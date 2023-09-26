"It's an opportunity to win a trophy" - Mauricio Pochettino previews Brighton matchup

It has not been a happy time to be a Chelsea fan recently, without a win (or even a goal) in three games, but Mauricio Pochettino has urged everyone involved with the club to "be calm and keep working".

The west London side succumbed to a third defeat in their opening six Premier League games, leaving them languishing in the bottom half of the table, though there is now a welcome respite from league action in the form of the Carabao Cup.

Having progressed (albeit not particularly smoothly) past AFC Wimbledon in the second round of the competition, it is Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton & Hove Albion up next, the two sides meeting at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

Mauricio Pochettino with Roberto De Zerbi in pre-season (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Of their upcoming opposition's manager, Pochettino said: "I have very good relationship with him [De Zerbi], I think he’s a great coach. He’s doing a fantastic job with Brighton and in his career. It’s a pleasure to face him tomorrow."

With the Blues not in European competition this season, and having already slipped down the top flight table, the chance for the side to win a trophy during this campaign has already diminished considerably.

Domestic cup competitions now represent their best opportunity for silverware, with the Carabao Cup the first chance Chelsea have to achieve some success, and Pochettino admitted it was a consideration heading into the game.

"It’s one of our objectives this season," he revealed. "We need to think it’s one opportunity to win a trophy and of course maybe the feelings after the defeat on Sunday are not the best, but it’s about moving on, to give players confidence and trust.

"It’s a different competition, and we need to change our mood. Yesterday and today we were talking a lot and we were trying to bring more confidence to the team but I think we are going to be ready tomorrow."

"I like when the owners come"

One of the main issues that has contributed to the Blues' worst start to a season since 1978 has been the poor finishing, with virtually every member of the squad seemingly unable to put the ball in the back of the net.

It has made recent weeks even more frustrating, as many see excellent chances being created by forward players, only to be spurned at the final moment, and the Argentine head coach made clear that he too was aware of the issue.

He said: "I know that we are in Chelsea and we need to talk about many things, but I think it’s so easy the analysis in that case because we are playing well, we have very positive things.

"It's only we are not clinical in front of the goal. That is what we need to fix and try to give more confidence to our offensive players, and of course that is the responsibility of everyone.

"But in all the data we are in a very positive thing, it's only in this [being clinical], but the problem is the most important thing is to score goals. If you don’t score goals you cannot win games."

There have been stories ever since the new owners took over at Chelsea that they were willing to be far more hands-on than other Premier League owners might be, even going as far as entering the dressing room after matches.

Some have questioned whether there should be more of a distance between ownership and squad, but Pochettino insisted that it was not something that particularly bothered him, and he in fact was pleased when they did so.

"I like when the owners come," the 51-year-old claimed. "In all my career as a coach, [at] Espanyol, Southampton, Tottenham, Paris Saint-Germain, I think always it’s good that the owner came to the dressing room.

"It’s in the way that they approach the players that is most important. If they are in a good way and a correct way, they are very welcome. After my press conference and all the media in the game on Sunday against Aston Villa, they came and chatted with us.

"But [this is] like normal – they also did against Liverpool [in the] first game and then Luton and Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa. They came with Paul [Winstanley] and Lawrence [Stewart] and Behdad [Eghbali], and sometimes with Todd [Boehly] also.

"We talk about the game after my [media] duty. I don’t see it in a bad way, for me it’s good always if they share with us and then they can say hello to the players. [It’s] different if they came for some speech of different things, that is different, but in the way that they came of course they are very welcome, and they own the club [so] I think they can do whatever they want.

"They are in a very good way and we are so glad that they came and shared time with us. Even when it’s good things and we won the game, perfect and easy [or] like happened on Sunday, we didn’t win to share when we are suffering also."