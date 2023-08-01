Chelsea Season Preview 2023/24

It is one day until Chelsea open their season against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have enjoyed a successful preseason in America, winning the Premier League Summer Series cup, where they won games against Wrexham, Newcastle, Fulham and Brighton.

Their final match saw them draw against Borussia Dortmund.

Chelsea fans will be hoping to see this momentum continue into the start of their season, following a dismal campaign in 2022/23.

The 22/23 season consisted of four managers and a 12th place finish creating a season that supporters, and players, would like to forget.

Arrivals and departures

Chelsea have had a massive clearcut after going through the season with a bloated squad.

Many players have headed for the exit door, with some even going to rival clubs.

Kalidou Koulibaly, N'Golo Kante, Edouard Mendy, Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Cesar Azpilicueta, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Kai Havertz, Mateo Kovacic and Mason Mount have all headed for the door - a total of 10 players who were regulars in the matchday squad.

The Blues have been particular with their signings this summer.

The signing of Christopher Nkunku was recently confirmed, one that all Blues fans knew about prior to the summer.

Another exciting signing came in the form of striker Nicolas Jackson.

Midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu has joined from Rennes, Axel Disasi from Monaco and goalkeeper, Robert Sanchez, from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Meanwhile, the Moises Caicedo saga rumbles on with Liverpool and Chelsea both pushing for the midfielder.

Nkunku's delayed start to Premier League life

One of the Blues' star signings has already had a setback to his introduction to the league.

Nkunku during preseason clash against Brighton and Hove Albion. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

After suffering an injury during preseason, Nkunku has had to undergo surgery and will miss the first half of his debut season with the London club.

The 25 year old was a key player to watch in their preseason tour. He settled well into the team—adapting fast—and quickly became a player to watch in the side.

While he has not played in the Premier League with the side yet, Nkunku being out will be a loss for the team as he looked to be integral in their lineup.

Will Pochettino be able to get the Blues back to winning ways?

All eyes will be on Chelsea as they enter the season with a new manager and a high turnover of players.

After having four managers last season, Chelsea are hoping they have got it right with Mauricio Pochettino or else they could face another long season.

Mauricio Pochettino with Thiago Silva during training. (Photo by Chris Lee - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Some of the West London's players have spoken about their passion towards the new gaffer already, such as Ben Chilwell.

He said that the team would be willing to run through walls for Pochettino, and said it is clear how passionate the Argentine is about where the Blues will go.

His relationship with the players appears to be strong, and the performances on the pitch are impressive when compared to the side's form last season.

As the bond grows and players settle in more, the form on the pitch could reflect that and see further improvement.

New Captain in town

The exit of former club captain, Cesar Azpilicueta, left an opening within the club which has now been given to Reece James.

James was born to be club captain, and that has now been proven.

Chilwell follows him as vice-captain.

Reece James sporting the captains armband. (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

James being named as captain is one of many changes that has taken place at the club over the course of the summer.

The 23-year-old is passionate about the club, and committed to the Blues' long-term project, making him the perfect candidate to lead them to success.

There are no doubts about whether the Cobham graduate will be right for the role, with the only concerns raised being about his record with injuries.

Chelsea fans are hoping for a season of minimal injuries, especially ones affecting their new skipper.

Chelsea's star signing

Despite having offloaded a large number of players, they have also made some key signings, with arguably the main of which coming in the form of Jackson.

Chelsea are hoping Jackson will break the infamous 'doomed striker' curse at the London club.

The striker signed from Villarreal has settled into the side with ease, scoring on occasions during the pre-season tour.

The Senegal international will be one to look out for once the league has started.

The ones to watch

Mykhailo Mudryk had a lot of eyes on him last season after he signed for the Blues in January, a shock move after months of speculation about the player going to Arsenal.

At only 22-years-old, he has a lot of time to improve and learn from the best in the game.

While he struggled last season, he appears to now be finding his feet after glimpses of big potential in pre-season.

Mudryk and Enzo during clash against Borussia Dortmund. (Photo by Marcel ter Bals/Orange Pictures/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

Another January signing who appears to be crucial in the side is Enzo Fernandez.

Since signing, the World Cup winner has quickly become a fan favourite, and produced consistent performances on the pitch.

Fernandez has been one of the stand-out players in the Chelsea team and at only 22, like Mudryk, he has a lot of time to improve and become one of the best in the game.

Strongest Starting XI

Kepa; James, Silva, Colwill, Chilwell, Santos, Enzo, Maatsen, Nkunku, Mudryk, Jackson.

Predicted finish - 4/5th

Chelsea could potentially reap the benefits of not playing in any European competitions this season.

After a rough season last time out, not having to consider another competition could prove to be beneficial to the Blues, fewer competitions will result in, hopefully, fewer injuries.

The Blues will also be able to pay more attention to the Premier League, as well as the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Chelsea are likely to end the season high enough to be back in Europe for the 24/25 season, but a season midweek football in other countries without will prove crucial for the side to get back to top form.