Jurgen Klopp: 'My team is younger, less experienced but has more desire'

Jurgen Klopp insists he is happy with Liverpool's business in the transfer window as Ryan Gravenberch looks set to be the club's final piece of business.



The midfielder is set to sign to compete the Reds engine room rebuild as he moves from Bayern Munich for around £35 million.



However, the German would not speak about the Dutchman as the formalities are not yet complete.



“We cannot talk about that because nothing really happened yet. If something happens we can talk about it on Sunday.”

“We pretty much have to reinvent the team, the midfield team will be this and completely new, over the last few years we had to do the same with our front line.

The last area is the back line but not with the injuries and suspensions and we had to do that in a season where we did not qualify for the CL and that has a massive impact.

I really think we did good business with the players we brought in, will help the team get better, with Macca (Alexis Mac Allister) and Dom (Dominik Szoboszlai) we can see that already, for Endo, it is a massive step and a massive change from how he used to play so that needs time but that is no problem so I really like the team.

When you look at the line up and the bench is a bit young but that is great, everyone loves it when Ben Doak is coming on and yes we got younger but we had to, we are less experienced but that is normal but we are full of desire."

More goals from midfield



Asked whether he is satisfied with the options he now has at his disposal, Klopp expects more goals, but warned that his young engine room needs time to settle.

“We will see, natural skill-set is obvious, we had to replace and change the most successful midfield in the history of this club.

Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Gini Wijnaldum, all had big parts, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain,, they all played big parts and in our best periods.



I remember you asked me if we are enough of a goal threat from the midfield, I think we have much more goal threat from midfield now but the work rate these guys put in, the stability was second to none and we will see how we do that now.

We can play different systems but we are still early in the season and you do that now by keeping things the same.

We keep our eyes open and adapt, what is best for the specific line up. But it is clear we have brought in quality in young and excited about the opportunity.”

Salah Saudi interest/deadline day

The German does not expect any major incomings or outgoings on transfer deadline day, amid Saudi interest in Mohamed Salah.

Salah is all-smiles in Liverpool training (Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via GETTY Images)

He confirmed that has been no offer for the Egyptian and called for European football to stick together and remain strong against the new powerhouse in the beautiful game.

"The position remains the same absolutely [on Salah], nothing else to say, [no offer] as far as I know.

I don't know how long it will stay like this but I think the next two weeks will show how much of a challenge it is. Because no-one can react anymore [if they lose players]. We have to protect the game. I love all my players who went to Saudi.

"But the league is not that it distracts me from my watching habits. We need to ensure the European leagues stay as strong as they are. Maybe we can change some rules or laws slightly? We're all surprised by the activity of Saudi Arabia. It feels more a threat than not."

Klopp gave updates on a number of players throughout the press conference, he confirmed that Stefan Bajcetic and Curtis Jones are back in full training, whilst ruling out Ibrahima Konate and Thiago Alcantara.

“No, Ibou will not be ready for the game.

Curtis is back in training fully. Thiago not. Had a little setback. Started training with the team and then had a little setback, so we have to slow down there a little bit.

It’s not cool for him, it’s not cool for us but it’s how it is. Thiago will use the international break for that then obviously to be up to speed, I’m pretty sure that should be hopefully enough for him then.

Stefan is back in full training."