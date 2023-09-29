Beth Mead ‘may get minutes’ against Liverpool, hints Jonas Eidevall

Arsenal have a history of attracting record crowds to Emirates Stadium - and it looks as though Sunday’s WSL curtain-raiser against Liverpool will be no different.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Friday, Jonas Eidevall was keen to emphasise that ‘attracting large audiences is massively important,’ with more than 50,000 tickets already sold.

Injury updates

Much has been made in recent months of the abnormally high prevalence of Anterior Cruciate Ligament - or ACL - injuries within women’s football.

Arsenal were heavily affected by the phenomenon last term, with Beth Mead, Vivianne Miedema, Leah Williamson and Laura Wienroither forced to endure lengthy spells on the sidelines.

But Eidevall insists that there is positive news for Beth Mead, who ‘may get minutes this weekend,’ while the remaining trio still have a way to go before they’re available for selection.

When asked about less severe injuries throughout the squad, Eidevall added that Lotte Wubben-Moy has ‘returned to full training’ while Lina Hurtig is ‘also able to train.'

A decision has not yet been made on Noëlle Maritz’s potential involvement amid concerns of an injury sustained against Spain in the UEFA Women’s Nations League on Tuesday. According to Eidevall, Maritz ‘picked up a slight knock... we need to assess [Saturday],’ - although he was quick to add that the Swiss international has not been ruled out of Sunday’s clash yet.

Katie McCabe’s new deal

When the conversation inevitably turned to Katie McCabe’s new deal with the club, Jonas Eidevall was full of praise for the Republic of Ireland international.

‘It’s really important for us to see that we’re able to secure our top talent,’ he declared, ‘when she gets the balance between aggression and cleverness, she is a world-class player... and she gets that balance right more often than not.'

Summer signings

Arsenal have strengthened well this summer, bringing in a wide array of high-class talent across the pitch. Of course, it’s Alessia Russo’s arrival that has stolen the front-pages - but Cloé Lacasse, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Laia Codina, Amanda Ilestedt are all bound to have an impact too.

Eidevall was keen to note that ‘there’s always going to be time to settle in... sometimes that’s quick, sometimes it takes a bit longer.’

He added that the integration process has been somewhat complicated by players returning from the FIFA Women’s World Cup, and the recent international break - noting that ​​​​​​​‘[Friday] was the ninth training session with the whole squad in four months.'

When asked if he had set a goal target for Russo to work towards, Eidevall’s answer was simple - ​​​​​​​‘no setting goal targets - [I’ve] never done that for any player.'

He acknowledged that there is a pressure associated with playing for Arsenal though, because ​​​​​​​‘a lot of people care about what we’re doing’ - and hinted at that being the players’ motivation throughout the course of the Women’s Super League campaign.

Speaking about Laia Codina’s arrival after lifting the Women’s World Cup with Spain, Eidevall was keen to sing the defender’s praises. He spoke of how ​​​​​​​‘left-footed central defenders... there aren’t a lot to start with!'

She is a ​​​​​​​‘really good passer of the ball,’ he added, ​​​​​​​‘and has really good leadership qualities for her age.'

The season ahead

With the league season set to commence once more after a lengthy hiatus (and an unwanted elimination from the UEFA Women’s Champions League at the hands of Paris FC), Eidevall expressed his excitement at the resumption of domestic competition.

​​​​​​​‘Of course [we’re excited],’ he declared, ​​​​​​​‘otherwise we shouldn’t be here!'

Arsenal’s Barclays Women’s Super League campaign gets underway at 2pm on Sunday, 1 October - as the Gunners welcome Liverpool to Emirates Stadium. With a bumper crowd expected to be in attendance, the North London side will look to pick up a vital three points, with their focus fixed firmly on the inevitable title fight against Emma Hayes’ Chelsea.