Matt Beard left 'really pleased' as Liverpool end tough week with three points at the Emirates

Matt Beard hailed the quality and resilience of his Liverpool team on Sunday afternoon as the Reds "spoiled the party" with a 1-0 away win over Arsenal.

Miri Taylor's goal in the 48th minute, following excellent buildup play between Marie Hobinger and Missy Bo Kearns, produced a shock result on the opening day of the 2023/24 Barclay's Women's Super League.

An outstanding defensive performance, which saw goalkeeper Rachael Laws pull off several outcome-defining saves, ensured it was a perfect start for the Reds in front of a league-record crowd at the Emirates Stadium.

A great end to a tough week

Liverpool's slender victory in north London was the side's first league win since January 2020 and halted the Gunner's eight-game winning streak against the Reds.

When the fixtures for the new season were released in June, Beard would have highlighted an opening-day trip to Ashburton Grove as one of his more difficult league meetings.

But this was even before injuries and a COVID outbreak fell on the first week of the campaign, causing preparations to be far less straightforward than usual.

"It's been a tough week, for sure," Beard said. "I just think if you share the togetherness of the group today, even my assistant Amber fell ill last night, and just the way the week has been, you just didn't know what was going to happen.

Among those missing for Liverpool, who had to name a reduced bench, was club-record summer signing Sophie Roman Haug.

The former Roma striker enjoyed a breakout season in Italy last season before her involvement for Norway in the World Cup saw her score a hattrick against the Philippines, which, in turn, added a weight of expectation that she could propel Beard's forward line to the next level.

But, as with many of her teammates, the trip down south to the capital came too soon.

"We lost Jas [Matthews] and Yana [Daniels] on Friday and Saturday, obviously [Natasha] Flinty had been ill with COVID, Taylor [Hinds] was ill with COVID and Sophie's [Roman Haug] obviously [got] a nose and face fracture," Beard continued.

Nevertheless, an irrepressible Liverpool team were able to end the week on a high, and the forced changes made their mark on proceedings.

"It's been a challenging week and a great end to it."

Defensive fortitude prevails after a pre-season of fine-tuning

Despite Arsenal's barrage of 19 corners to Liverpool's one, with the Gunners also getting double the amount of shots away, a clean sheet for the Reds proved the proverbial 'defence's win games' correct.

Arsenal had the lion's share of possession and chances throughout the ninety minutes, but Beard told the media how pleased he was with how his defence performed in high-pressure situations.

"I think defensively we were outstanding today. I think people will say, 'You were lucky.' We weren't. We defended, we put our bodies on the line, we made great saves when we needed to."

The boss drew particular attention to goalkeeper Rachael Laws, who made three great saves in the first half alone, including one from point-blank range to divert Lotte Wubben-Moy's header away decisively.

"I was really happy about that [the saves made by Laws]. I think Lawsy was outstanding today. She's had such a good pre-season and I think that showed today."

However, the stability that the back three of Grace Fisk, Gemma Bonner, and Jenna Clark produced was no coincidence.

"We have done a lot of work [in pre-season] on defensive distances, defending crosses, because that's where the majority of goals come from in the Super League.

"We looked at last season, we looked at the statistics, we looked at where the goals come from. We looked at goalkeepers' positioning, were they set, or were they not set?

Beard explained that pre-season brought about a host of changes to the way Liverpool set up in his second stint at the helm. But it wasn't only defensively where adjustments were discernible.

"We have done a lot of work on one, to stop conceding goals – but then two, how to score goals. There was a bit of a shift last year in goals coming from open play.

"We wanted to make sure we give ourselves the best possible chance of winning games. We have done a lot of work on that to make sure that we win games."

Consistency is key

The cliche in every sport is that consistency is key. But Beard, who led Liverpool to back-to-back WSL titles in his first stint in 2013/14 and 2014/15, was quick to remind everyone of such truism when asked about his side's chances this term.

"I think we've got a better squad this time around," the manager declared.

"We have also got the experience of last year. If I go back to the Anfield game, we froze. But we played at Anfield, Goodison Park, Villa Park.

"So, coming here, obviously, it's a fantastic stadium and it's a record crowd today, but we have got the experience of last year which we didn't have before."

Last season, Liverpool started well but dropped off after Christmas, finishing seventh, 24 points adrift of Arsenal in third - emphasising a need for endurance this term.

"The thing is, though, it's one game", added Beard. "We beat Chelsea last year [on the opening day] and everyone was raving about it and then we went on a run without winning for four."

Electric atmosphere

In the final question of the press conference, Beard was asked about the record-breaking attendance.

The Emirates Stadium regularly boasts a high volume of ticket sales, with Arsenal still to play four more of their games there. But the Reds boss was keen to praise Liverpool's section, which could be heard matching the volume of their opponent's support at times, finishing the afternoon with a rendition of 'You'll Never Walk Alone'.

"It was great to celebrate with our fans today. I like the way they've segregated it now because I think that's going to make for better atmospheres in stadiums."

"I think if you look even when we don't play in the main stadiums, the attendance has increased anyway. It was a great atmosphere today… my throat doesn't think so! But it was a great atmosphere, it really was.

"It was fantastic, it was a great atmosphere and I'm just glad we spoiled the party!"