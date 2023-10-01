Aston Villa 1-2 Manchester United: Red Devils strike late in opening day delight

It was always going to be an enthralling contest between these two sides to kickstart another season of Women's Super League action, with the second half not short of drama.

A conservative start to affairs in the second 45 juxtaposed the game's final chapters as Kirsty Hanson's red-card challenge on Hayley Ladd was expected to throw the game back in the visitors' favour.

The reality painted an entirely different picture, however, as Rachel Daly fired home in front of a record 12,533 attendance in the West Midlands to fire the game into live in the final 20 minutes.

The Red Devils provided a clinical response in the form of Lucia Garcia, with the Spaniard stabbing home from a corner before Marc Skinner's side salvaged a heroic comeback in added time to secure all three points on their travels.

A lofted ball from Nikita Parris found the head of Rachel Williams, the fellow substitute diverting her header into the far corner, trickling past Daphne van Domselaar for a dramatic winner and an eighth straight league victory in the Second City.

Story of the Match

A new dawn means debutants left, right and centre as five fresh faces were named in total from either side.

The hosts welcomed the highly-anticipated signing Daphne van Domselaar in between the sticks with defensive duo Lucy Parker and the returning Anna Patten taking their place in the backline.

The return of Kirsty Hanson, meanwhile, would be one to fear for the Red Devils as the former United player took her place for her first match as a permanent fixture in claret and blue.

The visitors presented two new faces in their starting eleven with former Everton defender Gabby George coming into the fold while Brazilian superstar Geyse was immediately on the hunt for a debut Women's Super League strike.

It was the Villans, however, who looked to strike first as Kirsty Hanson burst down the left-hand side, firing a low ball into the area and finding the feet of Alisha Lehmann; the Swiss international unable to set herself for the shot.

The subsequent clearance could only find Lucy Staniforth, a forceful effort from range calling Mary Earps into action for the first test of the afternoon.

As Villa continued to assert themselves on home ground, United countered with speed and precision, a long ball finding Geyse in behind the backline out of nowhere, the Brazilian bearing down on goal before forcing a sharp stop from van Domselaar, much to the Villa Park faithful's delight.

Marc Skinner's side moved into the ascendency following an early flurry of chances for the hosts, Leah Galton going close on two separate occasions without testing the goalkeeper, only for Villa to boast the best opportunity of the half.

Intelligent play from Lucy Parker to slide the ball through to Lehmann found the forward through on goal but she ultimately lacked composure at the critical moment, scooping the ball up and over from just inside the box.

The half-time interval spurned an early sequence of United pressure with Ella Toone the first to call the Dutch shot-stopper into action. The England international drifted in behind, level with the byline, with the tight angle working against her, doing well to force a corner at the goalkeeper's near post.

A series of injuries brought the game to a stand-still until Rachel Daly fashioned an audacious effort from the edge of the area. A poorly cleared corner fell into the path of last season's Golden Boot winner who lofted the ball to the top-left corner, her effort clipping up off the crossbar with Earps at its mercy.

Villa, looking to capitalise on the momentum, came close once more via a set-piece, Staniforth's pinpoint delivery finding the head of Rachel Corsie, but the captain could only direct her effort straight at the goalkeeper.

Maya Le Tissier became the hero shortly after as the hosts broke in numbers, her challenge stopping Daly in her tracks with Carla Ward's side looking threatening on the counter.

Any further assault on the Red Devils goal, however, would have to be done with ten players, Kirsty Hanson given her marching orders for a high challenge on Hayley Ludd.

Villa happily obliged, a well-worked attack finding Daly inside the area, the sharpshooter finding space for the shot on the half-turn, squeezing the ball to find the bottom-right corner to send Villa Park into pandemonium.

A deserved lead would prove to be a short-lived one as United quickly responded. A low corner from Katie Zelem led to chaos in the six-yard box, the Villans unable to clear their lines allowed Lucia Garcia to stab home from close range.

Going behind was seemingly the reaction Man United required with the likes of Katie Zelem going close to taking the lead only for van Domselaar to come to the rescue with a darting save.

The former FC Twente 'keeper could do little to stop Rachel Williams' 92nd-minute winner, though, the forward rising highest to Nikita Parris' cross to poke home, stunning the home contingent into silence.

Player of the Match - Rachel Daly

It was never going to be easy for Villa's star forward against a formidable Manchester United backline, however, Daly led the line expertly while she waited patiently for her first goal of the campaign.

The England international expertly dispatched the opener past Mary Earps with her goalscoring antics already off to a flyer - a shining light in the face of defeat.