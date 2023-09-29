Arsenal Season Preview: Gunning for More

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 19: Frida Maanum of Arsenal celebrates with teammate Lotte Wubben-Moy after scoring her team's first goal during the FA Women's Super League match between Arsenal and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on November 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

“North London forever. Whatever the weather, these streets are our own, And my heart will leave you, never. My blood will forever, run through the stone”.

After a turbulent 2022/23 season - featuring an overwhelming number of long-term injuries - Arsenal Women showed the power of unity, determination and passion for each other and their football club.

Ahead of this season, there are plenty of questions and unknowns, but one thing which remains the same is the culture at the core of the North London side.

Last season

The devastating ACL injuries to Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema before Christmas, followed by Leah Williamson and Laura Wienroither in the Spring, headlined Arsenal’s season. With key players such as Kim Little, Lia Walti and Rafaelle Souza also on the sidelines for extended periods throughout the season, squad depth was a clear issue for the Gunners.

However, the perseverance and mentality of Arsenal became very clear as the season progressed. A clear success was Arsenal's Continental Cup victory in March, dominating rivals Chelsea in a 3-1 win at Selhurst Park.

Selling out the Emirates Stadium for the first time, Arsenal hosted Wolfsburg in the Champions League Semi-Final – a historic moment for the club. Despite Jen Beattie’s 75th minute header – an iconic tactic used by coach Jonas Eidevall- Pauline Bremer was the difference for Wolfsburg, with Arsenal falling short of a Champions League Final.

A trophy in the cabinet and a 3rd place finish in the WSL perhaps didn't meet their ambitions at the start of the season. But, given the extensive challenges which the team endured, their 2022/23 campaign proved to be quite impressive.

Outgoings

Ahead of the transfer window, Arsenal managed to secure the signatures of Manuela Zinsberger, Kim Little, Lia Wälti, Frida Maanum, Steph Catley, Caitlin Foord and Jen Beattie, who all signed contract extensions, despite many players having interest from other clubs.

Rafaelle Souza (Orlando Pride): The one departure which the Gunners wouldn’t have anticipated was that of Brazilian defender, Rafaelle Souza. In the 18 months that she was at the club, Rafaelle formed a strong centre-back pairing with Leah Williamson, which will be missed heavily. For personal reasons, Souza announced that she was leaving the club, a decision the 32-year-old didn’t find easy.

Fran Stenson (Sheffield United): A natural outgoing was 22-year-old goalkeeper, Fran Stenson, who moved to Sheffield United on a permanent deal. Stenson had been a Gunner since 2019 but has spent her time out on loan, never making her official Arsenal debut.

Mana Iwabuchi (retired): Not quite fitting into Eidevall’s plans, Japanese forward Mana Iwabuchi headed out on loan in January to North London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur. The loan was disappointing for Iwabuchi and failing to get game time meant missing out on a spot in Japan’s World Cup squad. Iwabuchi announced her retirement from football but given that she hadn't been a regular in the red and white, her departure is less disruptive.

Anna Patten (Aston Villa): A product of the Arsenal youth pathway, Anna Pattern left the club after 12 years. Spending the past 18 months on loan to Aston Villa, Pattern had essential game time in the WSL, proving to be an important part of Carla Ward’s side.

Incomings

Alessia Russo (Manchester United): Probably the biggest talking point of the transfer window, Alessia Russo officially became an Arsenal player ahead of the World Cup. Arsenal had previously been denied Russo in January, and despite United’s attempts to keep her, the Gunners took her interest quickly. With Miedema still out for the next few months and Mead’s return set to be gradual, securing a striker was a key target in the window.

Amanda Ilestedt (PSG): Swedish defender, Amanda Ilestedt, had an outstanding World Cup, scoring four goals and playing a vital role for her national team. With the departure of Rafaelle, Ilestedt is a notable signing for the Gunners.

Cloe Lacasse (Benfica): Arsenal’s recruitment strategy has been clear, aiming to bring in young players who they can develop but also more experienced players who can play a clear role in the team. Lacasse recently aided Canada to qualify for the 2024 Olympics in Paris over the international break and will head into the season with confidence.

Laia Codina (Barcelona): With a World Cup winner’s medal now around her neck, Spain’s Laia Codina joined Arsenal from Barcelona. Still only 23, Codina has achieved the bucket list of most footballers and still has plenty to offer. The Gunners are building for the future and Codina is an exciting prospect for the WSL.

Kyra Cooney-Cross (Hammaby IF): Secured just before the window closed, Aussie star, Kyra Cooney-Cross caused deadline day drama as she committed her future to Arsenal. Joining a number of Australians to head to North London, Cooney-Cross was sought after by a number of top WSL sides. Showing huge potential during the World Cup, the 21-year-old midfielder is one of the most exciting transfers of the summer.

Looming questions

What will be their starting XI?

Due to injuries last season, Arsenal’s starting XI was constantly changed. At the start of this season, with Miedema, Williamson and Wienroither still out, and Mead unlikely to start for a few weeks, the XI will shift more often. This will mostly affect the back line - but then, of course, the attack, which will shift significantly when Mead and Miedema return.

What would a successful season look like?

Much like last season, a trophy is an essential. With Champions League football out of the picture, winning the WSL would be seen as successful. A strong FA Cup run would also be important for the overall look of their season.

It’s vital to mention that Arsenal are now out of the 2023/24 Champions League after losing to Paris FC. Of course, this was a painful and disappointing result for players and fans but, there is a silver lining.

Without the pressure of Champions League football, Arsenal’s calendar is less congested, and their focus will now, first and foremost, turn to the WSL title. Interestingly, last time the Gunners did not secure Champions League football, they won the WSL.

With a Continental Cup title to defend and an FA Cup in sight, it will still be a very busy season for the red and white. Arsenal’s recruitment has been formidable and compared to some of their rivals, they have placed themselves in a very strong position.

In terms of an actual prediction, the WSL title seems like the main target. It’s also realistic. Due to the nature of the Conti Cup, their title defence may be harder but further progress in the FA Cup could also be on the cards.