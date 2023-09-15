Jurgen Klopp: I wanted Jordan Henderson to stay

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insisted that he wanted Jordan Henderson to remain at the club - but admitted that he would not have been able to offer him regular minutes.

Liverpool’s former captain called time on his trophy-laden career at Anfield in July to complete a controversial £12M move to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq , managed by former Red Steven Gerrard.

Henderson, 33, conducted an interview with The Athletic over the international break, revealing that he did not feel 'wanted' at the club, and opted to move to the Middle East for a new experience and to inspire positive change, rather than the lucrative pay check.

Asked about Henderson's comments, Klopp said: "I didn't read the interview at first, then read it so I can make my own opinion, Hendo said the truth. That's how it was. We had talks, I told him I wanted him to stay but we talked about maybe not playing regularly.

"I cannot tell a player they can have 50 games because I don't know that. In our relationship, I thought it was important we speak about 'what happens if'. Hendo, I love him but he was not great when they didn't play, Milner and Lucas were the same.

"So in Hendo's ears and mind, he thought I didn't want him there. If I said Hendo would be the main man for me he would stay but I couldn't. That's why it's better he moved on. Not a bit of bad blood. Captain of best LFC team in PL era."

(Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Klopp also confirmed that Vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold will not feature against Wolves on Saturday.

The marauding right-back hobbled off during Liverpool’s 3-1 victory over Aston Villa earlier this month after suffering hamstring discomfort.

Subsequently, he was forced to withdraw from the England squad and missed The Three Lions’ draw with Ukraine and victory over Scotland.

Klopp is already without captain Virgil Van Dijk following his additional suspension for acting in an ‘improper manner’ towards referee John Brooks after being sent off against Newcastle United.

"No concern, he is not available," the manager said. "We knew that before. It's not the worst hamstring injury but it is a hamstring. Hope he can start ball work early next week. He's running already."

Ryan Gravenberch, who signed for £34M from Bayern Munich on deadline day, could be in line to make his debut for the club this weekend.

The Midfielder, 21, had been called up to Netherlands U21’s for their EURO qualifiers against Moldova and North Macedonia, but declined to join up with the squad, instead opting to stay on Merseyside and adapt to his new surroundings, eliciting criticism from Netherlands senior manager Ronald Koeman and Under-21 manager Michael Reiziger.

Asked if he could feature against Wolves and if declining the call-up to the national team proved beneficial, Klopp said: "We will see that [if he plays] He had training sessions. He could sort everything on a private basis. He knows where he will live. He has a car. I understand why Koeman was not happy. He used that break to fix a lot of things. He loves playing for Holland."

Asked what he could bring to the squad, he added: "The package is really interesting. Good in small spaces, big spaces as well, can accelerate with the ball, really good pass, good shooting. Really skilled boy."

(Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images



Since 2015 Liverpool have been allocated the Saturday 12:30 kick-off after the international break 12 times - double the amount than the next highest team.

Klopp labelled the frequent allocation of the slot and the lack of recovery time as a 'Joke', saying that the TV channels don't care about the welfare of the players.

"It's not a problem if you have a week [to prepare]," he said. The problem is the lack of recovery time. We have four international breaks until March. Two of them we have 12.30 kick offs. This is a joke. We had players in South America! The TV channel has a different name but nothing changes at all, they don't give a **** about it."

