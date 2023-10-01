Arsenal 0-1 Liverpool: Miri Taylor goal seals surprise opening day victory for Reds

Miri Taylor scored the only goal of the game on Sunday afternoon as Liverpool sealed an opening-day victory against Arsenal.

The Gunners dominated possession and created the most chances in the first half, with Alessia Russo being picked out well by Cloe Lacasse inside the first minute and Reds goalkeeper Rachael Laws was forced into several saves following sustained pressure, including a point-blank header from Frida Maanum.

But while Laws stole the headlines for keeping Arsenal's new-look attack out, Liverpool didn't enter the break without chances of their own.

Ceri Holland hit a first-time volley that was saved by Manu Zinserberger and Taylor Hinds was brilliantly halted by a last-ditch Jen Beattie block to keep the side's level.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 48th minute when Matt Beard's side continued to get a foothold into the game. A brilliantly cultivated team goal ended with Missy Bo Kearns pulling it back for a simple tap-in by Miri Taylor.

Arsenal had hoped to put their early exit from the Women's Champions League aside and use a quick start to the league as a jump pad to silver linings.

Instead, Liverpool provided the upset to such hopes, winning in front of a record WSL attendance at the Emirates Stadium as they start their new era of being cared about with three points on the road.

Story of the match

Looking to atone for the Paris loss by racing out of the blocks in the league, Jonas Eidevall named a strong lineup for the WSL opener, with summer signings Cloe Lacasse and Alessia Russo being handed their Emirates debuts.

But for Liverpool, their club-record signing Sophie Roman-Haug missed out through a facial fracture. Matt Beard, instead, opted for a strike partnership of Miriael Taylor and Marie Therese Hobinger in the hope of upsetting last season's third-placed Conti Cup winners.

However, the Reds struggled for an out-ball in the opening exchanges, with Russo's shot when the match was just 35 seconds young paving the way for sustained pressure - limiting Liverpool's service into their forward line.

Without a goal to show for their possession in and around their opponent's box, Liverpool established a way back into the fixture after weathering the Gunners' early pressure that failed to find the opening goal.

In the first 25 minutes, the visitors conjured their first chance of note when Hobinger's inviting crossfield ball encouraged Ceri Holland to hit it first time on the volley.

After Zinsberger saved, the Gunners followed up with an even better opportunity from a less audacious angle and technique.

Lotte Wubben Moy's powerful header from point-blank range forced Rachael Laws into a clawing save after a succession of corners.

Katie McCabe hit the crossbar with an inswinging ball goalward in the sequences that followed, but the deadlock didn't feel any closer to breaking as Laws rallied her defence into shape.

Matt Beard's side continued to grow into the game as the clock approached 30 minutes and could have taken a surprise lead had it not been for Jen Beattie's last-ditch block halting Taylor Hinds before she got her shot away after Zinsberger spilt a cross.

Their good spell continued with Kearn's free-kick from 25 yards out sailing just wide of the left post, marking an end to their third clear-cut chance of the first period.

Arsenal finished the half the stronger side, with Frida Maanum and Kim Little's shots from afar palmed away by Laws - who was a key player for the Reds in the first period, making great saves throughout.

But while the focus was on the shot-stopper, the Reds took a deserved stalemate into the half, knowing they made a good account of themselves and tested a resolute Arsenal defence.

Second half

After the restart, the Reds turned their threat into effect within three minutes when quick buildup play on the right finished with Bo Kearns pulling the ball back for an easy tap-in by Taylor.

Arsenal might have dominated possession up until the 48th minute, with chances calling Laws into action on plenty of occasions. But within three minutes of the restart, they found themselves a goal down.

The Gunners responded well to going behind, using the flank taken up by McCabe and Foord to drive at the Liverpool defence and pen them back.

Following the opener, their best chance to level the score came just past the hour mark. Maanum's deep cross to the back post found Lacasse, whose header was misplaced and directed into the wrong side of the post.

As was the theme in the first half, Eidevall's team struggled to make do with the bombardment of deliveries into the box from corners, despite Beattie and Wubben-Moy's presence.

Perhaps it was the absence of Amanda Ilestedt that was felt. Had the centre defender featured, the story might've been different.

The Swedish defender narrowly missed out on the World Cup Golden Boot from situations like the ones the Gunners missed, scoring four times in seven tournament appearances.

Second-half substitute Victoria Pelova was next to try her luck when another ball from the left landed at her feet. But Gemma Bonner's goal-saving block ensured the Reds held on.

A mirroring chance followed for the Gunners' attack before Laws was again alive to the danger when a splitting pass threaded into Russo's path was slid into and held before reaching its intended target.

In the 83rd minute, Pelova's cross, flicked on by Foord, tapped the crossbar to go over, encapsulating Arsenal's frustration with not finding a goal despite their frequent forays into the final third.

Liverpool looked happy to soak up the pressure and attack on the break, with the introductions of Sofie Lundgaard and Lucy Parry helping them stay focussed in their search for an opening day surprise.