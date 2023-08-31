Ryan Gravenberch: Liverpool reportedly agree deal with Bayern Munich to sign Netherlands midfielder

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Liverpool have agreed a deal with Bayern Munich to sign Ryan Gravenberch.

The clubs have reportedly reached an agreement on a fixed fee of €40 million, plus €5 million in add-ons, with the player set to fly to Liverpool on Friday morning before completing a medical.

“The deal was negotiated by Jose Fortes Rodriguez from Team Raiola and will see Gravenberch sign a long-term contract with the club,” wrote Ornstein.

That contract, according to the likes of Fabrizio Romano and Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, will be until 2028. The former added that the player has already spoken to Reds manager Jürgen Klopp.

Reports across Wednesday and Thursday from Ornstein, Romano, Plettenberg and Sky Sports’ Melissa Reddy, amongst others, stated that Liverpool were continuing to negotiate a potential deal for Gravenberch with the German champions as Friday’s 11pm BST summer transfer deadline approached.

An article by Reddy had revealed the player “was not involved in training on Thursday and is hoping to get the green light over an exit from Bayern Munich as Liverpool push for his signature.”

Reddy also stated that Manchester United were still interested in the youngster. It was United boss Erik ten Hag who first promoted a 16-year-old Gravenberch from the academy to the senior side at Ajax in 2018. They worked alongside each other there for four seasons, prior to their summer 2022 moves to United and Bayern respectively.

The Red Devils are currently trying to bring in Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat, but seemingly could have turned to the Dutchman if the Amrabat move stalled and Liverpool failed to wrap up a deal with the Bavarian outfit.

There have, indeed, looked to be numerous potential dominoes within this process, as it was reported that Bayern would only sanction Gravenberch’s transfer once they had secured a replacement.

Plettenberg tweeted on Thursday afternoon that Bayern had reached “a total verbal agreement” with João Palhinha, who had “informed Fulham and Marco Silva that he wants to join Bayern immediately.”

Meanwhile, the Cottagers have been linked with the likes of Benfica’s Florentino Luís and Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana. The apparent progress of Liverpool's move on Thursday evening may, in turn, bring some of those other deals closer.

Gravenberch has enjoyed limited game time at the Allianz Arena since his move from the Amsterdam club for around £15.8 million in the summer of 2022.

Only three of his 24 Bundesliga appearances last season were starts, while his nine-minute stint from the bench in Sunday’s 3-1 home win over Augsburg is his only competitive game time of 2023/24 to date, after being an unused substitute in both the 3-0 German Super Cup defeat to Leipzig and the 4-0 opening league victory at Werder Bremen.

For much of the summer, it appeared that, despite his relatively slow start, Bayern were keen to retain Gravenberch and give him time to fulfil his considerable potential at the club.

However, reports in recent days and weeks suggested that Thomas Tuchel – entering his first full campaign as the club’s head coach – was open to letting the young midfielder leave. That picture is, arguably, somewhat backed up by his lack of minutes so far this term.

It does appear that Liverpool maintained their interest in the player over much of the summer window, but that apparent shift in tone on Die Roten’s side may well be what prompted the Anfield club to step things up in recent days.

Analysis

Ryan Gravenberch of Bayern Munich challenges Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker for the ball during Bayern's 4-3 Singapore Trophy victory at Singapore National Stadium, Singapore, on Wednesday 2nd August 2023 (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

A midfield rebuild has been the dominant theme of the Merseysiders’ summer business so far. James Milner, Naby Keïta, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Arthur Melo, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have all made way in that area of the field, while Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo – the Reds’ only senior arrivals in this window to date – have come in.

Liverpool also missed out on both Roméo Lavia and Moisés Caicedo, who each instead joined Chelsea in mid-August.

The potential signing of Gravenberch would almost certainly enhance the rebuild process and open up further possibilities for Klopp. Levels of depth in that area are looking increasingly healthy, with Stefan Bajčetić, Thiago Alcântara, Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones, Bobby Clark, James McConnell and Tyler Morton – if he doesn’t go out on loan – also among the options.

There is a sense that defensive reinforcements – perhaps most pertinently in the form of a left-footed player who could operate at centre-back or left-back – ought to represent more of a priority at this stage.

Recent injuries to Conor Bradley and Ibrahima Konaté, alongside the loan departures of Nat Phillips and Billy Koumetio, have added to that feeling. Links to the likes of Stade Rennais’ Arthur Theate and Bayer Leverkusen’s Piero Hincapié persist, but completing a deal for a player in that region of the field does look less workable at this stage.

Either way, Gravenberch is a footballer who could offer plenty of helpful traits in the coming weeks, months and years. Standing at 190cm (6ft 3in), he is both an imposing physical presence and a talented technician.

Generally perceived as someone who most naturally operates either on the left side of a double-pivot or of a three in midfield, there is a feeling that both his young age and his mix of attributes mean he has the potential to develop into a highly effective, multi-functional midfielder.

One of Gravenberch’s trademarks is his ability to progressively carry the ball, as Andy Jones highlighted in an article published on The Athletic on Thursday morning.

That piece referenced smarterscout data, which rates elements of a player’s game from 0-99. Notably, his ‘Carry and dribble volume’ for the 1,371 minutes he played in central midfield for Ajax in 2021/22 was scored at 92.

FBref, meanwhile, places him in the 76th percentile for progressive carries when compared to positional peers. He was also in the 81st percentile for progressive passes, the 82nd for tackles and the 70th for interceptions.

It ought to be noted, though, that that data came from a relatively small sample size of 769 minutes, which he’d played across the Bundesliga and UEFA Champions League over the last 365 days.

Statistics, as ever, only paint so much of the picture – and the above was just a relatively convenient selection of them, of course. They do, however, offer some useful insights and largely offer support to the notion that Gravenberch has the makings of a very rounded footballer.

The flexibility that can come with such roundedness looks set to continue to be highly valuable within the sport in the coming years. Such a player can, in themselves, enhance squad depth and in-game options.

On the surface, the 21-year-old does arguably look like someone who could most naturally develop into an excellent, all-action, box-to-box midfielder. That may, indeed, prove to be the most effective use of his talents.

Yet his frame, amongst other things, does make it feel like he could also – perhaps simultaneously – develop into a highly effective No.6 who would be capable of operating as a single-pivot.

Height is often viewed as an advantageous trait in that role, due to the likely need to win plenty of aerial and ground duels, as well as making plenty of interceptions.

When playing for a team like Liverpool, whose opponents may aim to evade their press by playing over it, such height can prove particularly helpful. That has been referenced in the past, in relation to Fabinho, who stands at 187cm.

With Endo, who is 178cm in height, currently representing the Reds' most natural starting No.6 option, Gravenberch could offer a useful alternative set of attributes in that role. He or the 30-year-old could be rotated depending on opponent or game-state.

This is, of course, largely hypothetical but – if Klopp does look to develop Gravenberch into a deep-lying option – then he does, at least, know that he has an experienced operator there for now, in the form of the Japan captain.

It is also worth noting that, in recent months, Liverpool's single midfield pivot within their out-of-possession 4-3-3 has often become the left-sided player in a double-pivot when in possession, with Trent Alexander-Arnold inverting from right-back to form a box midfield.

The setup could evolve, or change altogether, in the coming weeks and months, but it is one that may have the potential to suit the former Ajax man by offering him slightly more attacking freedom than is traditionally associated with a No.6.

As Jones says in his article, “One thing Gravenberch isn’t is a defensive specialist."

That certainly feels an accurate observation at present but, as he goes onto say – “That does not mean he can’t become one and, given his young age (he only turned 21 in May), he could be moulded into the sort of player who suits Liverpool’s needs. His smarterscout profile indicates that, while he is not the most active defender, he can be effective.”

Understandably, there do appear to be elements of rawness in the Dutchman’s game. Questions have been raised by some in relation to his work rate and level of focus out of possession.

It could be said, though, that there are few – perhaps no – better coaches than Klopp to play under if that area needs improving. Alongside that, such rawness is hardly uncommon among 21-year-olds.

Work will be required, but the options are – and the potential is – genuinely exciting.

He could very easily become a superb option as one of Liverpool’s advanced No.8s rather than as a No.6. That he could become someone who could very capably do a bit of both speaks volumes, though.

Another factor to consider is that, due to being born after 1st January 2002, Gravenberch would not take up a non-homegrown spot in the Premier League squad and will count as an under-21 player. This will not be the case in the Europa League, though, where a player also needs to have been registered with a club for two years.

Even so, this would offer Liverpool additional wriggle room if they wanted to make further signings prior to Friday's deadline. With one non-homegrown spot still available, arrivals wouldn't be constrained to players who started their careers in England or Wales.

There is a reasonable degree of risk in this move, given Gravenberch’s age and how his progression has somewhat stalled over the last 12 months or so but, considering the nature of the current market, bringing someone of his profile onboard for less than £40 million looks a risk very much worth taking.