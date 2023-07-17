WSL: Mouthwatering fixtures announced on Matchday 1

The 2023/24 Barclays Women’s Super League season will begin on Sunday, 1 October 2023 - with all twelve teams taking to the pitch. As clubs look to capitalise on the increased attendances seen throughout last season, four of the six opening games will be held at larger stadia.

Carla Ward’s Aston Villa will welcome Manchester United to Villa Park for a 12:30 lunchtime kickoff, which will be shown live within the UK on BBC Two.

Having come within touching distance of the WSL title last season, Marc Skinner’s United will undoubtedly look to get their campaign underway with a bang - but the hosts will field a much improved side as they themselves are in pursuit of European football.

Everton v Brighton

At 13:00, Everton will host Brighton & Hove Albion at Walton Hall Park - despite Goodison Park being available.

The Toffees fought to clinch a respectable mid-table finish last term, while Mel Phillips’ Brighton narrowly avoided the drop. It’s fair to say that the visitors will fancy their chances here though, having made plenty of statement signings thus far - including the recent acquisition of Vicky Losada from AS Roma Femminile.

Arsenal v Liverpool

Arsenal fans will get their first glimpse of Alessia Russo as she’s set to make her club debut against Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium. This 14:00 kickoff won’t be televised, but will surely attract a mammoth crowd.

Jonas Eidevall guided his side to a third-place finish in the WSL last season, making the most of an injury-riddled squad. While the Gunners are still awaiting the return of a few key players, fans will still feel confident of opening their league campaign with three points against Liverpool.

Also at 14:00, Bristol City are set to host Leicester City at Ashton Gate. Fans should acquaint themselves with the stadium, as Bristol City have pledged to host the majority of their WSL fixtures at the ground.

Bristol City cruised to victory in the 2022/23 FA Women’s Championship, earning themselves a spot in the top flight this term. Lauren Smith’s side will look to leave a lasting impression as they return to the Women’s Super League, though they’ll have to find a way past Janina Leitzig, who recently signed a two-year deal at the King Power Stadium after joining the Foxes on a short-term loan in January.

Manchester City will begin their WSL campaign at 15:00, as they visit West Ham United. This clash is being held at the smaller Chigwell Construction Stadium, as opposed to the London Stadium that can hold 60,000 fans.

Gareth Taylor’s side narrowly missed out on qualification for the UEFA Women’s Champions League last season, as their inferior goal difference saw Arsenal claim the third and final European spot. The Citizens will look to embark on another title charge this season, with a squad strengthened by the recent arrival of Jill Roord.

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

The final game of the opening matchday will commence at 17:30, as Stamford Bridge plays host to a mouthwatering London Derby. Emma Hayes’ Chelsea will face Tottenham Hotspur, with the affair shown live on Sky Sports within the United Kingdom.

The hosts have strengthened an already incredible squad throughout the transfer window, as they look to defend their league title and lift the silverware for the fifth consecutive season. Spurs struggled domestically last season, limping over the finish line to clinch an ninth-place finish - largely thanks to Bethany England’s goal contributions.

The standout fixture

There’s one fixture that leaps out as soon as you look at this incredible list - Arsenal v Liverpool. The Gunners have consistently drawn huge crowds whenever they’ve played at the Emirates Stadium, and it can’t be envisaged that this will be any different.

While it’s disappointing that Russo’s Arsenal debut won’t be broadcast live, it’ll surely make the occasion that little bit more memorable for fans lucky enough to secure tickets. This is an Arsenal side that continues to break boundaries, and a sellout on the opening day would truly signify that women’s football is here, and here to stay.