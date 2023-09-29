Aston Villa vs Manchester United: Women's Super League Preview, Gameweek 1, 2023

Following the success of this summer's Women's World Cup, some of the sport's largest stars are set to take centre stage in the much anticipated upcoming Women's Super League season.

The opening game will see Aston Villa welcome Man United to Villa Park, with hopes of improving their home form after failing to record a win in their final three home games last season.

A much-changed Red Devils' team will be set on securing a seventh victory over Aston Villa, following a 3-2 win in the last outing between the sides.

Team News

Aston Villa:

After finishing fifth in the WSL last season, falling 10 points short of Man City, Carla Ward has looked to the transfer market for new additions to bolster her squad, with sights set on a top-four spot.

Notably, Canadian winger Adriana Leon, has swapped Manchester's red for claret and blue this campaign, following a loan spell at Portland Thorns, featuring five times.

The departure of goalkeeper Hannah Hampton has also welcomed Netherlands international Daphne van Domselaar to Birmingham, most recently starring in her country's 2-1 victory over England in the UEFA Nations League.

Other additions to the Villans' squad include Lucy Parker and Ebony Salmon, with Anna Patten and Kirsty Hanson also choosing to secure permanent deals with the club.

Man United:

Man United's transfer business can certainly be described as a 'summer shakeup' with plenty of outgoings, lots of incomings, and deadline day signings.

Ona Batlle was a consistent standout performer for the Red Devils last season and eventually opted for a move back to Barcelona as a free agent. Striker Alessia Russo's time at Man United also came to a conclusion after completing a move to WSL rivals Arsenal.

Marc Skinner's key new signings include Irene Guerrero, Hinata Miyazawa, Gabby George, and Geyse, with Melvine Malard also keen to provide attacking firepower whilst on loan from Lyon.

American goalkeeper, Phallon Tullis-Joyce has also joined Man United following a period of uncertainty over Lionesses' star Mary Earps' future at the club.

Unfortunately, after suffering an ACL injury on international duty with Scotland, Man United will be without 17-year-old summer signing Emma Watson. Aoife Mannion will also be absent due to a quad injury.

Likely lineups

Aston Villa:

Van Domselaar; Mayling, Patten, Turner, Pacheco; Hanson, Staniforth, Nobbs; Lehmann, Daly, Blindkilde

Man United:

Earps; George, Le Tissier, Turner, Blundell; Ladd, Zelem, Toone; Parris, Geyse, Galton

Key Players

Rachel Daly

Aston Villa is home to the WSL's 2022/23 Golden Boot winner, Rachel Daly, after scoring an impressive 22 goals during the campaign, becoming the first-ever English player to score 20+ league goals in the top division.

The 31-year-old is also an important member of the Lionesses' squad, most recently securing an assist and netting an offside goal in England's UEFA Nations League 2-1 win over Scotland, despite usually starring at left-back.

The Villan's number nine's PFA Player of the Year award sealed a successful season in the WSL, one she will definitely look to build on this time out.

Maya Le Tissier

At only 21 years old, Maya Le Tissier cemented her place in the Man United back-line last season, after signing from Brighton in the summer of 2022.

Le Tissier's defensive duties played a large role in securing United's second-place finish in the WSL and spot in the Women's FA Cup Final, narrowly missing out to Chelsea who completed the double in the 22/23 campaign.

Alongside a chance to shine in the Champion's League, Le Tissier's efforts were also rewarded with a call-up to the England Lionesses' squad and a place in the standby squad for the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Match Details

Where is the game being held?

The game will be taking place at Villa Park, one of the few opportunities this season to see the women play at the Premier League ground.

What time is kick-off?

The opening WSL game of the season occupies the lunchtime spot and kicks off at 12:30pm.

How can I watch?

The game will be available to watch on BBC Two, the BBC Sport Website and BBC iPlayer.