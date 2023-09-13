Exclusive: Ray Parlour says Arsenal Invincibles remain unrivalled despite Guardiola's treble-winning City

It wouldn't be illogical to suggest that Ray Parlour knows a thing or two about what makes a successful team.

The former Arsenal defender was a magnet for trophies during his time at Highbury, winning the Premier League three times and becoming an FA Cup winner four times - all while maintaining his reputation as a loyal, dependable, and tenacious workhorse.

Tagged as 'Romford Pele' by Marc Overmars, Parlour, the Gunner's leading Premier League appearance-maker, also played an important role in the 2003/04 squad that later became known as the Invincibles for their unbeaten league campaign under Arsene Wenger.

In an exclusive interview for VAVEL, the Englishman argued that the achievements of that campaign are still yet to be eclipsed, even by Pep Guardiola's current winning machine built at Manchester City.

He also prophesied the inclusion of Saudi Pro League teams in the Champions League and scrutinised Chelsea's devil-may-care transfer strategy.

Arsenal's Invincibles vs Pep's City

Pep Guardiola steered his ethereal Man City side to their European coronation last season and helped himself to another FA Cup and Premier League domestic double to seal an unprecedented treble.

The football they played along the way included arguably the best free-flowing patterns the planet had ever seen, and their superiority could no longer be tenable once the final whistle sounded in Istanbul.

Despite this, Parlour maintained that his 2004 Invincibles team would beat the current Man City side in a one-off fixture, with Kevin De Bruyne the only player capable of finding a place in the Arsenal lineup.

"I'd have to say De Bruyne would make our team," he said. "When he's on the ball, you know something's going to happen, just ask Haaland!

"We had Dennis Bergkamp, who was similar, but you could give De Bruyne a free role in the side, and great things would happen. Haaland might be another one, but we had Thierry Henry."

In midfield and defence, Parlour continued to wax lyrical about his teammates, arguing their glowing presence in a Guardiola system would be inevitable.

He added: "Pep Guardiola would have loved [Patrick] Vieira. He was so important. If not him, Sol Campbell. He'd strengthen any back four."

The confidence that flowed surrounding his belief that Arsenal in the early 2000s is English football's nonpareil continued when asked about the possibility of the two sides facing each other.

"It's very hard to judge how a game between them would go," Parlour said.

"I think we'd give City a game and just nick it. I think 2-1 to Arsenal. You could also go back to Manchester United's 1999 team or Mourinho's first Chelsea teams as they were very good as well when we are comparing the greatest Premier League sides."

Saudi teams in the Champions League will happen eventually

For the last two decades, the English top division has been the pacesetter in European football. It features the best footballers the world has to offer, and investment is more splendid than any faraway rival.

Yet, this season, there has been an emerging foe. Since Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in Saudi Arabia at the turn of the year, the Saudi Pro League has quickly risen to prominence.

Many European players have followed him, leading to Saudi's fast transition from 'The land of the two holy mosques' to a nation obsessed with the beautiful game.

Parlour warns that, unlike the Chinese Super League, European football fans should expect the new Saudi Pro League riches to endure longevity in their plans to transform the football landscape.

"If the Saudi teams keep doing what they're doing, and with the influx of European players, it's only going to go one way.

"I'm sure they'll be trying to challenge [to qualify for the Champions League]. We'll see what happens and see how long it takes - but money certainly talks these days.

"It'll continue to improve. Look at the players they're bringing in - all very, very good players who've played all over Europe in the biggest competitions.

"The Saudi league will only get better. The structure for youngsters is key, too, and you're seeing that with the coaching staff clubs are bringing in. Kids from the area now want to play football, and I think that's where the league is going to look next. Going forward, they're doing everything to become a stronger nation."

Neymar, Karim Benzema, and Riyad Mahrez are just three other examples of Saudi Arabia's nourished pulling power that has made way for the league's overall net spend of £728 in this summer's transfer window.

Parlour suggests that it's the money that is the root of growth. While Financial Fair Play is stripped of existence in the Middle East, players can move for lucrative contracts that are otherwise monitored in countries like England, Italy, and Germany.

"The deals they're offering players are ridiculous, really, and it's only going to get bigger. Ronaldo was the first big name over there, and now you're seeing managers like Gerrard. More money is going to be thrown into that league.

"Sometimes the deals are too good to turn down, and that's why you're seeing lots of European players going. They're thinking about their last payday. People may say players make good money in the Premier League, but the Saudi deals are mindboggling."

Parlour also admitted that he would have moved to the country at the end of his career if he had the chance - but fails to understand why younger players are seeking pasture's new while the opportunity to play in the biggest competitions is visible.

"I'd certainly do it toward the end of my career. That would be my last hoorah as a footballer - to go to Saudi Arabia. Financially, it's an amazing package they give you.

"But I don't understand people going there when they're 25. I would rather play in the Premier League, and Champions League, and feature in all of the big games.

"If I'm 33, or 34, though, I can see why players go and finish the last two years of their career playing in Saudi and getting paid very well."

Chelsea should spend their money more wisely - The Invincibles approach would be fitting

Albeit not to the extent that the Saudi Pro League clubs have afforded - Chelsea, under the Todd Boehly /Clearlake regime, have also tried their hand at pursuing a transfer strategy that mirrors a bull in a china shop.

They are fast approaching the milestone of £1billion spent in little over a year, but their results and performances suggest the money hasn't been spent wisely.

Parlour compared the Chelsea dynamic to that of his Invincibles team, offering an insight into how the Blues could remedy their misfortunes that have come as a result of poor chemistry.

"You always want to try and keep players there for long periods of time," he argued. "When you change players every year, you risk upsetting the balance of the club.

"I suppose that's Chelsea's model and the road they've chosen to go down. It's up to the manager to find the right balance. But managers want a settled team.

In contrast, Arsenal operated vastly differently to the current Chelsea team to attain silverware - and this was something Parlour was keen to highlight.

"Look at the team I played in - you had the famous back six, and then players like Dennis Bergkamp and Patrick Viera staying there for long periods. They were very successful and you want those players to stay.

"I'm sure Chelsea are still trying to find the balance and it won't be easy for Pochettino. You'd always welcome new players into the dressing room, regardless of the contract they've signed. Players should never worry about what their peers are on.

"Arsene knew exactly where to strengthen. Patrick Viera was always linked to other clubs. We used to have a bit of fun with him and ask him ''Why are you still here?!''. That was part of the banter in the dressing room, that's very important.

"Whoever came into the club arrived to help you strengthen and win even more trophies. There were never any problems when it came to new arrivals. Everybody is pulling in the same direction. Arsene Wenger certainly had the same mentality."

