverpool midfield.

Antoine Semenyo- 8/10

Bournemouth's best player on the day. Took his goal brilliantly, firing into the far corner, and celebrating with a brilliant backflip. Caused Robertson a lot of problems and had many great bursts forward, using his pace and strength to create openings.

Dominic Solanke- 6/10

Set up the goal for Semenyo, and always looked to go forward when he had the chance, but it was a difficult afternoon for the former Liverpool man up against van Dijk and Konate, isolated for much of it.

Jaidon Anthony- 5/10

Had a few good moments, and a goal disallowed, but generally didn't influence much of the game, and was well marshalled by the Liverpool defence. Had to work hard defensively to help Kerkez against Salah and Alexander-Arnold.

Substitutes

Justin Kluivert- 6/10

Wasn't able to have much of an impact after coming on, but did look bright when he had the ball.

Kieffer Moore- 5/10

Missed a great chance at 3-1 to get Bournemouth back in the game, and was sloppy with his passing, couldn't help Bournemouth mount a comeback.

Lloyd Kelly- 6/10

Did well with what he had to do after coming on, added some height and pace to the cherries' defence.

David Brooks- 6/10

Looked threatening when he had the ball, but wasn't on for long enough to have a major impact.

Hamed Traore- 7/10

Looked very bright in the short time he was on the pitch, denied a good goal by a great Alisson save.