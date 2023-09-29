Melissa Phillips: We are still underdogs

Melissa Phillips still believes her side are underdogs in this season’s WSL, despite their strong transfer window.

The Seagulls have had one of the best windows in the WSL, and Phillips is delighted with how the squad has taken shape.

“We’re over the moon with this transfer window. We’ve really gone and rebuilt the squad, and this is just phase one.

“We’ve gone after players with a high level of experience, players who are ambitious, and players who share the same values as the club.

“There’s a really nice mesh of experience and youth in the team now, and there’s also a lot of characters around, so pre-season has been a lot of fun.”

The men’s team under Roberto de Zerbi have drawn a lot of plaudits and admirers for their style of play and vision.

Now, with a good squad and Phillips at the helm, the American is hoping the Seagulls can push on and leave the disappointment of last season behind.

“The club have a very clear ambition to be a top four WSL team, and we’re now moving in that direction.

“It was a matter of getting the right people in through the door to build the project to get towards that vision. The infrastructure and facilities we have on the women’s side are exceptional.

“It’s part of the rebuild, and unfortunately, it took being bottom of the table to shake it and wake us up, but we’re happy with where we’re moving towards.”

New leadership

After the departure of Victoria Williams,, Brighton have appointed new signing Vicky Losada as their new club captain.

The appointment certainly surprised the Champions League winner, but she’s delighted to be at the club and is eager to help the young core on the south coast.

“I wasn’t expecting to be the captain, but I’ve been in that role for so many years. My role wasn’t ever going to change whether I wore the armband or not.

“I want to help the team, especially the young players who are so talented, but you need something else at this level, and we’re building on that.

“We know it’s a process and we have to focus on the performances.”

Losada, who joined from Italian side Roma, is one of the oldest members of the team but is hungry as ever to try and push Brighton up the table.

“This is going to be my 17th season. I have a lot of experience, and I want to continue playing and enjoying my football in the middle of the pitch.

“I want to help the team; I want to help the talent. Throughout my career, the team always comes first, and the values of this club shows that, it feels like a family.

“That doesn’t mean we don’t want to win, and we are excited to try and get the three points on Sunday.

“We know where we want to go, but this is a process. Football is not like a sprint, it’s long and you have to work really hard to get results.

“We want to focus on us and grow every day. We just have to work hard to get to where we want to be.”

Underdog mentality

With Losada, the Seagulls have added another Champions League winner in Pauline Bremer.

The defence and goalkeeper positions have also been strengthened, while youngsters have arrived to add some competition to the team.

Despite a strong team on paper, Phillips still believes her team are underdogs.

“I think we’re still taking the underdog mentality around here. We want to chip away and focus on our performances, and of course we want to climb the table.

“However, we want to let our performances week in and week out dictate that. I don’t think there’s a need to put pressure on us or our players, we play at our best when we don’t do that.

“We want to make sure that we’re competitive in every single league match and look to improve on certain things, like our defensive organisation.”

Naturally, all these signings will cause excitement amongst the Brighton fanbase.

The Albion will be playing games in Crawley and at the AMEX, and Phillips cannot wait to be back in front of the fans and said they have every right to be excited.

“The fans are so important to us, and the excitement that’s come from our summer signings and heading into the new season is good.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming everybody back at Crawley and at the AMEX. There’s a lot to be excited about.

“We adopt the underdog mentality in the essence of grit and resilience. But we know we’ve put ourselves in a good position to be competitive this season, and we just need to be consistent in our performances, which the fans will be happy to see as well.”